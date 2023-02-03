Read full article on original website
ajmc.com
Intermountain Healthcare and Story Health Partner to Optimize Rural Heart Failure Care
On this episode of Managed Care Cast, we speak with Tom Stanis, CEO and cofounder of Story Health, and Phillip Wood, Intermountain Ventures program director, on how their partnership came about, how it is going so far, and the future of their collaboration. Wanting to provide the best treatment available,...
ajmc.com
Dr Hilary Tindle: Findings and Patient Perspectives on Precision Approaches to Smoking Cessation
Hilary Tindle, MD, MPH, associate professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University, discusses key findings and patient attitudes toward precision approaches to quitting smoking. Patients are generally enthusiastic about precision approaches to quitting smoking in pilot studies, and randomized controlled trials (RCTs) are ongoing, said Hilary Tindle, MD, MPH, associate professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University.
ajmc.com
Vitamin D Linked to Reduced Diabetes Risk in Adults With Prediabetes
Adjusted analyses showed vitamin D reduced diabetes risk by 15%, with a 3-year absolute risk reduction of 3.3%. Vitamin D has been shown to decrease the risk of diabetes in adults with prediabetes, according to a review published in Annals of Internal Medicine. The systematic review and meta-analysis included 3...
ajmc.com
Randomized Prospective Trial Suggests AI Improves Lung Cancer Screening
Artificial intelligence (AI) improved detection of actionable lung nodules without leading to higher rates of false positives, the study found. Artificial intelligence (AI) appears to improve the accuracy of lung cancer screening, according to a new study. The report found pulmonary-nodule detection rates were higher when experienced radiologists were assisted by computer-aided detection (CAD) software.
ajmc.com
Dr Amy Crawford-Faucher on Efforts to Get Childhood Immunizations Back on Track
Amy Crawford-Faucher, MD, vice chair of the Primary Care Institute and Department of Family Medicine at Allegheny Health Network, discussed the potential of a respiratory syncytial virus vaccine in children, as well as ongoing efforts to get childhood vaccination rates back on track. Amy Crawford-Faucher, MD, vice chair of the...
ajmc.com
Telemonitoring Might Improve CPAP Adherence for Patients With OSA
Telemonitoring may help improve continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy adherence for patients with obstructive sleep apnea syndrome (OSA), while motivational enhancement therapy (MET) most significantly impacted long-term adherence, according to a recent study. For people with obstructive sleep apnea syndrome (OSA), telemonitoring improved the mean nightly hour of continuous...
ajmc.com
Contributor: Employers Are Turning to Virtual Care Options to Mitigate Costs
Virtual care not only means saved time and costs for employees, but improvements to employers' bottom lines, through more proactive management of health concerns, notes UCM Digital Health CEO and co-founder Keith Algozzine. Employers are no strangers to the fact that health care costs are rapidly on the rise. Unfortunately,...
ajmc.com
Dietary Therapies Show Short-term Effectiveness for Childhood Drug-Resistant Epilepsy
The modified Atkins diet exhibited superior tolerability and effectiveness in reducing seizure frequency compared with other dietary therapies in the management of childhood drug-resistant epilepsy. Dietary therapies were associated with significant reductions in the frequency of seizure for pediatric patients with drug-resistant epilepsy (DRE), with the modified Atkins diet showing...
ajmc.com
Examining Trends in Outpatient Cancer Costs in Medicare During Last 6 Months of Life
Drug costs, particularly for immunotherapies, contributed to the rising cost of care during the last 6 months of life for a fee-for-service Medicare beneficiary, according to a recent study. Medicare Part B payments to providers caring for individuals with cancer during the last 6 months of life have been relatively...
ajmc.com
Nationwide Data Show Delayed Correct Diagnosis for PAH
The long time to diagnosis is consistent with data pointing to pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) often being misdiagnosed as asthma, said the researchers, adding that the findings from their retrospective study provide valuable insight into where the diagnostic pathway lags. Patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) wait an average of...
