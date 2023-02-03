Read full article on original website
u.today
'It Was a Mistake to Trust Craig Wright': Bitcoin (BTC) Foundation's Gavin Andresen
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
“Vile” and “Grotesque”: Ripple CTO Slams Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Over Lawsuit Against Bitcoin (BTC) Developers
In a recent Twitter exchange, Ripple CTO David Schwartz and self-proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright engaged in a heated discussion about a lawsuit related to Bitcoin developers. As reported by U.Today, a recent ruling by the U.K. Court of Appeals has paved the way for a bitter legal battle between Wright's Tulip Trading and some prominent Bitcoiners.
CoinDesk
Craig Wright's UK Case Against 16 Bitcoin Developers to Go to Full Trial
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The U.K. Court of Appeal ruled that a claim by Craig Wright's Tulip Trading against 16 Bitcoin developers should go to trial in London. The claim was originally dismissed in March 2022. The claim...
NEWSBTC
Craig Wright Wants His $2.5 Billion, Demanding For a Bitcoin Hard Fork
Judge Colin Birss of the London Court of Appeal on Friday, February 3, ruled that Craig Wright’s lawsuit against 14 Bitcoin developers has what it takes to go to trial. Craig Wright, through Tulip Trading, claims to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the founder of Bitcoin. He is suing 14 developers, seeking to recover 111,000 BTC.
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
NASDAQ
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
FTX's new boss says security was so weak that founders could 'download half a billion dollars' of crypto without detection, report says
FTX's new CEO John J. Ray III also said his first 48 hours in charge of FTX were "pure hell," according to court testimony reported by Coindesk.
Bitcoin Millionaires Disappear as Scandals Rise and Value Falls
The cryptocurrency collapse has Bitcoin millionaires 'dropping like flies,' according to a recent report.
dailyhodl.com
Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Betting on Bitcoin, Ethereum and One Altcoin That’s Causing ‘Excitement’
The chief investment officer (CIO) of Bitwise Investments, Matt Hougan, is naming his top three crypto assets. Hougan says in a new Stansberry Research interview that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are the “two big horses” that investors should have in their crypto portfolio. “I’ll talk about three...
dailyhodl.com
Will Ethereum Rivals Survive? Solana Creator Anatoly Yakovenko Details Crypto Outlook for Next 12 to 18 Months
Solana (SOL) creator Anatoly Yakovenko is laying out a prediction for crypto markets for the next 12 to 18 months. In a new interview on the Bankless podcast, Yakovenko says while there may be challenging macroeconomic conditions ahead, it likely won’t stop an unprecedented wave of innovation from hitting the crypto space.
dailyhodl.com
Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Ethereum Staking Altcoin to Listing Roadmap
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the altcoin Liquid Staked Ethereum (LSETH) to its listing roadmap. Liquid Staked ETH is a new “receipt token” investors receive when they stake their Ethereum (ETH) with the Liquid Collective, a liquid staking protocol. The Liquid Collective notes its staking method...
Binance will suspend US dollar transfers from Wednesday, and that's reportedly causing millions to flow to rival exchanges
Binance will suspend the transfer of US dollars on its exchanges from Wednesday, reports say. The exchange didn't give a reason for the suspension, which won't affect US-based customers. The announcement may have caused millions of dollar-pegged stablecoins to flow out of the exchange, per CNBC. Binance, the world's largest...
dailyhodl.com
Little-Known Altcoin Surges After Coinbase Abruptly Adds Support on Top Crypto Exchange
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added sudden support for proof-of-stake blockchain Axelar, sparking a rally for its native token, AXL. Axelar is a project built using the Cosmos SDK (software development kit), and aims to deliver cross-chain communication between numerous other blockchains. Its functions include making cross-chain token transfers,...
u.today
Cardano (ADA) Hodling Strategy Shared by Crypto Influencer Lark Davis: Details
coingeek.com
BTC scammer who paid Steven Seagal for promotion sentenced to 60 months in prison
A California man who relied on celebrity endorsements to raise over $7 million for a scam digital asset company has been sentenced to five years in prison. John DeMarr was also ordered to forfeit over $3.5 million. DeMarr is the founder of Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G), a purported ecosystem that would allow...
dailyhodl.com
Revolut To Roll Out Crypto Staking Service for Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Two More Altcoins: Report
UK-based banking app Revolut is soft-launching customer crypto staking for four prominent altcoins. According to a new report by Altfi, London-based Revolut is introducing crypto staking for Polkadot (DOT), Tezos (XTZ), Cardano (ADA) and Ethereum (ETH) to its 25 million customers. Crypto staking involves digital asset holders lending their assets...
dailyhodl.com
Whales Abruptly Move $202,000,000 in XRP and Ethereum-Based Altcoin Project – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Now
After moving huge amounts of Bitcoin (BTC) and (ETH) over the weekend, crypto whales are now shifting millions in XRP and the metaverse project The Sandbox (SAND). The crypto whale tracker Whale Alert has spotted four massive XRP transactions in the last 24-hours, moving a total of $126 million. The...
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin And Ethereum Forecast For 2023 Revealed By Raoul Pal
Raoul Pal is revealing a new forecast for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Check out the latest reports about all this below. Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal recently explained the fact that he believes that 2023 is going to be a positive year for crypto. In a new interview on the Overpriced...
u.today
SHIB and ADA Show Something You Don’t Want to Miss, Reaper Financial CEO Makes Surprising XRP Prediction, Ancient DOGE Address Wakes Up: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
To keep you updated on events in the crypto world over the past day, U.Today presents the top four news stories. Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) show something you don't want to miss. According to Santiment’s data, Shiba Inu and Cardano have recently seen a spike in whale-tier transactions,...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu and Cardano Witnessing Massive Spike in $100,000+ Whale Transactions, Says Crypto Analytics Firm
The popular memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) and the smart contract platform Cardano (ADA) are seeing major spikes in large whale transactions, according to the crypto analytics firm Santiment. Both altcoins, as well as the controversial crypto asset HEX, are witnessing a surge in transactions worth more than $100,000. According to...
