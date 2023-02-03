ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

BobbyDigital*Era
4d ago

I hate that race always plays a major role in society. This issue will never cease to exist. God bless her little soul, her innocence of just trying to protect society from an evasive bug. That’s how I look at the matter, It saddens me, we want change but we don’t put in the effort!

The Independent

Chanting Harvard students walk out of lecture by professor accused of groping and harassment

Harvard University students staged a walk-out from professor John Comaroff’s class on Tuesday over allegations in a lawsuit that he groped and harassed three female graduate students.More than 100 students entered Mr Comaroff’s classroom as he prepared to deliver his first lecture of the semester and began chanting “justice for survivors”, according to a report in the Ivy League university’s student-run publication The Harvard Crimson.Mr Comaroff, a professor of African anthropology, was placed on administrative leave by the university last year after three students alleged they had been subject to forcible kissing and groping.The three women filed a lawsuit last...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Complex

Yale Honors 9-Year-Old Black Girl Who Was Wrongly Reported to Police Over Science Project

Yale University has honored the work of Bobbi Wilson, a 9-year-old Black girl who was wrongly reported to the police while catching insects in her neighborhood. According to NBC News, the New Jersey fourth-grader became fascinated with spotted lantern flies after learning about the invasive species in school. Though the insects don’t directly harm humans or animals, they pose a serious risk to trees, plants, and crops. So, in an effort to curb the insects’ presence, Bobbi turned to TikTok and found a homemade recipe for bug repellent, which consisted of soap, dish water, and apple cider vinegar. She then went around her neighborhood, sprayed every lantern fly she could find, and placed them in a plastic bottle.
NEW HAVEN, CT
BBC

Epsom College head called relative before she was shot by husband

The head teacher of Epsom College made a distressed call to a relative before she and her daughter were shot dead by her husband, the BBC understands. George Pattison is believed to have killed Emma Pattison and Lettie, seven, at the family home in school grounds before taking his own life.
New York Post

Japanese killer chokes to death on prison food while awaiting execution

A Japanese woman on death row for killing two men died behind bars when she choked while eating prison chow in her cell. Miyuki Ueta, 49, a former bar employee, lost consciousness during her meal at the Hiroshima lockup on Saturday afternoon, the Japan Times reported. Guards tried to remove the food from her throat and performed other rescue measures, but Ueta was declared dead at a hospital less than three hours later, according to the outlet. The prisoner had reportedly been on medication for a variety of ailments and had already collapsed a week earlier while eating. Ueta’s death sentence was finalized...
CBS Baltimore

Former teacher at Baltimore all-boys school allegedly had relationships with students

BALTIMORE – A former teacher at an all-boys school in Roland Park faces allegations of maintaining inappropriate and suspicious relationships with current and former students, according to authorities.Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unite were alerted by Child Protective Services in January that Gilman School educator Christopher Bendann had relationships with students, police said.An investigation led them to discover at least one person who described sexual abuse by the former teacher and advisor, according to authorities.On Friday, Baltimore County Police executed a search and seizure warrant at Bendann's residence in the 100 block of Stanmore Road in Towson, police said.Bendann was arrested. He faces several charges, including sexual abuse of a minor and second-degree rape, according to authorities.Detectives believe Bendann had multiple victims and they want them to come forward. Anyone with information about the crimes can contact the Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-887-7720 or Child Protective Services at 410-887-8463.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Family awarded $10.5 million for newlywed beheaded by gate at Utah park

The United States will pay family members of a Ugandan human rights activist who was killed in a 2020 accident at Arches National Park more than $10 million in damages, a federal judge ruled this week. Esther "Essie" Nakajjigo was decapitated when a metal gate at the park sliced through the passenger door of a car driven by her new husband.Though the amount was substantially less than pursued, attorneys representing the family of Nakajjigo celebrated the judgment, saying it was the largest federal wrongful death verdict in Utah history."By his verdict, Judge Bruce Jenkins has shown the world how the...
UTAH STATE
New York Post

3 American tourists stabbed in Puerto Rico after being warned to stop filming a hamburger cart: cops

Three American tourists were stabbed in Puerto Rico early Monday after they were told to stop filming in the La Perla neighborhood made famous by Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” music video, police said. The incident began unfolding after 4 a.m. in the popular community where one of the tourists, identified by authorities as Carlos Sanchez Brown, 39, from South Carolina, began recording video of a hamburger cart but was told by some locals to stop and leave the area. Brown was accompanied by Wallace Florence, 37, also from South Carolina, and Jackson Tremayne, 38, from Georgia, municipal commissioner José Juan García told station...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
back2stonewall.com

MARYLAND: Anti-Gay Neo-Nazi Leader Charged In Plot Against Power Grid

A neo-Nazi leader recently released from prison has been arrested again and accused of plotting an attack on the Maryland power grid with a woman he met while incarcerated. Brandon Russell, 27, and Sarah Clendaniel, 34, are expected to make their first appearance Monday in Baltimore federal court on a charge of conspiring to destroy an energy facility, which carries up to 20 years in prison. According to prosecutors, their plan was to attack with gunfire five substations that serve the Baltimore area. The charges come after similar attacks on the power grid in North Carolina and Oregon that remain unsolved; the Department of Homeland Security recently warned that the United States is in a “heightened threat environment” and that critical infrastructure is among the “targets of potential violence.”
BALTIMORE, MD

