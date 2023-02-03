Henrico named Top 10 location for Black entrepreneurs

Henrico, Virginia has been named one of the Best Places for Black Entrepreneurs, according to Smart Asset.

The Richmond metro area, which includes the locality, placed eighth out of 57 of the largest metro areas in the country. Metrics included number of Black-owned businesses, start-up survival rate, median Black household income, percentage of businesses with sales exceeding $250,000, and more.

The recognition by SmartAsset comes two years after the Henrico Economic Development Authority announced a revamped approach to assisting its small, women- and minority-owned (SWaM) businesses. New methods to facilitate supplier diversity included conducting one-on-one meetings with companies to discuss supply chain needs, providing resources to access goods and services by SWaM businesses, and hosting periodic webinars to educate Henrico businesses on the SWaM certification process.

This refreshed focus on supplier diversity also earned the Henrico EDA a 2022 National Association of Counties Achievement Award, which recognizes groundbreaking programs and initiatives in various service categories.

Since 2007, Henrico has spent $1.3 billion with SWaM businesses, and they account for 56 percent of its annual spend.

“Here, we pay just as much attention to our hundreds of small businesses as we do our six Fortune 1000 headquarters, which is why more than half of our locality’s dollars are with SWaM businesses each year,” said Anthony Romanello, executive director of the Henrico EDA.

For details and EDA news, visit Henrico.com.

Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it

You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this article. That’s because we’ve never implemented a paywall in our 21 years of existence. We believe that access to trustworthy, fair local news coverage is a fundamental human right, and we are determined to keep all of our coverage free for everyone to consume.

This access is important because it helps readers connect with their community, helps them learn about what’s happening around them (good and bad), promotes community conversations and prompts meaningful action. More than 70,000 people read our coverage each month, and we believe our community is better for it.

But as a small company, simply giving away our “product” for free to everyone isn’t a sustainable business model. That’s why every voluntary contribution we receive – no matter how large or small – is critically important.

We know that not everyone can or will support our work financially. But if you are in a position to do so, we need you. Invest in our trustworthy local journalism today so that thousands more in our community can benefit from it.