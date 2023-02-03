6 Candidates Vying To Represent Near North’s 18th Police District Council Share Priorities At Forum

Read full article on original website
blockclubchicago.org
Ald. Matt O’Shea Faces 2 Challengers As He Seeks 4th Term In 19th Ward
BEVERLY — Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th) is facing multiple opponents in his reelection bid — the first time that’s happened to the longtime Far Southwest Side alderman. Political novices Mike Cummings and Tim Noonan are challenging the longtime incumbent for the City Council seat covering Beverly, Mount Greenwood and Morgan Park.
blockclubchicago.org
City Clerk Anna Valencia Assured 2nd Term After No Challengers Enter Race
CHICAGO — Anna Valencia is running unopposed for the city clerk’s office for the second consecutive election. Valencia was appointed to the position in 2017 by then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel. She replaced Susana Mendoza, who had won a special election for state comptroller. Valencia was elected to her first...
blockclubchicago.org
Before Opening Near South Side High School, City Must Support Existing Schools In The Area, 4th Ward Candidates Say
THE GAP — The six candidates running to lead the 4th Ward criticized Chicago Public Schools’ efforts to build a $150 million high school on the Near South Side, saying that investment is badly needed in the ward’s underresourced schools. Aldermanic hopefuls Helen West, Ebony Lucas, Khari...
blockclubchicago.org
Apartment Building To Replace Uptown Bank After Revised Plan Earns Neighbors, Cappleman Approval
UPTOWN — Plans to replace a demolished, 8-year-old, drive-thru bank branch with a brick apartment building are moving forward after getting the support of neighbors and outgoing Ald. James Cappleman (46th). Platinum Homes is looking to construct a five-story, 36-unit apartment building at 4701 N. Clark St., which previously...
blockclubchicago.org
Hear From 7 Mayoral Candidates Monday At Forum Organized By Asian-American Advocacy Groups
LINCOLN PARK — Most of the mayoral challengers are expected to attend a forum Monday hosted by Asian-American advocacy groups. The forum is 6-8 p.m. Monday at Chicago History Museum’s McCormick Theater, 1601 N. Clark St. Doors open 5:45 p.m. Discounted parking in the museum’s lot, 1730 N. Stockton Drice, is available for $10.
blockclubchicago.org
Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez, Aida Flores Will Appear At 25th Ward Forum This Week
PILSEN — Neighbors can hear from the two candidates running for 25th Ward alderperson at a Wednesday forum. Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) and Chicago Public Schools educator Aida Flores are scheduled to attend the event 6 p.m. Wednesday at Benito Juarez Community Academy auditorium, 2150 S. Laflin St. Neighbors...
blockclubchicago.org
5th Ward Voters Getting New Mail-In Ballots After Disqualified Candidate Mistakenly Included In Earlier Version
SOUTH SHORE — Some South Side voters are getting new ballots in the mail this week after a disqualified 5th ward aldermanic candidate was mistakenly included in earlier versions. The Chicago Board of Elections mailed 3,936 ballots for the Feb. 28 municipal election which incorrectly listed Adrienne Irmer as...
blockclubchicago.org
The Ballot LIVE: Brandon Johnson Discusses Mayoral Candidacy With Laura Washington
County Commissioner Brandon Johnson is a Chicago Teachers Union organizer and middle school teacher who has pushed for more investment into health care, restorative justice and job creation. Johnson previously worked as an organizer for the CTU and was involved in the 2019 teacher’s strike. Johnson has touted his...
blockclubchicago.org
Auburn Gresham’s Healthy Lifestyle Hub Hosts Small Business Pop-Up For Black History Month
AUBURN GRESHAM — A South Side organization is celebrating Black History Month by welcoming, minority-owned businesses into its new community center. The Greater Auburn Gresham Development Corporation will host a vendor showcase 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays this month at the Healthy Lifestyle Hub, 839 W. 79th St. Small businesses...
blockclubchicago.org
Mochinut Cafe Selling Mochi Doughnuts, Bubble Tea And Korean Corndogs Opens In Lincoln Park
LINCOLN PARK — A cafe serving mochi doughnuts, bubble tea and Korean corndogs just opened along Fullerton Avenue in Lincoln Park. Mochinut, 734 W. Fullerton Ave., celebrated its grand opening in January after quietly opening in December, owner Sandy Wong said. Wong’s cafe is the 120th location of the Mochinut chain, which launched in Los Angeles in 2020.
