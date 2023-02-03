ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Orgill nation meets in New Orleans

The distributor’s Dealer Market kicks off Thursday. Heading into this week’s Orgill Spring Dealer Market in New Orleans, the show organizers point to participation from more than 1,000 vendors, a year-over-year gain in registrations and 900,000 square feet of exhibition space to explore. “We’re feeling good about the...
Shades of Success: Calendar honors 12 outstanding women of color with La. ties

Doctors, lawyers, business owners, other professionals, their dozen faces and stories all grace the pages of the brand-new “Shades of Success” Calendar. The project of a group of the area's Black journalists associated with V Squared Visuals LLC, the calendar honors the accomplishments of Louisiana-connected women of color from various professions. The 12 women also will be honored at a banquet later this month in Gonzales.
Houma Native Named Miss Louisiana USA 2023

A Houma native is the new Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters won the crown on Saturday after competing with 32 others at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters is a TV news anchor in Lafayette who also sings and plays the piano for weddings, funerals, and social events.
Mothers can now recover half of pregnancy expenses from fathers proposes Louisiana new paternity bill

BATON ROUGE, LA. - A new bill has been introduced in the Louisiana legislature to address paternal obligations and pregnancy-related medical expenses. House Bill No. 5, introduced by Representative Frieman, seeks to amend and reenact the heading of Part 1-B of Chapter 1 of Code Title VII of Book I of Title 9 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950 and to enact R.S. 9:399.2.
Crawfish prices are dropping in Louisiana as the season, demand heats up

Crawfish growers may look to the rain gauges or the temperature to forecast the supply end of the Louisiana harvest. But Jason Seither, who boils and sells tons of the mud bugs each year at his Harahan restaurant Seither’s Seafood, looks to the local social customs that dictate the annual swell in demand. He knows it’s about to rev up.
