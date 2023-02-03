CHARLESTON, SC – Samuel May of Fulton, New York is among the more than 1,200 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2022 semester. The Dean’s List is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.

