Read full article on original website
Related
Do You Know When Hidden Cameras Are and Aren’t Legal in Illinois?
So you're living in Illinois and you're thinking about getting some hidden cameras installed in your home or business, but you're not sure if it's legal or not. Well, let me break it down for you in simple terms. First off, if you own a business and want to put...
When Does Illinois “Spring Forward?” Sooner Than You Think
A little over one month from now we get to take part in that much-beloved ritual of setting our clocks ahead. In spite of multiple efforts from Illinois state lawmakers over the years, we still have to do this clock-changing routine twice a year. If we ever do end up...
SHOCKED! You’ll Save More Buying This in Illinois Than In Most of U.S.
Having recently moved back to the state of Illinois from Montana, it immediately felt like everything in the Land of Lincoln cost quite a bit more than I was used to paying out in Big Sky country. The first thing I noticed was the gas prices being almost $1 more...
The Reason Why People Are Smiling So Much In Illinois
If you ever wondered why people smile so much in Illinois, it's definitely not because of high property taxes. No one in Illinois smiles when they have to pay those knowing that Iowa's property taxes are way lower. Illinois is smiling for a different reason and a rightful one. Illinois was named one of the best states with dental health.
2 of the Best Desserts in the USA Are Served in Illinois, Hear us Getting Fatter?
Wow, we can eat. Illinois serves up two the THE BEST DESSERTS in the entire country. As David Spade once said to Chris Farley, "I can hear you getting fatter." Mashed. When it comes to eating, Illinois can handle it's own. We are a state that has seconds, starts with an appetizer, and ALWAYS asks what desserts the place has before the wait staff can spit it out.
Chinese Balloon Fills up Nuclear Attack Fear, Illinois WORST Nuke State to Live?
With all the talk about the Chinese Hot Air Balloon that floated across the country, it stoked a fire that burns hot with fear. The same type of fear that is talked about when people mention a nuclear attack. Did you know that the state of Illinois is one of the WORST states to be in, if a nuclear attack happens? BusinessInsider.
Fake IL Dentist Arrested For Working On Teeth Without License
If you're looking to save money on dental work, this is not the way to do it. Anything that has to do with your health has gotten ridiculously expensive. It doesn't matter if you're talking about medical, dental, eye, or any other kind. Insurance prices have skyrocketed and the coverage is sketchy. The average person can't afford to go to the doctor. The cost of procedures will put you in debt. That's why I'm not surprised a situation such as this one happened in Illinois.
Here’s How Much Illinoisans Drink Compared To Other States
If you care, the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that "moderate" drinking for men is defined as two drinks or less per day, and no more than one drink per day for women. The CDC also points out that two-thirds of drinkers regularly drink their way right past those suggested stopping points.
Frontier Airlines Just Gave Us A Great Excuse To Get Out of Illinois This Summer
Want to get out of Illinois? Frontier Airlines just announced one heck of a promotion that will let you fly out of Illinois as many times as you want this summer for one low price. Save Money On Your 2023 Summer Vacation. If you live in Illinois chances are you...
Suspicious Balloon That China Says Is For ‘Weather’ Takes Path Across Illinois
This past Wednesday afternoon (2/1) a friend of mine from Billings, Montana posted a video on his Facebook page showing a strange white orb floating in the sky. He also added in the post that the local airport had announced they had halted all flights but didn't explain the reason so naturally the rumors of what this unidentified flying object was started to surface.
Illinois Secretary Of State: Some Vanity Plates “Too Offensive”
Way back in 1964, a Supreme Court justice named Potter Stewart explained, after an argument before the high court about obscenity, that while he might not be able to define the parameters of the definition, "I know it when I see it." That's pretty much the case when it comes...
Why Illinois Owners Of Older Hondas Are Being Told To Park Them
It was just last week that we got the news about a couple of major insurance companies, State Farm and Progressive, refusing to insure Kias and Hyundais of a certain model year because of a serious theft problem that was discovered a year or so back. Now, Honda owners (not...
This One Church in Wisconsin Heals and Haunts Thousands of People Every Year
Holy Hill in Wisconsin is the sight of beautiful views and a church rumored to perform true miracles, but legend says it has a dark, haunted side filled with terrifying creatures too. The Mysteries of Holy Hill. The area of Erin and Hubertus, Wisconsin is home to a breathtakingly gorgeous...
Epic Bike Trail Crossing America Will Come Straight Thru Illinois
Are you up for an adventure? Would you like to make it happen on a bike? That will be a possibility in the very near future as there's a bike trail that will cross all of America and it's coming straight through Illinois. Have you heard about the Great American...
Illinois Parents Reveal Hilarious Most Often Used Phrases in Their Homes
You can tell a lot about a family by their most often-used phrases when talking to each other. Our first discovery is how hilarious some Illinois families are. From 'Disney-like' families to people who could be related to Samuel L. Jackson, these answers had us rolling on the floor. You'll...
Wasted Illinois Man Busted For Urinating On Parked Police Vehicle
If you do disgusting anything to a squad car in Illinois, you're definitely going to jail. I'm going to go out on a limb and say most of us have been wasted at some time in our lives. Maybe not black-out drunk but buzzed enough to do something stupid. It usually happens when we are younger and inexperienced, for example in college. Alcohol can give the timidest person no fear. You might have heard of "beer muscles."
Experts Claim the Best Illinois Cheeseburger Has an Egg On It
Where is the best cheeseburger in Illinois? That is debatable. However, there are online experts that the best you're gonna get in the Land of Lincoln has an egg on it. I'll attempt to explain why. This isn't my opinion, by the way. I'm relying on the online reviews left...
10 Cringe-y Things About Illinois Every Resident Will Agree With
Illinois is a state full of surprises, some good and some not-so-good. Living here means you get to experience a wide range of experiences, from the stunning beauty of its natural landscapes to the chaotic pace of its big cities. Whether you're a lifelong resident or a newcomer, you'll never run out of things to do or see.
Illinois’ Favorite Valentine’s Day Candy Couldn’t Be Any Less Exciting
How can this be Illinois' favorite Valentine's candy? In a world filled with the most unbelievable candy varieties, the people of Illinois loves this lame candy most. When I saw the results of this study on every state's favorite candy, I immediately asked everyone around the radio station about their favorite Valentine's candy, and NOT ONE PERSON mentioned this bland, chalky nonsense.
Illinois Called Out For Being Most Boring State In The Universe
Urban Dictionary is a website that has been providing a platform for people to share their own interpretations of words and phrases for over two decades now. It’s a place where creativity, humor, and slang collide to create definitions that are both hilarious and eye-opening. For those unfamiliar with...
1440 WROK
Rockford, IL
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0