Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Best Tweets From Yesterday’s Buffalo Earthquake
Buffalo was woken up early on Monday by a 3.8-magnitude earthquake. But while you were looking for what happened, people were tweeting some hilarious stuff. We lucked out. The earthquake that took place in Western New York wasn't serious. But after the year that we just had, it's nice to be able to make it through something like that and still be able to laugh about it a little.
WATCH: Buffalo area quake caught on cameras in homes across WNY
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Security cameras caught Mondays 3.8 earthquake on video inside and outside homes across Buffalo and Western New York.
WATCH: Earthquake security cam footage
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Viewers have been sending in footage from Monday morning’s earthquake. Some of these videos can be seen above. To submit a video for consideration or photo of the earthquake’s aftermath, email ReportIt@wivb.com. For more information on the earthquake, click here. Kathryn Magee sent in the following photos of cracks in her […]
Military.com
The Short Life of the New USS Little Rock: Design Flaws, Setbacks Lead to Decommissioning
Some 8,500 people turned out on Dec. 16, 2017, to watch the commissioning of the new $440 million USS Little Rock — draped in red, white and blue bunting — at Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park. That now appears to have been the ship's only...
Buffalo Earthquake On Monday Was Unusual for This Reason
Monday mornings are always a tough go for many of us, since it means the start of another work week after a fun-filled Saturday and Sunday; or a relaxing weekend if that's more your style. Just before 6:16 am yesterday, there was an earthquake that shook nearly every home and...
The USGS Wants To Know If You Felt The Earthquake in Buffalo
The last year in Western New York has been very interesting, to say the least. From a horrific terrorist attack to two once-in-a-lifetime snowstorms, the Bills getting knocked out of the playoffs (again), the coldest temperatures that the region has seen in years, and now an earthquake. We've reached a point where so many people are wondering what else can happen.
Buffalo, New York Is Home To Earthquake Laboratory
Most people you speak with or follow on social media will be talking about or mentioning the earthquake that Buffalo felt on Monday. The 3.8 magnitude quake was felt all over Western New York and Southern Ontario. Buffalo is not necessarily used to this type of natural phenomenon. However, we...
6 More Bad Things That Could Happen in Buffalo
A lot of negative things have happened in Buffalo and Western New York lately. Here are 6 more things to brace for in 2023. It's been a very difficult 12 months for the people of Buffalo, New York. While certainly, it could always be so much worse, some people in the City of Good Neighbors and the broader Western New York region have noticed there has been a lot more bad news than usual.
BREAKING: Earthquake in Buffalo, New York
In Canada this morning, they felt a 4.2 seismic activity earthquake at 6:15 AM. Earlier this morning there was a 7.7 earthquake this morning.
Crazy Videos From Monday Morning Earthquake In Buffalo New York
Monday morning started out with a bang in Buffalo.... literally. Reports of an earthquake started rolling in on social media around 6:15 Monday morning and were confirmed to be a 3.8 earthquake that hit just north of West Seneca. Here is another video that was captured this morning. This video...
Strongest earthquake in 40 years hits Buffalo area: "Like a car hit my house"
A small earthquake rumbled through western New York early Monday, alarming people in a region unaccustomed to such shaking but apparently causing no significant damage.The U.S. Geological Survey preliminarily reported a 3.8 earthquake centered east of Buffalo in the suburb of West Seneca at about 6:15 a.m. Seismologist Yaareb Altaweel said it was the region's strongest quake in at least 40 years.The shaking lasted a few seconds and sent residents first to their windows and then to social media in search of an explanation.Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that no damage had been reported so far in West Seneca,...
3.8 magnitude earthquake hits Buffalo
An earthquake struck near Buffalo, N.Y., early Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey preliminarily reported a 3.8 earthquake centered east of Buffalo in the suburb of West Seneca at about 6:15 a.m. Seismologist Yaareb Altaweel said it was the region’s strongest quake in at least 40 years. The shaking...
Ranch-Themed Dive Bar In Buffalo, New York Was A Hit [PHOTOS]
In Buffalo, blue cheese may reign supreme, but it looks like we can turn to ranch every now and again. Over 1 billion “Buffalo wings” (for lack of a better term) are expected to be consumed during the big game. And since we’re the home of the most iconic chicken wing, we know that there’s only one right way to eat those wings: with blue cheese.
Expert analysis: Earthquake engineer provides details of latest earthquake in WNY
Many people around Western New York heard a loud boom and were shook awake early this morning due to an earthquake measuring 3.8 in magnitude, making it one of the strongest earthquakes to hit Buffalo in the last 40 years.
Buffalo Sits Near Pretty Significant Fault Line
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake that hit the Buffalo area on Monday, February 6, 2023, has caught many people in Western New York and Southern Ontario by surprise. While it's not the first earthquake that has hit the 716 and surrounding areas, it's the largest that happened in a while and lots of people were not expecting it.
Open Letter to Anyone Going to a Buffalo Pizzeria on Sunday
Dear everyone who will be going to get a pizza or multiple pizzas in Western New York this Sunday,. We have finally made it to the end of the 2022 NFL schedule, with only one game left in the NFL schedule: the Super Bowl in Arizona, between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Local baby continues to defy the odds
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — February is American Heart Month and Tuesday is the start of Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week. On this Sweet Buffalo Monday, News 4 at 7 learned about a local baby who was called the “sickest child born in the country,” but continues to defy the odds as a 7-month-old. News 4 […]
6 Earthquakes That Caused The Most Damage In New York State
On Monday, February 6, 2023, a 3.8 magnitude earthquake was detected in Buffalo. The quake's epicenter was located 1.3 miles east northeast of West Seneca. The National Weather Service said,. At about 6:15 a.m. EST today, an earthquake was felt strongly by many people in the Buffalo, NY area. It...
How to Tell if Someone Is Rich in Buffalo
How can you tell someone has “stealth wealth” in Buffalo?
Was That The Biggest Earthquake In Western New York?
If this is the new definition of a “case of the Mondays,” we don’t want it. At approximately 6:15 EST, residents across Western New York felt their homes shake, and many of us wondered:. “What the heck was that?”. How Often Do Earthquakes Occur In Buffalo?. Earthquakes...
