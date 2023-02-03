Crystal K. Carnahan, 67, of Taylorville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at her residence. Crystal was born January 2, 1956 in Lincoln, NE, the daughter of Gilbert and Adelpha (Reicken) Kahler. She was a loving and selfless mother and grandmother, who didn’t know a stranger. Crystal had a wonderful sense of humor, and was always willing to help others in need. She loved watching westerns every morning but loved nothing more than the time she spent with her children and grandchildren. Crystal worked for many years at Bill’s Toasty and the Eagles Club in Taylorville.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO