96.1 The Breeze

The Best Tweets From Yesterday’s Buffalo Earthquake

Buffalo was woken up early on Monday by a 3.8-magnitude earthquake. But while you were looking for what happened, people were tweeting some hilarious stuff. We lucked out. The earthquake that took place in Western New York wasn't serious. But after the year that we just had, it's nice to be able to make it through something like that and still be able to laugh about it a little.
News 4 Buffalo

WATCH: Earthquake security cam footage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Viewers have been sending in footage from Monday morning’s earthquake. Some of these videos can be seen above. To submit a video for consideration or photo of the earthquake’s aftermath, email ReportIt@wivb.com. For more information on the earthquake, click here. Kathryn Magee sent in the following photos of cracks in her […]
96.1 The Breeze

The USGS Wants To Know If You Felt The Earthquake in Buffalo

The last year in Western New York has been very interesting, to say the least. From a horrific terrorist attack to two once-in-a-lifetime snowstorms, the Bills getting knocked out of the playoffs (again), the coldest temperatures that the region has seen in years, and now an earthquake. We've reached a point where so many people are wondering what else can happen.
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo, New York Is Home To Earthquake Laboratory

Most people you speak with or follow on social media will be talking about or mentioning the earthquake that Buffalo felt on Monday. The 3.8 magnitude quake was felt all over Western New York and Southern Ontario. Buffalo is not necessarily used to this type of natural phenomenon. However, we...
Country 106.5 WYRK

6 More Bad Things That Could Happen in Buffalo

A lot of negative things have happened in Buffalo and Western New York lately. Here are 6 more things to brace for in 2023. It's been a very difficult 12 months for the people of Buffalo, New York. While certainly, it could always be so much worse, some people in the City of Good Neighbors and the broader Western New York region have noticed there has been a lot more bad news than usual.
CBS News

Strongest earthquake in 40 years hits Buffalo area: "Like a car hit my house"

A small earthquake rumbled through western New York early Monday, alarming people in a region unaccustomed to such shaking but apparently causing no significant damage.The U.S. Geological Survey preliminarily reported a 3.8 earthquake centered east of Buffalo in the suburb of West Seneca at about 6:15 a.m. Seismologist Yaareb Altaweel said it was the region's strongest quake in at least 40 years.The shaking lasted a few seconds and sent residents first to their windows and then to social media in search of an explanation.Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that no damage had been reported so far in West Seneca,...
Tribune-Review

3.8 magnitude earthquake hits Buffalo

An earthquake struck near Buffalo, N.Y., early Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey preliminarily reported a 3.8 earthquake centered east of Buffalo in the suburb of West Seneca at about 6:15 a.m. Seismologist Yaareb Altaweel said it was the region’s strongest quake in at least 40 years. The shaking...
96.1 The Breeze

Ranch-Themed Dive Bar In Buffalo, New York Was A Hit [PHOTOS]

In Buffalo, blue cheese may reign supreme, but it looks like we can turn to ranch every now and again. Over 1 billion "Buffalo wings" (for lack of a better term) are expected to be consumed during the big game. And since we're the home of the most iconic chicken wing, we know that there's only one right way to eat those wings: with blue cheese.
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Sits Near Pretty Significant Fault Line

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake that hit the Buffalo area on Monday, February 6, 2023, has caught many people in Western New York and Southern Ontario by surprise. While it's not the first earthquake that has hit the 716 and surrounding areas, it's the largest that happened in a while and lots of people were not expecting it.
News 4 Buffalo

