Oswego County, NY

Oswego County Today

Mayor Barlow Announces New Public Playground To Be Built At Rotary Park

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego will build a brand-new playground along East First Street in Downtown Oswego at Rotary Park. The $200,000 new playground will be built to give children seven years of age and younger after a review of the city parks system showed the youngest children in the community do not have a playground appropriate for their ages and abilities.
OSWEGO, NY
E. Helen Parker

E. Helen Parker

OSWEGO – E. Helen Parker, 90, of Oswego, formerly of Fulton passed away on February 5, 2023 at St. Luke’s Health Services, Oswego. Born in Fulton to the late Harvey and Mary Goodman, she was a life resident of the area. She enjoyed reading and volunteering. Helen was...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

KPS Embraces Mindfulness At Assemblies

OSWEGO – Mindfulness, self-care and general positivity were on display and talked about during assemblies at Kingsford Park Elementary School. Brian Chevalier from Songspun Productions visited on Jan. 31, offering two assemblies which allowed every student in school to take part. Chevalier got the students involved in the show,...
OSWEGO, NY
Julie Mary Tetro Holt

Julie Mary Tetro Holt

FULTON – Julie Mary Tetro Holt, 99, of Fulton died February 4, 2023. Born in Fulton to the late Joseph and Adeline (Raymon) Tetro, she was a life resident. Mrs. Holt was a graduate of Fulton City Schools, where she had participated in many sports. She had retired from Birdseye Foods, where she worked from 1970-1980. She had also worked at Nestle Co. from 1942-1946, Sealright from 1946-1954 and the Chamber of Commerce from 1955-1965, all in Fulton.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Grant funds to boost Hannibal full-day UPK program

HNNIBAL – The Hannibal Central School District recently secured funds to bolster its UPK instruction and continue operating as a full-day program. The funding, which totaled $245,000 for Hannibal, was made possible through the New York State UPK Expansion Grant program. Funds were awarded to districts based on plans to serve high-need populations, level of existing pre-kindergarten services and the extent to which a district planned to maximize the total number of eligible 4-year-old children served in its programs.
HANNIBAL, NY
Oswego County Today

Samuel May Of Fulton Named To Fall 2022 Dean’s List

CHARLESTON, SC – Samuel May of Fulton, New York is among the more than 1,200 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2022 semester. The Dean’s List is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

OMS Students Earn Recognition For Academic Excellence

OSWEGO – Oswego Middle School students excelled in the classroom during the second quarter and were recently lauded for their achievements. Principal Mary Beth Fierro along with OMS faculty and staff recognized the following students who earned Honor Roll and/or High Honor Roll this marking period:. Seventh Grade Honor...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Fairley Students Learn About Law Enforcement Careers

HANNIBAL – A career exploration initiative at Fairley Elementary School recently introduced students to local law enforcement personnel. In conjunction with National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, Fairley students had an opportunity to meet with area police agencies while learning about that career path. Representatives from the Oswego and Onondaga...
HANNIBAL, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 1/26 thru 2/3/2023

On 1/26/23 at 10:40 a.m., Jerry R. Wheeler, 33, of 5870 US Rt 11, Sandy Creek, NY was arrested for Possessing Contraband in Prison, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor and Possessing Dangerous Contraband in Prison, 1st degree, a class D felony following the investigation into an incident in the Oswego County Correctional Facility. Mr. Wheeler was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court on 1/26/23.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY




