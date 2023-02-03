Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longtime Top Republican DiesDaily News NowAustin, TX
What Happened To These Missing Women Who Vanished From Austin, Texas Months Apart?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
4th Stimulus Update 2023: Joe Biden announces a significant ‘May deadline’MEDIALINKERS NEWSAustin, TX
Men’s Tennis: No. 2 Buckeyes sweep No. 6 Longhorns behind strong freshmen showingsThe LanternColumbus, OH
H-E-B Takes Grocery Shopping to New Heights with Austin Store OpeningAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Related
Eater
Holly Restaurant Bento Picnic and Wine Shop Saba San’s Are Closing for Now
Japanese restaurant Bento Picnic and its wine shop Saba San’s are closing at the East Cesar Chavez location. The last day for the businesses at 2600 East Cesar Chavez Street will be Saturday, February 18. Owner Leanne Valenti wrote in an email that she is taking a sabbatical to...
Discovering the Best Eats in Austin, A Guide to the City's Top Restaurants
Austin, Texas is known for its diverse food scene, offering a range of cuisine options to satisfy every palate. From authentic Tex-Mex to innovative farm-to-table options, the city has a wealth of options for food lovers. Here are some of the best restaurants in Austin:
Eater
Very Great New York Taiwanese-American Spot Win Son Is Popping Up in Austin
Win Son, the very popular and critically acclaimed New York restaurant that focuses on Taiwanese cuisine, is popping up in Austin this month. The event takes place at the Mexican restaurant Nixta Taqueria in the Chestnut neighborhood on Saturday, February 18 starting at noon until everything is sold out. Win...
Rooster's Ace Hardware now offering variety of tools, home maintenance merchandise in Round Rock
Rooster's Ace Hardware, the newest location of the Ace Hardware Cooperative, opened Jan. 30 at 300 W. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Rooster's Ace Hardware, the newest location of the Ace Hardware Cooperative, opened Jan. 10 at 300 W. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, according to General Manager Greg Shifflett. Rooster's Ace Hardware offers a variety of home improvement merchandise, such as paint, lawn and garden, hardware, electrical, plumbing, automotive, and home decor. Services offered also include delivery and assembly, key cutting, glass cutting, color paint matching, screen repair, and special orders, according to the company. 512-294-2746.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Bastrop, TX [2023 Updated]
Bastrop, Texas is a rapidly expanding small town about 30 miles southeast of the popular city of Austin, Texas. Bastrop is a historic area, with many alluring attractions, like parks, museums, distilleries, and more. If you’re going to be visiting the area soon and you want to plan where you’ll...
Where to dispose of tree limbs in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto
Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto residents have several options available to dispose of fallen tree limbs. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto residents with fallen tree limbs on their property after last week's winter weather have several options for disposing of the debris from curbside pickup to community collection events.
hellogeorgetown.com
Winning 2023 Red Poppy Artist Selected
The winning artist for the 2023 Red Poppy poster has been selected!. “The City of Georgetown’s Red Poppy Festival would like to announce the winning 2023 Red Poppy Festival Poster Artist, Erin Plummer and her winning artwork, Golden Hour Poppies,” according to the Georgetown Convention & Visitors Bureau. “The annual Red Poppy Festival poster featuring Ms. Plummer’s art will be available for $5 at the Georgetown Visitors Center beginning April 3.”
H-E-B Takes Grocery Shopping to New Heights with Austin Store Opening
Good news for H-E-B shoppers in Austin with the news that the new two-story H-E-B is on track to open on February 15. It will be the first two-story H-E-B in Austin. The store began construction in 2019 but was hit with delays pushing the opening date back. But the innovative new design will finally open next week.
High-End Mexican Cuisine to Soon Open in Austin
“People have seen what we’ve done in a casual setting, and we want to say what we can do at the higher-end. We really believe that Mexican should be considered fine dining and represented proudly as such.”
Guess the rent of this new four-bedroom home in New Braunfels
This week we look at this family home in New Braunfels.
This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
Georgetown Palace Theatre announces meet and greet, open casting call
Georgetown Palace Theatre is hosting a meet and greet Feb. 7. (Community Impact staff) "Once On This Island," which is currently in production at the Georgetown Palace Theatre, is looking for actors of all ages for roles in its show, according to the theatre. The meet and greet will be...
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern Texas
Southern Texas is a vibrant and diverse region, offering a range of attractions and experiences for visitors. From the bustling cities of San Antonio and Houston to the serene beaches of the Gulf Coast, there's something for everyone in this part of the state.
How to and should you trim your own trees after the ice storm
People all over Central Texas woke up last weekend with one mission in mind, taking care of the trees they lost during the ice storm.
Worst PEC outages remain in Oak Hill, Dripping Springs and Canyon Lake
The Worst PEC outages remain in Oak Hill, Dripping Springs, and Canyon Lake. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) Pedernales Electric Cooperative said in a press release Feb. 4 that 97% of customers had power as of 11 a.m. The worse outages remain in Oak Hill, Dripping Springs and Canyon Lake, according to...
Top Black-owned businesses to go to in Austin for Black History Month
KXAN wants to know which Black-owned Austin businesses are your favorite. Let us know!
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Get ready for wet, chilly week
We've got some rain chances in the forecast for this week and a couple cold fronts on the way. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco breaks it down.
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: Round Rock ISD's Forest North Elementary to remain closed Monday
ROUND ROCK, Texas - All Round Rock ISD schools, except for one, are set to reopen and resume classes this week following the recent ice storm that hit Central Texas. All the district's offices will also reopen. Round Rock ISD says that the power outage at Forest North Elementary School...
gotodestinations.com
A Slice of Italy: Top 5 Italian Restaurants in Austin, Texas
Italian cuisine is a staple in many households. It is loved by people worldwide for its rich, bold flavors and comforting dishes. Austin, Texas, is no exception. With so many restaurants, it can take time to determine which truly serves the best Italian food. We’re diving into some of the best Italian restaurants in Austin, TX.
Last freeze? Here’s when we leave winter behind
As Central Texas continues to pick up the pieces, chainsaw broken tree limbs and slowly watch power restoration numbers climb, you may be ready to leave winter behind.
Comments / 0