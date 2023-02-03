I personally don't like the mainstream video game industry anymore. I grew up with the N64 and PS1 and I miss the days when you purchased a full, complete, bug free game!! I also miss the user manuals that game.with games!! now we are paying more for broken, incomplete games with no user manual 👎👎👎
What I hate most about AAA games is the ridiculous size of some updates. My friend bought a series X and Farcry 6 on it,and after a week was forced to download a 116 gb patch or he couldn't play the game. That's way over his monthly data,so needless to say,he uninstalled game and is going to trade it in. They need to stop releasing uncompleted games and forcing us to update them with insane file sizes in order to play.Why are people paying $70 if a game isn't finished? That's what will kill consoles. That's why I stick to PC alot,other than switch. At least on switch,I can choose whether I want update,or play game the way it is. It's become too ridiculous.
