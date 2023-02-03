ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
1440 WROK

The Reason Why People Are Smiling So Much In Illinois

If you ever wondered why people smile so much in Illinois, it's definitely not because of high property taxes. No one in Illinois smiles when they have to pay those knowing that Iowa's property taxes are way lower. Illinois is smiling for a different reason and a rightful one. Illinois was named one of the best states with dental health.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Fake IL Dentist Arrested For Working On Teeth Without License

If you're looking to save money on dental work, this is not the way to do it. Anything that has to do with your health has gotten ridiculously expensive. It doesn't matter if you're talking about medical, dental, eye, or any other kind. Insurance prices have skyrocketed and the coverage is sketchy. The average person can't afford to go to the doctor. The cost of procedures will put you in debt. That's why I'm not surprised a situation such as this one happened in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Here’s How Much Illinoisans Drink Compared To Other States

If you care, the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that "moderate" drinking for men is defined as two drinks or less per day, and no more than one drink per day for women. The CDC also points out that two-thirds of drinkers regularly drink their way right past those suggested stopping points.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Suspicious Balloon That China Says Is For ‘Weather’ Takes Path Across Illinois

This past Wednesday afternoon (2/1) a friend of mine from Billings, Montana posted a video on his Facebook page showing a strange white orb floating in the sky. He also added in the post that the local airport had announced they had halted all flights but didn't explain the reason so naturally the rumors of what this unidentified flying object was started to surface.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Wasted Illinois Man Busted For Urinating On Parked Police Vehicle

If you do disgusting anything to a squad car in Illinois, you're definitely going to jail. I'm going to go out on a limb and say most of us have been wasted at some time in our lives. Maybe not black-out drunk but buzzed enough to do something stupid. It usually happens when we are younger and inexperienced, for example in college. Alcohol can give the timidest person no fear. You might have heard of "beer muscles."
URBANA, IL
1440 WROK

Illinois’ Favorite Valentine’s Day Candy Couldn’t Be Any Less Exciting

How can this be Illinois' favorite Valentine's candy? In a world filled with the most unbelievable candy varieties, the people of Illinois loves this lame candy most. When I saw the results of this study on every state's favorite candy, I immediately asked everyone around the radio station about their favorite Valentine's candy, and NOT ONE PERSON mentioned this bland, chalky nonsense.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

Rockford, IL
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy