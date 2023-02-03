ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doral, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rebusinessonline.com

MCR Acquires Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon Hotel for $118M

MIAMI — New York-based hotel owner-operator MCR has acquired the Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon, a 508-room hotel in Miami. The seller and sales price were not disclosed, but the South Florida Business Journal reports that Park Hotels & Resorts sold the 14-story hotel to MCR for $118 million.
MIAMI, FL
rebusinessonline.com

Coral Rock to Develop 342-Unit Card Sound Key Apartments in Metro Miami

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. — Coral Rock Development Group has unveiled plans for Card Sound Key Apartments, a 342-unit multifamily community to be developed at 35800 S. Dixie Highway in Florida City, roughly 35 miles southwest of Miami. Upon completion, the development will comprise six four-story buildings, with units in...
FLORIDA CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy