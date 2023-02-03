Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Manchester United 0-0 Everton: Reds stumble in title race, held goalless by Blues
Marc Skinner’s Manchester United lost their top spot in the WSL following a dour and disappointing goalless draw against Everton at home. In what was United’s first game since Arsenal made a record bid for Alessia Russo, the Reds knew that Chelsea’s stiff game against Tottenham could hand them an advantage in the title race. But fifth-placed Everton were not going to be pushovers, especially considering their league form over the last few weeks.
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur host the current champions Manchester City today at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, just a little over a week since facing them at the Etihad Stadium. Spurs may be without Antonio Conte for the match after he underwent surgery to remove his gall bladder. There were some reports that he might be ready for the touchline, but we’ll wait to see if he is ready to lead the squad. As for the match itself, Spurs are four points back of Newcastle United for the final Champions League spot while City are five points behind Arsenal, who finally dropped points yesterday against relegation-threatened Everton. Both clubs need all the points they can get for their respective seasons, so it should be a good one today.
SB Nation
Five Things From A Comeback Draw Against Watford
For the second home game in succession a team came back from the dire depths of being two goals down to snatch a point. Fortunately for Reading, it was us that performed the comeback on this occasion via a magical strike from the scorer of great goals, Jeff Hendrick. Huge smiles all round but slightly tinged by the fact that we could have nicked it if Yakou Meite didn’t balloon his shot over the bar.
SB Nation
On This Day (5 Feb 1913): Sunderland keep their focus on Cup progress with victory over Man City
It is 110 years since the culmination of one of Sunderland’s greatest-ever seasons, in which the club won a fifth Football League title and reached the English (FA) Cup final for the first time – with a second round game played on this day proving to be an important stepping stone towards the showpiece fixture.
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester City: Harry Kane becomes the all-time leading scorer in Tottenham history
When Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City square off against one another, fireworks always come about. Leading 2-0 in the first meeting and facing defeat with a 4-2 loss, Spurs came out and gave the home fans a lot to like. With Antonio Conte still recovering back in Italy after his...
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women Midseason Review
It may be February, but the Liverpool FC Women have just finally made it to the halfway point in the WSL. With 11 of their 22 league matches played, let’s take a look at how the season has played out thus far, and delve a little deeper into the standout players and the stats.
SB Nation
Monday February 6th & Tuesday February 7th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Newcastle 1-1 West Ham - Match Report: Magpies battle for draw against much improved Hammers
Newcastle United went into this fixture knowing they would be without the suspended Bruno Guimaraes, a player who is nothing short of irreplaceable for Eddie Howe’s side. The issue forced a change in Howe’s plans. Joelinton had to drop deeper down the field opening a hole on the left wing. Enter Allan Saint-Maximin, coming in relief for the Brazilian.
SB Nation
Tactical Analysis: Is there cause for concern following the Crystal Palace match?
A last second draw and a loss to Arsenal in the space of four days may have momentarily made it seem that things around Old Trafford are far gloomier than they actually are. In reality, Manchester United have won six of their last eight Premier League matches, 13 of their last 15 matches in all competitions, and 13 straight at Old Trafford. They were also the only team in the top four to take all three points last weekend.
SB Nation
WATCH: Guro Reiten adds a third for Chelsea against Tottenham, 3-1!
Sam Kerr plays the role of holding striker by playing with her back to the goal and heading the ball towards a marauding Guro Reiten on the left flank. The Norwegian winger beats her marker and drives towards Tottenham’s box to score Chelsea’s third goal of the day.
SB Nation
How Stellini got Tottenham’s groove back
With thanks to Joel Wertheimer, from whom I stole the excellent headline. After the way Tottenham Hotspur capitulated against Manchester City the last time these two teams met, you can forgive Spurs fans for being a little nervous. Not only did they blow a 2-0 halftime lead at the Etihad on January 19, conceding four goals in a dispiriting loss, they were heading into this match without Antonio Conte, who was recovering from gallbladder surgery.
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women Sign Natasha Dowie, Release Rachel Furness
The Liverpool FC Women were quite active this January, bringing in five players, while parting ways with two others. Most of the activity took place early in the window, with the signing of former Liverpool defender Gemma Bonner, and also bringing in a lot of depth and youth in midfield with Fuka Nagawa, Sofie Lundgaard, and Miri Taylor. Versatile midfielder/defender Charlotte Wardlaw was recalled from Liverpool to her parent club, Chelsea, before being loaned out again. The club wasn’t done, however, as Matt Beard and the LFC brass did make two very late moves.
SB Nation
LAFC ‘in talks about potentially signing’ Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Chelsea — reports
Chelsea were back in training today after the weekend off following Friday night’s 0-0 draw against Fulham. It’s unclear at the moment whether Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was back and involved as expected after his trip to Milan; presumably yes, but I have not seen confirmation either way. He did not feature in any of the pictures that the players have posted on their Instagrams so far.
SB Nation
Dyche: Everton crammed five weeks into five days
Sean Dyche got his tenure at Everton off to a winning start with a 1-0 win over Premier League leaders Arsenal, but it was the manner in which the victory was achieved that will have Blues buzzing. The hosts remained disciplined in their defensive structure, and the fitness drills the...
SB Nation
Spurs to travel to Sheffield United for FA Cup fifth round
Cinderella lost its slipper, and then fell down the stairs. Tottenham Hotspur now know their fifth round opponent in the FA Cup after today’s replay between non-league Wrexham and Championship side Sheffield United, and unfortunately it made Ryan Reynolds sad. Sheffield United broke a 1-1 draw and scored two late goals at home at Bramall Lane, dispatching Wrexham by a final score of 3-1.
SB Nation
Chelsea 0-0 Fulham, Player Ratings: Two towers of clean sheet power
That’s back-to-back-to-back Man of the Match awards for Thiago Silva, and six in his last nine appearances. Nice. The last two players to win three community votes in a row were Édouard Mendy, at the start of his Chelsea career, and Christian Pulisic who actually won six (6!) in a row and nine of eleven during Project Restart. (EDIT: and also Kepa earlier this season, in October; sorry, Kepa!)
SB Nation
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Onana and McNeil reactions, Arteta’s curse and DCL fitness worries
Check out the three takeaways from the great victory over Arsenal. [RBM]. There are reports that Everton are sweating on Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s fitness for the Merseyside Derby after he left the Arsenal match after 60 minutes. [Echo]. An interesting view from Alan Myers on what is required to get...
SB Nation
Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Three Takeaways | The Sean Dyche Era Blasts off at Goodison Park
Well, it appeared (and granted this is from a very small sample size) that Everton’s malaise was largely down to inefficiency in setting the side up and in getting across whatever message the coaching staff wished to convey. This is not exactly a revelation to anyone watching the travails of Frank Lampard’s largely reconstructed side this season, but the ninety plus minutes played out against Mikel Arteta’s league leaders at Goodison Park on Saturday offered a pretty definitive, convincing illustration.
SB Nation
Noni Madueke delighted to make Chelsea debut, upset that it wasn’t a win
Noni Madueke became the latest Chelsea player to make his debut when he came on at half-time against Fulham on Friday, and while the 20-year-old didn’t quite manage to change the numbers on the scoreboard, he did show some endeavor, work rate, and directness with the promise of more to come.
SB Nation
Liverpool 2, Reading 0: Reds Put On A Thrilling Second Half Show
Liverpool: Missy Bo Kearns 62’, Ceri Holland 65’. Liverpool are ready to take on Reading in the league as both teams try to get a bit further away from relegation. The match promises to be a good one if the previous time Liverpool played Reading is any indication. Stengel will hopefully get a couple here and given Reading is without Natasha Dowie (who has just been loaned back to Liverpool from Reading), we will hopefully see fewer goals from them.
