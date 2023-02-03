ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WTVM

Taste of spring next few days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The warm up continues for the next couple days even as clouds increase. Rain primarily holds off until after Wednesday. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on this Tuesday. After 30s and 40s this morning, a warm afternoon is coming with highs in the low 70s mid afternoon.
Alabamians can now add emergency contacts to driver’s license

ALABAMA (WTVM) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is urging drivers to add emergency contacts to their driver’s license. This helps first responders to alert your loved ones in the event you are involved in a crash or have a medical emergency and are unable to provide those emergency contacts.
Sunny and pleasant start to workweek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A dry start to the workweek even though clouds will slowly start rolling in tonight and Tuesday. We’re still a few days away from any rain chances in the Valley. After 30s and 40s on this Monday morning, we’ll have a sunny, dry and pleasant...
Shark frozen from cold snap washes ashore

DENNIS, Mass. (Gray News/TMX) – A dead, frozen shark was found washed up on the beach in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Saturday amid a cold snap in the region that brought subzero temperatures. Photographer Amie Medeiros, posting photos as @capeimagesbyamie on Instagram, found the shark around 2:30 p.m. Saturday...
