WTVM
Taste of spring next few days
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The warm up continues for the next couple days even as clouds increase. Rain primarily holds off until after Wednesday. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on this Tuesday. After 30s and 40s this morning, a warm afternoon is coming with highs in the low 70s mid afternoon.
WTVM
Alabamians can now add emergency contacts to driver’s license
ALABAMA (WTVM) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is urging drivers to add emergency contacts to their driver’s license. This helps first responders to alert your loved ones in the event you are involved in a crash or have a medical emergency and are unable to provide those emergency contacts.
WTVM
Sunny and pleasant start to workweek
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A dry start to the workweek even though clouds will slowly start rolling in tonight and Tuesday. We’re still a few days away from any rain chances in the Valley. After 30s and 40s on this Monday morning, we’ll have a sunny, dry and pleasant...
WTVM
‘Pieces of mailbox everywhere’: Pipe bomb explodes in family’s mailbox
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - A family in Alabama got a scary delivery when their mailbox was blown up early Saturday morning. A handmade explosive launched fragments everywhere in surveillance video that captured the whole event. WALA reports the unnamed family that lives in Tillmans Corner is on a mission...
WTVM
Shark frozen from cold snap washes ashore
DENNIS, Mass. (Gray News/TMX) – A dead, frozen shark was found washed up on the beach in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Saturday amid a cold snap in the region that brought subzero temperatures. Photographer Amie Medeiros, posting photos as @capeimagesbyamie on Instagram, found the shark around 2:30 p.m. Saturday...
