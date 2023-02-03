ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Women's Soccer Welcomes Five Signees to 2023 Class

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- The Penn State women's soccer program welcomes five signees to their 2023 recruiting class. Attends West Geauga High School in Chesterland, Ohio…Conference MVP in 2022… First team All-Conference in 2022… 2x GCSSCA first team… News Herald Player of the Year in 2022… First team All-Ohio…OSSCA Academic Excellence in 2022… Played for Cleveland Force Soccer Club for three years… ECNL Tennessee National Selection Game Player in 2022.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Nittany Lions Face Best of the Best at Duke this Weekend

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Coming off a two-week hiatus, the Penn State men's and women's fencing teams are set to travel to Durham, NC this coming weekend for a big NCAA fencing showdown. Duke will hold a two-day event this weekend, Feb. 11 and 12, with the men fencing...
DURHAM, NC
GoPSUsports.com

Men's and Women's Lacrosse Announce TV Schedule

ROSEMONT ILL.- The Big Ten announced their men's and women's lacrosse television schedule with Penn State set to be featured at least eight times between the two teams. All games can be watched on the Big Ten Network, ESPN and ESPNU throughout the year with the spring lacrosse breakdown below.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 10 Women's Hockey Receives Three CHA Weekly Honors

WINTHROP, Mass. - The 10th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions women's ice hockey team picked up three College Hockey America weekly awards on Monday. Kiara Zanon, Tessa Janecke, and Izzy Heminger each received a weekly award nod. Zanon was named Forward of the Week for the fourth time this season. During...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Men’s Tennis Splits Sunday Doubleheader

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's tennis team (7-1) fell to the Penn Quakers (2-2) in a 4-2 dual match, before beating the Villanova Wildcats (1-3) 6-1. "I'm disappointed that we couldn't keep our momentum going into the first match," said head coach Jeff Zinn. "I thought that this is what we prepared for. I give Penn a lot of credit. They were just a little bit better than us today. We got the first point, then they were just too strong for us and singles. I'm really proud of Sam, he was really today. I think he played one of his best matches ever. The rest of us, we've got some work ahead of us. Hopefully, we can rectify some of the issues and create another winning streak going forward. That's our goal. A little bit about the Villanova match. I'm glad we bounced back from this morning. That's a good win for us.
VILLANOVA, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Women’s Basketball Falls to No. 6/6 Iowa on Pink Zone

UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State women's basketball (13-11, 4-9) was fresh off a win in its most recent game at the Bryce Jordan Center but ran into one of the top teams in the country Sunday afternoon, falling to No. 6/6 Iowa 95-51 (19-4, 11-1). More than 5,200 fans were in attendance as Penn State celebrated the 17th Annual Play4Kay Benefitting Pink Zone. 243 survivors were honored on the court at halftime.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Dominates Indiana 35-8 For B1G Wrestling Road Win

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.; February 5, 2023 – The Penn State (13-0, 6-0 B1G) Nittany Lion wrestling team dominated homestanding Indiana (7-3, 3-3 B1G) 35-8 for another Big Ten road win. Penn State junior Carter Starocci handled Indiana's D.J. Washington at 174 and Nittany Lions Beau Bartlett and Max Dean picked up pins in the victory. All rankings listed are InterMat/InterMat Team TPI (Jan. 31, 2023).
BLOOMINGTON, IN

