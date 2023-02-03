ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood clinic arsonist sentenced to five years in prison

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Paw Paw man charged with setting fire to a Planned Parenthood clinic in Kalamazoo in July 2022 has been sentenced to five years in prison. Joshua Brereton in October agreed to plead guilty to a federal court of arson. In exchange, federal prosecutors agreed to drop a second charge of damaging property providing reproductive health services.
AUDIO: City of Kalamazoo working to provide more day care opportunities

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – City Commissioners will take their next step toward encouraging more affordable day care opportunities in Kalamazoo today. They have scheduled a presentation this afternoon on some of the efforts that are already underway to improve child care. City Commissioner Quianna Decker was the first...
Groups to rally at Pfizer Monday to protest reported vaccine experimentation

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Members of the Michigan State legislature, Michigan for Vaccine Choice, the Grand New Party PAC, the Michigan Conservative Coalition, and other groups will hold a rally Monday at the Pfizer plant in Kalamazoo Monday. The groups claim that Pfizer is conducting experiments on COVID-19...
K Wings come up short vs Ft Wayne at Wings Event Center Saturday

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Wings (17-22-3-0) battled hard from behind against the Fort Wayne Komets (20-14-4-2) Saturday on ‘Hockey For Her’ night at Wings Event Center, but couldn’t complete the comeback, falling 4-2. Fort Wayne scored first at the 7:11 mark of the first period and carried the 1-0 lead into the first intermission. The Komets then made it 2-0 with a power play tally at the 6:41 mark of the second.
