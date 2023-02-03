Read full article on original website
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
This Kentucky Man Was a Perfect 3-For-3 at the GRAMMYs . . . Until Last Night
His streak was an impressive, but it was snapped last night. I am talking about Owensboro, KY native Kevin Olusola, who's 1/5 of the a cappella group Pentatonix. Before Sunday evening's GRAMMY Awards, Pentatonix was a perfect 3-for-3. Each time they had been nominated for a GRAMMY, they won it.
wdrb.com
Kentucky native Carly Pearce wins first Grammy award for country song
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky native became a Grammy-award winner on Sunday night. Carly Pearce, a country singer, won her first Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Ashley McBryde. Their winning song "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" was on Pearce's 2021 album. Official music video for Carly...
Alabama’s ‘Roll on 2 North America’ Tour Coming to Evansville, IN
The "greatest country band of all-time" is coming to the Tristate! Alabama are bringing their 2023 Roll on 2 North America Tour to the Ford Center in Evansville. It's been 43 years since Alabama scored their first #1 hit on the Billboard Country chart. It was 1980 when they landed their first chart-topper with "Tennessee River."
visitowensboro.com
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: February 10-12
Country music superstar Lorrie Morgan is performing live in Owensboro this weekend at the RiverPark Center! Morgan, who’s been in the country music business since age 13, has had more than 40 chart entries on the Billboard Hot Country Songs including three No. 1 singles: “Five Minutes,” “What Part of No” and “I Didn’t Know My Own Strength.” Morgan will take the RPC stage on February 10 at 7 p.m. and tickets are $34.
The Last of These Tight-Knit KY Friends–My Eight ‘Parents’–Has Passed Away
If you were take me to task on my earliest memory of my parents and their circle of friends as a collective, I'd have a hard time. Obviously, I could come up with random visits to their homes or vacations, but the earliest? Who knows?. My parents, Jim and Sue...
fox17.com
'Thanks for the memories': Beloved Kentucky drive-in theater closes
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WZTV) — As development grows in a small southern Kentucky town, a family-owned business that started in the 1960s is closing the curtain. Franklin Drive-In says they will no longer operate as a drive-in theater, saying the location at 6250 Nashville Road has "changed so much." "There...
WLWT 5
Kentucky giving Ethan Hawke a warm welcome as he films movie across the state
From Louisville to Frankfort to Shelbyville and in between, Kentucky is going Hollywood. Scenes filmed in all three cities will be featured in Ethan Hawke's new movie, "Wildcat." The film is about American novelist Flannery O'Connor's life in the 1950s. The crew has been spotted filming scenes at the St....
Kentucky Country Music Singer Using His Voice To Help Raise Money for Kids of St. Jude
An up-and-coming Kentucky Country Music Artist is rallying the troops in his community to help raise money for the children of St. Jude. Cam is fairly new to the country music scene but he hasn't wasted any time finding a love for the music, the performing, and making sure he's part of his community in a lot of ways.
Popular Star From “The Office” To Make Appearance In Illinois
If you're a fan of the television program, "The Office," then you're not going to want to miss this very special event. "The Office" Is One Of The Greatest TV Shows On All Time. There's a handful of shows that I can watch anytime over and over again. One of...
104.1 WIKY
Customers Of Owensboro Bar Claim Their Drinks Were Spiked
Patrons of an Owensboro bar say they might have been drugged while visiting the place. O-P-D is investigating the claims. The owners of Brashers’ Lil Nashville say they’ve invested heavily in patron safety, including looking at security video from cameras that cover the entire bar. They say the...
Illinois Parents Reveal Hilarious Most Often Used Phrases in Their Homes
You can tell a lot about a family by their most often-used phrases when talking to each other. Our first discovery is how hilarious some Illinois families are. From 'Disney-like' families to people who could be related to Samuel L. Jackson, these answers had us rolling on the floor. You'll...
Valentine’s Day Themed Events Around the Evansville – Owensboro Area
Whether you are in a relationship or friendship or just need some self-love time, there are a lot of fun events coming up in the tri-state in honor of Valentine's Day!. Want to add your event? Email us right here. UPCOMING VALENTINE'S DAY 2023 EVENTS. Glass and Resin Valentine's Painting...
Kentucky Welcomes the Return of World’s Largest Biscuit & Gravy Competition
Today alone, I have seen breakfast charcuterie boards, had discussions about "breakfast for supper," and got into a conversation about who has the best biscuits and gravy. It's a "breakfast on the brain" kind of day. Oh, and this weekend I enjoyed a "breakfast for lunch" at a Franklin KY Waffle House; we don't have one in Owensboro, alas.
2 of the Best Desserts in the USA Are Served in Illinois, Hear us Getting Fatter?
Wow, we can eat. Illinois serves up two the THE BEST DESSERTS in the entire country. As David Spade once said to Chris Farley, "I can hear you getting fatter." Mashed. When it comes to eating, Illinois can handle it's own. We are a state that has seconds, starts with an appetizer, and ALWAYS asks what desserts the place has before the wait staff can spit it out.
Get Back at Your Arch Enemy or Crappy Ex with Southern IN Animal Rescue’s New ‘#2 Revenge Fundraiser’
We all have at least a couple of people to whom we would like to send a number two gift for Valentine's Day. Usually, revenge smells sweet, but with this very clever fundraiser revenge literally stinks. Perhaps you have an ex that dumped you or someone that treats you like crap, on February 14, 2023, you can have shelter cats do their business on them.
Mac & Cheese Lovers! The Mac & Cheese Throwdown is Underway in Owensboro
Owensboro, KY is already home to an incredibly popular Burger Week. As a matter of fact, save this date! Owensboro Burger Week is coming up March 3rd through the 11th this year. But foodies are excited about something delicious that just got underway today. It's Owensboro's Mac & Cheese Throwdown!
Angels for Ashley Cooking Team Prep for St. Jude Cookout With Awesome New Smoke Shack
The Whitesville Mercantile made for a very busy Wednesday in east Daviess County as Jerry Morris and the Angels for Ashley Cooking Team got the ball rolling on the 2023 St. Jude Cookout, which will happen Thursday and Friday during WBKR/Window World St. Jude Radiothon. JERRY MORRIS AND THE ANGELS...
Indiana Bird’s Incredibly Long Tongue Makes Even Gene Simmons Jealous
Woodpeckers are fascinating creatures, but the most interesting thing about them is not their beautiful colors or strong beaks - it is their incredibly long tongue. I never thought I would be writing an article about the inner workings of a woodpecker, but here I am nonetheless. I have to say this is one of the neatest pieces of nature knowledge I have ever learned. So, here we go, let's talk about woodpecker tongues. Simply put, they are really, really long.
This Kentucky Building Has Been Named the Ugliest in the U.S.
There are countless examples of awesome architecture in the United States, and even here in the Tri-State, but there are also some examples that are "eyesore" worthy. The Empire State Building, the White House, Willis Tower, and the World's Largest Basket Building in Ohio, are all buildings that you can look at in amazement. As you know, we have so many buildings scattered throughout the United States that are simply breathtaking. I'm sure you can think of some even here locally. However, for every beautiful building we have, there's also one that can be a bit unsightly.
Netflix Will Offically Crack Down on Password Sharing for Hoosiers in March
If you share your Netflix password with other people, you might want to start collecting a fee from them because you will be paying more next month. It is pretty common for people to share their streaming accounts with friends and family. You might have a shared account or two already. No harm, no foul, right? Well, Netflix especially has been trying to crack down on password sharing lately, and they have begun a new test that will further their efforts. However, you might not like it too much.
WOMI Owensboro
