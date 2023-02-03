UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's tennis team (7-1) fell to the Penn Quakers (2-2) in a 4-2 dual match, before beating the Villanova Wildcats (1-3) 6-1. "I'm disappointed that we couldn't keep our momentum going into the first match," said head coach Jeff Zinn. "I thought that this is what we prepared for. I give Penn a lot of credit. They were just a little bit better than us today. We got the first point, then they were just too strong for us and singles. I'm really proud of Sam, he was really today. I think he played one of his best matches ever. The rest of us, we've got some work ahead of us. Hopefully, we can rectify some of the issues and create another winning streak going forward. That's our goal. A little bit about the Villanova match. I'm glad we bounced back from this morning. That's a good win for us.

