University Daily Kansan
Joseph Yesufu produces potential breakout game
The Jayhawks were clinging onto a narrow, six-point lead against the Texas Longhorns Monday night as the clock went under 10 minutes to go. Who was the player for Kansas that took the next two shots and three of the next five? None other than junior guard Joseph Yesufu, who averages four points a game.
University Daily Kansan
Kansas vs. Texas: What you need to know about the Big Monday Matchup
Texas and Kansas will meet for the first time this season inside Allen Fieldhouse Monday at 8 p.m. The Longhorns come into the matchup in first place in the Big 12 Conference with a 19-4 record overall, and an 8-2 record in Big 12 play. Kansas boasts an 18-5 record overall, with a 6-4 record in their conference schedule. Here are some critical points for the game.
University Daily Kansan
New kids on the block shine in win over Texas
Kansas basketball toppled the Texas Longhorns Monday night by a final score of 88-80, and three of the nine dressed players were freshmen. Freshman guard MJ Rice played the most minutes he’s played since Nov. 28, and he only totaled two points but played well on the defensive end. Kansas head coach Bill Self took notice.
University Daily Kansan
Jayhawks spread the wealth, defeat Texas
Redshirt junior Jalen Wilson scored 26 of the Jayhawks' 53 points in Saturday's loss to Iowa State. Wilson scored just two points in the win over No. 5 ranked Texas which seemed unlikely to happen for Kansas based on the Iowa State game. However, five Jayhawks picked up the slack and scored in double figures in the 88-80 win.
University Daily Kansan
Jackson dominates in close loss to Texas
Despite falling just short against Texas on Saturday night, senior center Taiyanna Jackson had another impressive performance. Jackson’s inside presence gave the Texas defense fits, recording 21 points and 13 rebounds for her 14th double-double of the season. Kansas dominated the paint overall, outscoring the Longhorns 44-26. “I thought...
University Daily Kansan
Sunflower shutdown
KU Athletics knows and understands the value of Allen Fieldhouse’s atmosphere. After all, nearly every advertisement meant to enroll students — if not all — features shots of the famed court, gritty players, Hall of Fame coach and a rowdy yet respectful student section that undoubtedly creates the gameday experience every Kansas fan loves.
University Daily Kansan
In lead-up to Rock Chalk Revue, groups are practicing hard to put on a good show
The 74th annual production of the student-led production Rock Chalk Revue will happen Feb. 23-25 at the Lied Center, raising money for The Willow and the Dream Maker Fund. The show highlights five selected groups of five sororities and fraternities writing, directing and choreographing an original music production around the theme “Go Big or Go Home." Senior Jack Anderson, Rock Chalk Revue’s executive producer, said he was excited for opening night.
University Daily Kansan
‘Bone appetit’: Kansas House bill could allow dogs at some food establishments
This article is part of a partnership with the KU Statehouse Wire Service, a class through the School of Journalism and Mass Communication that reports on the Kansas Capitol and its legislators. A bill has been introduced in the Kansas House that would allow dogs in both indoor and outdoor...
University Daily Kansan
Hospitality Workers Relief Fund impacts the local restaurant community
Braving freezing temperatures and post-holiday blues, patrons supported local restaurants during Lawrence’s ninth annual Restaurant Week, celebrating the city’s diverse culinary scene while raising money for a good cause. Downtown Lawrence Inc., a non-profit business association for downtown businesses, started Restaurant Week. “Lawrence Restaurant Week is a time...
