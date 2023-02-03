ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Sarah Sanders promises teacher pay increase, literacy efforts in new plan

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Fresh off of her nationally-televised rebuttal to President Biden's State of the Union address, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders unveiled her long-awaited education program for the state. Sanders, who was backed by dozens of Arkansans at the State Capitol Wednesday, shared her bold direction for...
Meteor passes through Arkansas skies

ARKANSAS, USA — Winter in Arkansas has been anything but predictable-- from freezing rain, followed by 60 degree weather, and now we can add a flashing meteor to the list. Hundreds of Arkansans spotted the fiery meteor as it flew through the night skies of the Natural State on Monday.
Here is a transcript of Bill Lee's 2023 'State of the State' address

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee delivered his fifth "State of the State" address Monday evening. Before the address, House Democratic Leader and Memphis representative Karen Camper delivered a prebuttal in which she called the death of Tyre Nichols a "brutal and senseless murder" that needs to be addressed.
