Healthline
Asperger’s or ADHD? Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatments
Asperger’s syndrome (AS) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may be familiar terms for parents today. Many parents may have a child with an AS or ADHD diagnosis. Both conditions develop early in life and have similar symptoms. They can lead to difficulties that include:. socializing. communicating. learning. developing.
What Do You Go Through During A Spiritual Awakening?
I think that many people misunderstand what a spiritual awakening is because they associate it with some supernatural event that changes the color of our hairs or eyes, and gives us the ability to move through walls.
Essence
Children Are Significantly Impacted By Their Parents' Work Experience, Research Shows
A longitudinal study following low-wage, working-class families over a decade revealed that children’s development were linked to how their parents experienced their jobs and careers. Turns out that it’s harder for children to stay in a child’s place, particularly if their parent has a challenging job. According...
pharmacytimes.com
Goals of Treatment for Patients with CP-CML and Acute Phase CML
Brandon Dyson, PharmD, BCOP, BCPS reviews the goals of treatment in chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia chromosome–positive ALL and discusses how the goals differ from acute phase CML. Brandon Dyson, PharmD, BCOP, BCPS: What is our treatment goal with chronic phase CML [chronic myeloid leukemia]? Our treatment goal is...
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Gum Disease Shows Link to Atrial Fibrosis
Worse cases of periodontitis demonstrate association with progression of the scarring of the heart’s left atrium, data indicate. Periodontitis, a gum disease that can cause many dental issues, could be associated with fibrosis, scarring to an appendage of the heart’s left atrium that can lead to an irregular heartbeat, according to the results of a study published in JACC: Clinical Electrophysiology.1.
Improve your self-esteem.
Chronic low self-esteem can have a huge impact on your life, making it difficult to be productive, happy, and successful. It is characterized by an inability to view oneself positively and feel worthy of love, respect, and success.
pharmacytimes.com
ICU Clinical Pharmacists: Helping Preventing Drug-Induced Acute Kidney Injury
The knowledge of clinical pharmacists can help protect kidney function and prevent the development of acute kidney injury in ICU patients. Approximately 25% of patients treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) develop an acute kidney injury (AKI). An AKI is a sudden, brief period of kidney damage resulting in the accumulation of waste products in the blood, making it hard for the kidneys to maintain fluid balance within the body.1.
Can I Spray Alcohol on My Bed To Disinfect?
Disinfecting has been on everyone’s mind since the pandemic began. Sales of disinfecting wipes and other hygiene products have soared in recent years, with no signs of slowing any time soon. It’s one thing to wipe down your countertops with store-bought or homemade disinfecting wipes, but what about porous...
5 minute Facial Massage: Drains lymph fluid, reduces puffiness and dark circles caused by water retention in the face.
Bags under the eyes are mild swelling or puffiness under the eyes. They're common as we age , which is a frequent aesthetic issues. One form of a very safe and quick therapy, that can greatly improve the appearance of dark circles and puffiness, that not many people know about, is lymphatic massage/drainage.
psychologytoday.com
How to Teach Children to Do Chores
Studies of child development demonstrated long ago that extrinsic motivation (rewards) was less effective than intrinsic motivation (curiosity). Most children don't care about the external consequence or rewards attached to chores. Making chores a family affair teaches cooperation, empathy, and family values. The reward to doing chores as a family...
Luminess’ new device will make your makeup look professionally done
A BEAUTY brand has officially made achieving professional quality results an effortlessly easy at-home process. For years we've seen propaganda from the makeup and hair industries telling us a certain product is all we'd need to look like the models in the ads, despite the fact that they're all done up by professionals.
pharmacytimes.com
Clinical Overview: Pimavanserin for Parkinson Disease
Pimavanserin is an atypical antipsychotic indicated for the treatment of Parkinson disease-associated hallucinations and delusions. Pimavanserin (Nuplazid) was approved by the FDA in 2016 with breakthrough therapy designation for the treatment of Parkinson disease (PD)-associated hallucinations and delusions. The approval was based on the findings from a 6-week clinical trial and extended open-label follow-up period.1.
pharmacytimes.com
Genetic Predisposition to Poor Oral Health May Be Linked to Declining Brain Health
Early treatment of poor oral health could lead to brain health benefits. New research suggests that adults who are genetically prone to poor oral health may be more likely to show signs of declining brain health compared to those with healthy teeth and gums. Earlier research has shown that gum...
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Sepsis Increases Risk of Heart Failure, Rehospitalization After Hospital Discharge
Patients with sepsis were 27% more likely to die, 38% more likely to be rehospitalized for any cause, and 43% more likely to return to the hospital specifically for cardiovascular causes. Patients who were discharged after a hospitalization involving sepsis had a greater risk of cardiovascular events, rehospitalization for any...
psychreg.org
The Science of Happiness: Understanding What Makes Us Truly Happy
Happiness is a subjective experience that varies greatly from person to person. Despite its individual nature, scientists have made great strides in understanding what contributes to happiness and what holds us back from it. The connection between happiness and mental health is strong, affecting each other in significant ways. Good...
psychologytoday.com
Grounding Techniques to Interrupt Dissociation
This post was co-authored by Laura O'Loughlin. Steering out of a driveway, I noticed a squirrel sprint onto the sidewalk near my car, so I stopped to watch. A companion squirrel ran after and stopped as well. The first squirrel started convulsing which turned into a long violent seizure. The other squirrel and I watched, stunned. After many moments, the first squirrel died. The other one, in a very human sort of way, looked distraught, scared, and sad. As I watched this scene, I noticed a fog descend over me. I was frozen and floaty. I couldn’t think straight. This was a familiar feeling; I was dissociating.
msn.com
What essential oil is good for sleep? Find out what the experts say
Master in Health Sciences, Bachelor in Nutrition · 7 years of experience · Brazil. Essential oil is a great adjunct to a good night's restful sleep, as it can help relieve stress. Being able to mention some of the most suitable: Bergamot Essential Oil, Marjoram Essential Oil, Ylang-Ylang Essential Oil, Lavender Essential Oil.
verywellhealth.com
Nonsurgical Face-Lift: A Look at Your Options
A nonsurgical face-lift aims to rejuvenate the face using nonsurgical and minimally-invasive techniques, such as injectables like dermal fillers and Botox. Energy-based soft tissue tightening procedures that use lasers, radio frequency, or ultrasound, are also an option. The demand for nonsurgical and minimally invasive cosmetic surgeries is on the rise....
scitechdaily.com
A Promising New Treatment for Hand Osteoarthritis
The drug talarozole, which raises retinoic acid levels, holds promise as a novel treatment for hand osteoarthritis. According to Tonia Vincent, a Professor of Musculoskeletal Biology and Honorary Rheumatologist at Oxford’s NDORMS, hand osteoarthritis is a widespread and crippling ailment that disproportionately affects women, particularly during menopause. Despite its prevalence, there is currently a lack of effective treatments to address the condition.
