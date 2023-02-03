ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 6

AgentMC
4d ago

I personally don't like the mainstream video game industry anymore. I grew up with the N64 and PS1 and I miss the days when you purchased a full, complete, bug free game!! I also miss the user manuals that game.with games!! now we are paying more for broken, incomplete games with no user manual 👎👎👎

Reply
3
Dark Raven
2d ago

What I hate most about AAA games is the ridiculous size of some updates. My friend bought a series X and Farcry 6 on it,and after a week was forced to download a 116 gb patch or he couldn't play the game. That's way over his monthly data,so needless to say,he uninstalled game and is going to trade it in. They need to stop releasing uncompleted games and forcing us to update them with insane file sizes in order to play.Why are people paying $70 if a game isn't finished? That's what will kill consoles. That's why I stick to PC alot,other than switch. At least on switch,I can choose whether I want update,or play game the way it is. It's become too ridiculous.

Reply(3)
2
Related
ComicBook

GTA 6 Insider Gives Major Update on the Game

A prominent Rockstar Games insider has provided a seemingly major update pertaining to the next Grand Theft Auto game, tentatively called GTA 6. And if the information is accurate, the game is feature complete, which isn't to say content complete, but it's a major milestone and suggests that a release date isn't as far away as some think. This would mean a reveal isn't very far away either.
SVG

Agent: The Overhyped Rockstar Game That Was Never Released

Since the turn of the millennium, Rockstar Games has been at the forefront of gaming and has released numerous classic titles. Be it "Grand Theft Auto 5," "Red Dead Redemption 2," or "Bully," Rockstar has a laundry list of hits that have proven to be extremely popular and borderline timeless over the years. However, for every classic that the New York-based company has churned out over the years, there are several games the company has developed that gamers will never have a chance to play. "Agent" is one of those games.
NEW YORK STATE
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Users Get Free Access to Big February Release

Xbox Game Pass subscribers are set to get free access to one of this month's biggest releases, courtesy of a free trial. As we noted earlier this month, February has a plethora of big and notable releases. One of these big and notable releases, Wild Hearts, comes the way of EA and developer Omega Force. There's no word of the game being made available via Xbox Game Pass, but Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers -- which is to say, subscribers to the premium version of Xbox Game Pass -- will get a free 10-hour trial with the game once it releases.
knowtechie.com

PS5 owners have until May 9 to claim these 19 free PS Plus games

Sony offers a promotion to PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 called the PS Plus Collection that offers access to 19 PS4 games for free via backward compatibility. Earlier this week, the company revealed that the PlayStation Plus Collection promotion would go away on May 9. But don’t worry. You can still download the games to play as long as you have a PlayStation Plus subscription.
ComicBook

GameStop Giving Away Two Popular Games for $2.50 Each

GameStop is now giving away two popular games, technically priced at $2.50 each. That said, they come together in a bundle, so you will have to fork over $5 total. This is still an outright steal though. You can't even get a dozen of eggs right now for $5, let alone two AAA video games, ...
ComicBook

Hogwarts Legacy Fans Surprised With Freebies Ahead of Release

Hogwarts Legacy is out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles this week, February 10, with Deluxe Edition owners set to get early access tomorrow, February 7. To coincide with the game's launch, WB Games and Avalanche Software have announced a series of Twitch drops that will dish out freebies to those who participate. The ...
ComicBook

Steam Sale Makes Highly Rated RPG Just $1

Right now, Steam users can play a highly-rated RPG for just $1, no strings attached. The game in question is roughly 12 hours to beat, which means that's eight cents for every hour of content. You can't beat that deal. In fact, you can buy next to nothing for $1 in 2023, let alone a ...
NME

‘Fortnite’: how to damage Guardian Shields and collect dropped micro chips

Fortnite’s new Oathbound challenges task players with damaging Guardian Shields and collecting micro chips that drop from them. This can be very tricky to do, especially if you’re planning on damaging another player’s shield. Thankfully, here is a trick which makes completing this challenge significantly easier. The...
ComicBook

Xbox Series X Exclusive Will Soon Be Unplayable Forever

An Xbox exclusive released last year via Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S is shutting down a year later, and when it shuts down, it will be completely unplayable. Just last month, Xbox released a successful exclusive in the form of Hi-Fi Rush, but this success has not been emblematic of the generation so far, which hasn't been great for Xbox. The stumble out the gate is perhaps best represented by CrossfireX, which was released on February 10, 2022 and finished the year as the third lowest-rated game on Metacritic with a score of 38. Suffice to say, it should come as no surprise it's shutting down on May 18. What's a bit surprising though is not only is the game's multiplayer shutting down, but the single-player campaign as well.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Removing Massive Feature From PS5 Subscribers

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 are losing one of the biggest features the subscription service offers. There are a variety of reasons to be subscribed to PS Plus on PS5. The biggest is to have multiplayer access beyond free-to-play games. The other biggest perk is the monthly free games, or if you're a PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium subscriber, instant access to a vast library of PlayStation games. On PS5 specifically, though, all subscribers, no matter the tier, have had free and unlimited access to a collection of some of the best PS4 games via the appropriately titled PS Plus Collection. This is ending though, which means PS Plus subscribers are losing access to 19 different games.
NME

When does the current ‘Fortnite’ season end?

Fortnite is currently in its first season of Chapter 4, which introduced a host of new mechanics at the end of lat year. For one, the Shockwave Hammer was added, which allows players to traverse the map quickly, or smash players away from them with a kinetic blast. Augments can now be used to gain special bonuses and perks throughout a match, ranging from bonus assault rifle damage, to an automatic rift that triggers when shields are broken.
ComicBook

Xbox 360 Users Losing Access to 46 Games Very Soon

Those who are still using Microsoft's Xbox 360 console will soon be losing access to purchase 46 games in total from the platform's digital storefront. Although it might not seem that old, the Xbox 360 originally launched all the way back in 2005. Since that time, Microsoft has gone on to release a number of new Xbox consoles, most notably with the Xbox One and Xbox Series X. And while some fans might still be using their Xbox 360 periodically, Microsoft is now beginning to delist some notable titles from the legacy hardware.
ComicBook

New Xbox Rumor Has Fans Worried About the End of Physical Games

A new Xbox rumor has fans worried about the end of physical games. Every year, digital gaming grows in popularity, largely due to the convenience of buying games digitally. That said, the combination of collectors and those gaming on a budget -- as physical games go on sale quicker and deeper, and they can be traded back in and shared -- has been enough to keep the retail market alive. Further, in parts of the world, where a good Internet connection is impossible, digital gaming isn't really an option. All of this suggests the physical games market is going nowhere, however, a new rumor has some questioning this line of thinking.
ComicBook

Hogwarts Legacy Metacritic Score Revealed As Early Reviews Come In

Hogwarts Legacy isn't out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S for a few more days, but ahead of its highly-anticipated release, reviews have started to go live for the Harry Potter game. And so far, critical reception is positive for the game, which is a surprise to some who thought the controversy surrounding the ...
NME

Steam Next Fest 2023: You have seven days to play 900 game demos

Steam Next Fest 2023 has officially launched, giving gamers the opportunity to play roughly 900 demos over the next seven days. The week-long celebration allows players try out upcoming games on Steam pre-release, with developers gathering feedback and growing their audience ahead of launch. With up to 900 game demos...

Comments / 0

Community Policy