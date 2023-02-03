ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Kentucky native Carly Pearce wins first Grammy award for country song

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky native became a Grammy-award winner on Sunday night. Carly Pearce, a country singer, won her first Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Ashley McBryde. Their winning song "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" was on Pearce's 2021 album. Official music video for Carly...
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: February 10-12

Country music superstar Lorrie Morgan is performing live in Owensboro this weekend at the RiverPark Center! Morgan, who’s been in the country music business since age 13, has had more than 40 chart entries on the Billboard Hot Country Songs including three No. 1 singles: “Five Minutes,” “What Part of No” and “I Didn’t Know My Own Strength.” Morgan will take the RPC stage on February 10 at 7 p.m. and tickets are $34.
'Thanks for the memories': Beloved Kentucky drive-in theater closes

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WZTV) — As development grows in a small southern Kentucky town, a family-owned business that started in the 1960s is closing the curtain. Franklin Drive-In says they will no longer operate as a drive-in theater, saying the location at 6250 Nashville Road has "changed so much." "There...
Customers Of Owensboro Bar Claim Their Drinks Were Spiked

Patrons of an Owensboro bar say they might have been drugged while visiting the place. O-P-D is investigating the claims. The owners of Brashers’ Lil Nashville say they’ve invested heavily in patron safety, including looking at security video from cameras that cover the entire bar. They say the...
2 of the Best Desserts in the USA Are Served in Illinois, Hear us Getting Fatter?

Wow, we can eat. Illinois serves up two the THE BEST DESSERTS in the entire country. As David Spade once said to Chris Farley, "I can hear you getting fatter." Mashed. When it comes to eating, Illinois can handle it's own. We are a state that has seconds, starts with an appetizer, and ALWAYS asks what desserts the place has before the wait staff can spit it out.
Get Back at Your Arch Enemy or Crappy Ex with Southern IN Animal Rescue’s New ‘#2 Revenge Fundraiser’

We all have at least a couple of people to whom we would like to send a number two gift for Valentine's Day. Usually, revenge smells sweet, but with this very clever fundraiser revenge literally stinks. Perhaps you have an ex that dumped you or someone that treats you like crap, on February 14, 2023, you can have shelter cats do their business on them.
Indiana Bird’s Incredibly Long Tongue Makes Even Gene Simmons Jealous

Woodpeckers are fascinating creatures, but the most interesting thing about them is not their beautiful colors or strong beaks - it is their incredibly long tongue. I never thought I would be writing an article about the inner workings of a woodpecker, but here I am nonetheless. I have to say this is one of the neatest pieces of nature knowledge I have ever learned. So, here we go, let's talk about woodpecker tongues. Simply put, they are really, really long.
This Kentucky Building Has Been Named the Ugliest in the U.S.

There are countless examples of awesome architecture in the United States, and even here in the Tri-State, but there are also some examples that are "eyesore" worthy. The Empire State Building, the White House, Willis Tower, and the World's Largest Basket Building in Ohio, are all buildings that you can look at in amazement. As you know, we have so many buildings scattered throughout the United States that are simply breathtaking. I'm sure you can think of some even here locally. However, for every beautiful building we have, there's also one that can be a bit unsightly.
Netflix Will Offically Crack Down on Password Sharing for Hoosiers in March

If you share your Netflix password with other people, you might want to start collecting a fee from them because you will be paying more next month. It is pretty common for people to share their streaming accounts with friends and family. You might have a shared account or two already. No harm, no foul, right? Well, Netflix especially has been trying to crack down on password sharing lately, and they have begun a new test that will further their efforts. However, you might not like it too much.
Community Policy