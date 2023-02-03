No mater what voters say, last night was Beyoncé’s night. Even before the Grammy Awards started, the singer’s name was on everyone’s lips. As attendees walked the red carpet and were asked, “What are you most excited for tonight?” the unanimous answer seemed to be “seeing Beyoncé.” And while the Queen arrived late to the ceremony, missing her first award of the evening (even Beyoncé isn’t immune to LA traffic), when she finally arrived, she quickly made up for lost time. By the time the credits on the broadcast were rolling, the singer had four new Grammys to her name, a Recording Academy record, and three more outfits to add to her look book.

1 DAY AGO