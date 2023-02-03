Read full article on original website
Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood clinic arsonist sentenced to five years in prison
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Paw Paw man charged with setting fire to a Planned Parenthood clinic in Kalamazoo in July 2022 has been sentenced to five years in prison. Joshua Brereton in October agreed to plead guilty to a federal court of arson. In exchange, federal prosecutors agreed to drop a second charge of damaging property providing reproductive health services.
AUDIO: City of Kalamazoo working to provide more day care opportunities
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – City Commissioners will take their next step toward encouraging more affordable day care opportunities in Kalamazoo today. They have scheduled a presentation this afternoon on some of the efforts that are already underway to improve child care. City Commissioner Quianna Decker was the first...
Rozewicz named chief executive officer for for new Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Bronson Healthcare and Acadia Healthcare Company have named Deb Rozewicz, RN, as chief executive officer for Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital, the 96-bed inpatient behavioral health hospital being built in Battle Creek. Bronson officials say the hospital is on track to open by mid-2023...
Kalamazoo City Commissioners hear options, but make no decisions in debate over childcare options
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo has a pre-school problem, but local experts have very different ideas about how to solve it. Kalamazoo City Commissioners had a far ranging discussion Monday to talk about whether they can help, and the number one request they got was to spend money to fix it.
Electric vehicles dominate headlines at International Auto Show, with a catch
GRAND RAPIDS MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The spotlight at this year’s Michigan International Auto Show in Grand Rapids was on electric vehicles, but that spotlight also brought some questions and concerns about the vehicles. Some carmakers have gone all in on EVs, but experts say there are some...
Kalamazoo Humane Society receives $200,000 grant to provide basic veterinary care
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Officials at the Kalamazoo Humane Society say their organization has received a $200,000 grant from PetSmart Charities. Aaron Winter, executive director at KHS, said that the grant will assist in helping those who need basic veterinary care. Winter also said that it will allow...
Groups to rally at Pfizer Monday to protest reported vaccine experimentation
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Members of the Michigan State legislature, Michigan for Vaccine Choice, the Grand New Party PAC, the Michigan Conservative Coalition, and other groups will hold a rally Monday at the Pfizer plant in Kalamazoo Monday. The groups claim that Pfizer is conducting experiments on COVID-19...
K Wings come up short vs Ft Wayne at Wings Event Center Saturday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Wings (17-22-3-0) battled hard from behind against the Fort Wayne Komets (20-14-4-2) Saturday on ‘Hockey For Her’ night at Wings Event Center, but couldn’t complete the comeback, falling 4-2. Fort Wayne scored first at the 7:11 mark of the first period and carried the 1-0 lead into the first intermission. The Komets then made it 2-0 with a power play tally at the 6:41 mark of the second.
