Teamsters Local 916 Takes Legal Action Against ADM for Labor Dispute ResolutionJot BeatDecatur, IL
Still No Cause Found for Illness Requiring Hospitalization in Dozens of Hillsboro Prisoners and GuardsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Hillsboro, IL
Paramedics Charged With Murder For Smothering Man. Really? Why?Chibuzo NwachukuSpringfield, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com
New Firefighter Sworn In At Taylorville City Council Meeting
The Taylorville City Council met on Monday evening at City Hall for their regular city council meeting. Firefighter Zach DeLong took the oath of office to officially swear in with the Taylorville Fire Department. The board then approved minutes from various committee meetings and the January 17th regular city council meeting. The board then heard a presentation from Reg Ankrom with Simec Energy.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville City Council To Meet This Evening
The Taylorville City Council will meet on Monday evening at 7 PM for their regular city council meeting. Firefighter Zach DeLong will be sworn in for the Taylorville Fire Department. After approval of minutes, some business development district ordinances will be approved. The board will look at some motions. One of the motions that will be discussed is improvements to the city hall and Esther Street alley and approval of some contract change orders and payments.
Decatur community gathers to remember 11-year-old pitbull
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Park in Decatur was lit up blue on Saturday night for Blue the dog. Blue and his 4 siblings were left outside in below-freezing temperatures at the hands of their owners. For some, remembrance is just one way to spread awareness about animal cruelty. Beth Wallace, an animal advocate, was […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville Principal Wins Major Award
A Taylorville Principal has been honored with a huge award. Karen Kuntzman, principal of North School in Taylorville has been honored with the 2023 Those Who Excel & Teacher of the Year award. Superintendent, Dr. Chris Dougherty made the announcement, praising Kuntzman for receiving the award of meritorious service in the administration category. She received the award based on professional experiences and the evaluation of submission materials.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Lorene Trent
Lorene Trent, 89, of Taylorville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Hickory Estates in Taylorville. She was born on April 28, 1933 in Columbus, OH, the daughter of William H. Dunne and Lorella M. Paulsen. Lorene married James Wheeler Trent on September 9, 2023 in Delphi, Indiana and he preceded her in death.
KTTS
City Of Springfield Considers Using Eminent Domain On Hotel Of Terror
(KTTS News) — Springfield City Council will consider a bill tonight to use eminent domain on the Hotel of Terror haunted house attraction on Main Street. The city wants to acquire the building so it can fix the Main Street bridge and make way for the Renew Jordan Creek Project.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Crystal K. Carnahan
Crystal K. Carnahan, 67, of Taylorville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at her residence. Crystal was born January 2, 1956 in Lincoln, NE, the daughter of Gilbert and Adelpha (Reicken) Kahler. She was a loving and selfless mother and grandmother, who didn’t know a stranger. Crystal had a wonderful sense of humor, and was always willing to help others in need. She loved watching westerns every morning but loved nothing more than the time she spent with her children and grandchildren. Crystal worked for many years at Bill’s Toasty and the Eagles Club in Taylorville.
Mattoon restaurant demolished over weekend, plans to rebuild
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A popular restaurant in Mattoon was demolished over the weekend. During the demolition process, the Mattoon Fire Department found a gas leak at Lee’s Famous Recipe. Chief Hilligoss said 8th St. between Broadway Ave. and Charleston Ave. was blocked off to allow Ameren to dig and fix the leak. Last year, […]
nowdecatur.com
Temporary restraining order against Illinois’ gun/magazine ban being considered in Macon County
February 6, 2023 – Another temporary restraining order halting enforcement of Illinois’ gun and magazine ban could be coming soon. On Jan. 10, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a ban on selling and possessing more than 170 semi-automatic firearms and magazines of more than 10 rounds for rifles and 15 rounds for handguns. There’s also a registration required by Jan. 1, 2024, for owners of grandfathered guns bought and owned before the law went into effect.
Decatur Fire Department investigating ‘suspicious’ structure fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a “suspicious” fire at a vacant structure in Decatur on Saturday. Crews arrived at the scene at the 1600 block of E. Whitmer and reported heavy fire from the front of the house. Crews were able to control the fire quickly. The fire department said […]
WAND TV
Neoga house fire spreads to second home, 4 escape
NEOGA, Ill. (WAND) - Neoga firefighters were called to a house fire near Lake Mattoon early Monday morning. When crews arrived around 4:20 a.m. they realized the fire in the area of 18 Hidden Acres had spread to another house and a detached garage that was about ten feet away.
WAND TV
Jury selection begins in trial of deadly 2021 shooting in Argenta
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The trial of the man accused of shooting and killing another man in Argenta is underway. The trial of Phillip Gehrken, 52, is underway in Macon County Circuit Court. In July 2021, authorities responded at 6:20 p.m. Sunday to 7414 Jordan Road in Argenta for a...
wlds.com
Wright Files Motion Against LifeStar EMTs Saying False Statements Were Made; Possible Influence of SPD Officer Account Alleged
Motions filed in a case against two Springfield EMTS accused of first-degree murder say that false statements have been made to investigators and one of the EMTs are alleged to have tried to influence the statements of a Springfield Police officer. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright’s motions claim that...
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29 year old Jeffrey L. Durbin of Beecher City for an Effingham County FTA warrant for aggravated battery/strangling, and a Fayette County FTA warrant for fleeing police 20+ mph over speed limit. Jeffrey was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested...
WAND TV
Comedian Jeff Dunham coming to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Comedian Jeff Dunham is coming to perform in Springfield. Dunham holds the Guiness Book of World Records for "Most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour," has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is known for his ventriloquist comedy. Dunham’s new one-hour Comedy...
Two homes destroyed in Neoga fire, cause under investigation
NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) — Several people are displaced from their Neoga homes after they caught fire Monday morning. Neoga Fire and EMS were called to a home at 4:22 a.m. but learned enroute that the fire had spread to a second home and a detached garage. Firefighters from Sigel and the Wabash Fire Protection District […]
wnns.com
Jeff Dunham to play the BOS Center in March
A popular comedian has been booked for a return engagement in Springfield. The BOS Center says ventriloquist Jeff Dunham will perform there on Friday, March 17. Dunham has been one of the most popular touring comedians in recent years, and his 2022 special “Me The People” was the highest-rated comedy special on cable TV last year.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Two Taylorville Residents Arrested On Various Methamphetamine Charges
Two Taylorville residents were arrested after the Emergency Response Team and Community Action Team executed a search warrant. 40 year old Justin L. Moma and 39 year old Casey D. Moma of Taylorville were both arrested and charged with armed violence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to deliver, aggravated unlawful use of a firearm by a felon, and other charges expected, according to Christian County State's Attorney John McWard.
WAND TV
Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
WAND TV
Police: 30-year-old shot, killed in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 30-year-old was shot and killed in Decatur, according to police. Decatur Police said at 11:14 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the 500 block of S. 19th Street in reference to a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man...
