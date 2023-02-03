Read full article on original website
The Can’t-Miss New Designers of New York Fashion Week Fall 2023
The fall 2023 season of New York Fashion Week begins this Friday, February 10, bringing with it Palomo Spain’s return to the city, a new grand finale courtesy of Luar—and, as always, a roster of new faces getting their first brushes with the CFDA. From the frog-loving former director of Kendall + Kylie to a designer making the case for fashion as documentary, here are four exciting newcomers not to miss.
Celebrities who died in January 2023
This beginning of the year has had some important casualties in the world of acting, entertainment, and sports. One of the most mentioned unexpected deaths was that of Lisa Loring, the actress who played the original Wednesday Addams that the famous television series "The Addams Family" from 1964.
Doja Cat’s Biggest Grammys Fashion Moment Happened Off the Red Carpet
It’s safe to say no one expected Doja Cat to wear just one dress during this year’s Grammy Awards. It just wouldn’t be in her character. The singer—who pulled out four distinctive looks for couture week just last month—consistently has a backlog of moments ready to see the light of the paparazzi at any given moment. So when she arrived at the 65th annual Grammys in a black vinyl Versace number Sunday night, it was clear there was more to come. And boy, did more come. After walking the red carpet, Doja slipped away. When she returned, she was a whole new Cat.
A Breakdown of All of Beyoncé's Grammy Night Looks
No mater what voters say, last night was Beyoncé’s night. Even before the Grammy Awards started, the singer’s name was on everyone’s lips. As attendees walked the red carpet and were asked, “What are you most excited for tonight?” the unanimous answer seemed to be “seeing Beyoncé.” And while the Queen arrived late to the ceremony, missing her first award of the evening (even Beyoncé isn’t immune to LA traffic), when she finally arrived, she quickly made up for lost time. By the time the credits on the broadcast were rolling, the singer had four new Grammys to her name, a Recording Academy record, and three more outfits to add to her look book.
Dua Lipa Mixes Designers in an Ode to Patrick Star
On the red carpet, Dua Lipa sticks to the rules and tends to wear one designer head-to-toe. Take her out into the real world on her personal time, though, and she has a habit of putting together looks that mix several different labels and find their cohesive element in something a bit more personal. In a look she posted to Instagram this weekend, it seemed that personal element was her ongoing love for the SpongeBob SquarePants character Patrick Star.
Hailey and Justin Bieber Continue Coordinating in Y2K Tanks
Hailey and Justin Bieber love to coordinate their looks. Maybe they do it on purpose, or maybe it’s like a marriage telepathy sort of thing, but either way, it keeps happening. It probably helps that the couple’s individual style is becoming more and more similar by the day to the point where we wouldn’t be surprised if they shared a wardrobe. And while yes, it’s easy to conflate their outerwear when they both opt for baggy jeans and oversized coats, even when they strip down to tanks they end up dressing similarly.
Hoopskirts Come Full Circle
Stordiau wears a Matty Bovan x Dolce & Gabbana corset top, skirt, and sleeves; Amina Muaddi shoes. Liu wears a Loewe dress and shoes. Diène wears a Lanvin dress; Falke socks; Amy Crookes shoes. Alyssa Sardine wears a Paco Rabanne dress, top, and skirt; Tabio socks; Abra shoes. In...
