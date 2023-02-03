Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Outback Steakhouse Location Approved For BuildingJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Another major Pennsylvania retail store is closingKristen WaltersEaston, PA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
You Can Borrow Musical Instruments, Electronics and More from Pennsylvania Libraries of ThingsBethany LathamPennsylvania State
Outback Steakhouse Cleared For New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Related
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Women's Soccer Welcomes Five Signees to 2023 Class
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- The Penn State women's soccer program welcomes five signees to their 2023 recruiting class. Attends West Geauga High School in Chesterland, Ohio…Conference MVP in 2022… First team All-Conference in 2022… 2x GCSSCA first team… News Herald Player of the Year in 2022… First team All-Ohio…OSSCA Academic Excellence in 2022… Played for Cleveland Force Soccer Club for three years… ECNL Tennessee National Selection Game Player in 2022.
GoPSUsports.com
Nittany Lions Face Best of the Best at Duke this Weekend
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Coming off a two-week hiatus, the Penn State men's and women's fencing teams are set to travel to Durham, NC this coming weekend for a big NCAA fencing showdown. Duke will hold a two-day event this weekend, Feb. 11 and 12, with the men fencing...
GoPSUsports.com
Men's and Women's Lacrosse Announce TV Schedule
ROSEMONT ILL.- The Big Ten announced their men's and women's lacrosse television schedule with Penn State set to be featured at least eight times between the two teams. All games can be watched on the Big Ten Network, ESPN and ESPNU throughout the year with the spring lacrosse breakdown below.
GoPSUsports.com
No. 10 Women's Hockey Receives Three CHA Weekly Honors
WINTHROP, Mass. - The 10th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions women's ice hockey team picked up three College Hockey America weekly awards on Monday. Kiara Zanon, Tessa Janecke, and Izzy Heminger each received a weekly award nod. Zanon was named Forward of the Week for the fourth time this season. During...
GoPSUsports.com
Men’s Tennis Splits Sunday Doubleheader
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's tennis team (7-1) fell to the Penn Quakers (2-2) in a 4-2 dual match, before beating the Villanova Wildcats (1-3) 6-1. "I'm disappointed that we couldn't keep our momentum going into the first match," said head coach Jeff Zinn. "I thought that this is what we prepared for. I give Penn a lot of credit. They were just a little bit better than us today. We got the first point, then they were just too strong for us and singles. I'm really proud of Sam, he was really today. I think he played one of his best matches ever. The rest of us, we've got some work ahead of us. Hopefully, we can rectify some of the issues and create another winning streak going forward. That's our goal. A little bit about the Villanova match. I'm glad we bounced back from this morning. That's a good win for us.
GoPSUsports.com
Women’s Basketball Falls to No. 6/6 Iowa on Pink Zone
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State women's basketball (13-11, 4-9) was fresh off a win in its most recent game at the Bryce Jordan Center but ran into one of the top teams in the country Sunday afternoon, falling to No. 6/6 Iowa 95-51 (19-4, 11-1). More than 5,200 fans were in attendance as Penn State celebrated the 17th Annual Play4Kay Benefitting Pink Zone. 243 survivors were honored on the court at halftime.
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Dominates Indiana 35-8 For B1G Wrestling Road Win
BLOOMINGTON, Ind.; February 5, 2023 – The Penn State (13-0, 6-0 B1G) Nittany Lion wrestling team dominated homestanding Indiana (7-3, 3-3 B1G) 35-8 for another Big Ten road win. Penn State junior Carter Starocci handled Indiana's D.J. Washington at 174 and Nittany Lions Beau Bartlett and Max Dean picked up pins in the victory. All rankings listed are InterMat/InterMat Team TPI (Jan. 31, 2023).
Comments / 0