Mayor Barlow Announces New Public Playground To Be Built At Rotary Park
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego will build a brand-new playground along East First Street in Downtown Oswego at Rotary Park. The $200,000 new playground will be built to give children seven years of age and younger after a review of the city parks system showed the youngest children in the community do not have a playground appropriate for their ages and abilities.
Oswego County Habitat For Humanity Completes Work On Oswego Liberty St. Home
OSWEGO – With the help of volunteers, local companies, unions, and the sweat equity of future homeowners; Oswego County Habitat for Humanity, (OCHFH) recently completed renovations to a home at 21 Liberty St. for the Tunaley family in Oswego, OCHFH Executive Director Samuel Raponi. The extensive renovations included new...
APW’s Rolling Rebel Serves Up Tasty Treats And Valuable Lessons
ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Thursdays have gotten a little sweeter this year for the staff of APW Junior-Senior High School. Since the fall, the school’s 12:1:1 program has been undergoing an engaging collaboration with the district’s food services staff to implement The Rolling Rebel, a student-run mobile coffee cart.
Renewed Vitality Health And Wellness Opens New Office In Fulton
FULTON – Renewed Vitality, a health and wellness therapeutic treatment center, recently celebrated the opening of its new office at 201 S. 2nd St., Fulton with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The business was formerly located in Oswego. “I created Renewed Vitality because I want to help provide hope to...
E. Helen Parker
OSWEGO – E. Helen Parker, 90, of Oswego, formerly of Fulton passed away on February 5, 2023 at St. Luke’s Health Services, Oswego. Born in Fulton to the late Harvey and Mary Goodman, she was a life resident of the area. She enjoyed reading and volunteering. Helen was...
Oswego County New York Air National Guard Promotions
LATHAM, NY – Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announces the promotion of members of the New York Air National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership. Kevin Allen from Central Square, N.Y., and assigned to the wing’s...
KPS Embraces Mindfulness At Assemblies
OSWEGO – Mindfulness, self-care and general positivity were on display and talked about during assemblies at Kingsford Park Elementary School. Brian Chevalier from Songspun Productions visited on Jan. 31, offering two assemblies which allowed every student in school to take part. Chevalier got the students involved in the show,...
Mayor Barlow Speaks At NYCOM Conference In Albany On Housing
OSWEGO – Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow traveled to Albany this afternoon to address the New York Conference of Mayor’s (NYCOM) organization on housing accessibility and improvements in the City of Oswego. Attending were village and city mayors, along with many other elected officials, from all over New York...
Local Agencies Partner To Offer Senior Driver Information
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Traffic Safety Board (OCTSB) is partnering with the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) to host a free informational session and activity for older adults in Oswego County! The event begins at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 16 at the SUNY Oswego Business Resource Center, 121 E. First St., Oswego.
Julie Mary Tetro Holt
FULTON – Julie Mary Tetro Holt, 99, of Fulton died February 4, 2023. Born in Fulton to the late Joseph and Adeline (Raymon) Tetro, she was a life resident. Mrs. Holt was a graduate of Fulton City Schools, where she had participated in many sports. She had retired from Birdseye Foods, where she worked from 1970-1980. She had also worked at Nestle Co. from 1942-1946, Sealright from 1946-1954 and the Chamber of Commerce from 1955-1965, all in Fulton.
Grant funds to boost Hannibal full-day UPK program
HNNIBAL – The Hannibal Central School District recently secured funds to bolster its UPK instruction and continue operating as a full-day program. The funding, which totaled $245,000 for Hannibal, was made possible through the New York State UPK Expansion Grant program. Funds were awarded to districts based on plans to serve high-need populations, level of existing pre-kindergarten services and the extent to which a district planned to maximize the total number of eligible 4-year-old children served in its programs.
Samuel May Of Fulton Named To Fall 2022 Dean’s List
CHARLESTON, SC – Samuel May of Fulton, New York is among the more than 1,200 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2022 semester. The Dean’s List is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.
OMS Students Earn Recognition For Academic Excellence
OSWEGO – Oswego Middle School students excelled in the classroom during the second quarter and were recently lauded for their achievements. Principal Mary Beth Fierro along with OMS faculty and staff recognized the following students who earned Honor Roll and/or High Honor Roll this marking period:. Seventh Grade Honor...
Fairley Students Learn About Law Enforcement Careers
HANNIBAL – A career exploration initiative at Fairley Elementary School recently introduced students to local law enforcement personnel. In conjunction with National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, Fairley students had an opportunity to meet with area police agencies while learning about that career path. Representatives from the Oswego and Onondaga...
Sawyer Fredericks Performs At The Oswego Music Hall Feb. 11
OSWEGO COUNTY – Americana singer-songwriter Sawyer Fredericks will take Oswego Music Hall’s National Stage on Saturday, Feb. 11. Doors open at 7 p.m. at the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St., Oswego, and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Hailing from the family farm in Central New York,...
Oswego Native Dr. Mary Walker Receives Two Federal Honors
OSWEGO COUNTY- Oswego Town Historian George DeMass announced the late Dr. Mary Walker – Oswego native, Civil War surgeon, women’s rights activist and abolitionist – will receive two new honors by the federal government. Dr. Walker been selected as one of five women to be honored by...
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 1/26 thru 2/3/2023
On 1/26/23 at 10:40 a.m., Jerry R. Wheeler, 33, of 5870 US Rt 11, Sandy Creek, NY was arrested for Possessing Contraband in Prison, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor and Possessing Dangerous Contraband in Prison, 1st degree, a class D felony following the investigation into an incident in the Oswego County Correctional Facility. Mr. Wheeler was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court on 1/26/23.
Fulton Resident Named To Fall 2022 President’s List At Dean College
FRANKLIN, MA – Mariah Sheirer of Fulton has earned a place on the President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Students named to the President’s List have demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College. Founded in 1865, Dean College is a private, residential...
Oswego County Habitat For Humanity To Host Feb. 18 Info Session For Home Ownership
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Habitat for Humanity, (OCHFH), is seeking its next family to partner with for home ownership. “We’ve embarked on our next home renovation project and hope to find a qualified family,” OCHFH Executive Director Samuel Raponi said. OCHFH is hosting information sessions...
Cazenovia College Announces Students Named to Dean’s List for Fall 2022 Semester
CAZENOVIA, NY – Cazenovia College recognizes students for their academic achievement during the Fall 2022 semester. Those named to the Dean’s List have achieved a 3.5 or better grade point average. Miranda Hamilton of Parish, NY. Madison Lee of Central Square, NY. Madelyn Pieratt of Cato, NY. Alivia...
