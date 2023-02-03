How the Danelectro/Coral Electric Sitar captivated rock and metal guitarists from Metallica and Steve Howe to Steve Vai and Eddie Van Halen

Read full article on original website
Related
Meet the Giannini Craviola, the strikingly framed acoustic guitar beloved by Jimmy Page
Best known as a composer and singer, Brazilian guitarist Paulinho Nogueira should also be celebrated as a brilliant designer, whose Craviola is one of the most distinctive and beautiful guitar designs ever made. Its sound is distinctive, a cross between a harpsichord (in Portuguese, cravo) and the traditional 10-string Brazilian...
Former Danzig guitarist John Christ talks picking 'til he bled for Rick Rubin, his quest to replace Kirk Hammett and how he relearned to play after a horrific accident
One of metal's wildest guitarists shares stories from his rise, fall and miraculous recovery – and explains why he's still waiting for a call from Glenn Danzig. In the wake of the cult horror punk band the Misfits' dissolution, crooning frontman Glenn Danzig quickly formed Samhain as a new vehicle for his musical exploits. Indeed, the New Jersey-bred punk's reputation preceded him; as such, he knew that he needed to put together a stout band to back him up.
John Frusciante says he views bass as the lead instrument in Red Hot Chili Peppers: “I see each song as being like a bass solo where I'm there to support it”
John Frusciante has said he views the bass as the band’s lead instrument in a new 60 Minutes interview. Red Hot Chili Peppers were the somewhat unlikely subjects of a recent episode of the current affairs show and took the chance to discuss their remarkable, enduring connection. We’d love...
Mick Mars is in the studio working on his long-awaited debut solo album
While Mötley Crüe prepare to head out on tour with new live guitarist John 5, Mars has continued putting together his premiere solo record with the help of Cory Marks. Mick Mars, who announced his official retirement from touring late last year, was recently in the studio working on his long-awaited debut solo album.
Is Richie Sambora masquerading as a jacket potato on a UK game show?
Clues suggest the former Bon Jovi man is passing his time as a contestant on The Masked Singer. The UK’s edition of The Masked Singer – a show in which celebrities don ridiculous costumes while performing to a panel of judges who try to guess their real identities – appears to be where one of rock’s most esteemed guitarists is getting his kicks these days.
Ariel Posen: “I have Telecasters that I like with 12s – I like a fight: I’m not a guy that’s ripping up and down the fretboard. I don’t need a fast action”
The renowned Canadian guitar virtuoso checks in to discuss his string gauge philosophy, love of alternate tunings and why he's so enamored with fretless guitars and rubber bridges. The first (and most obvious) question we ask Ariel as we settle down for our chat is if his current tour is...
Jackie Venson: "With humbuckers, you have to be really careful and constantly muting. You have to be nuanced and sensitive. It's like surgery"
The blues-rock guitar dynamo discusses her move from Strats to Epiphone Les Pauls, fooling purists with her Kemper, and why she chose – just three years after its release – to re-imagine her album, Joy. Whether you're a blues fan, more into straightforward rock or just a tone-hound,...
Watch John 5 put on a shred clinic in blistering new Strung Out playthrough video
Even in the midst of those rehearsals – the first of which was described by Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx as "fucking epic" – and preparations, the guitarist has still found time to work on solo material, as evidenced by today's premiere of a hard-hitting new solo song called Strung Out.
This offset acoustic is made almost entirely from reclaimed acrylic – and it sounds surprisingly good
We’ve not, however, come across a home build quite like this: a zero-percent wood acoustic guitar, made almost entirely out of recycled plastic. We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for The Pick team to contact you with great news, content and offers. Matt is a Staff...
Yamaha Guitar Group acquires Córdoba and Guild Guitars
The move brings Córdoba's portfolio, which includes Guild, DeArmond Pickups and HumiCase, into the Yamaha fold. The Yamaha Guitar Group, a subsidiary of the Yamaha Corporation, has announced the acquisition of the Córdoba Music Group, which owns Córdoba Guitars, Guild, DeArmond Pickups and several other brands. “We’re...
Seymour Duncan brings the funk with standalone release of Cory Wong signature Clean Machine pickups
Unique in its beautiful Sapphire Blue transparent lacquer finish, the signature guitar also stands out sonically, with its trio of Seymour Duncan Cory Wong Clean Machine electric guitar pickups. We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for The Pick team to contact you with great news, content and offers....
Weyes Blood on exploring alternate tunings, building experimental guitars and creating a “weird in-between world” of analog and digital
Hailed as an emerging voice of a generation, Sub Pop-signed songwriter Natalie Mering reflects on her six-string journey so far. Natalie Mering is not afraid to tackle a difficult conversation. At the helm of the wistful folk-pop project Weyes Blood, the songwriter has been praised for her artful commentary on everything from the impending climate emergency to our technologically induced inability to connect.
How to replicate the Beatles’ classic tones using today’s affordable guitars, basses and effects pedals
If you want to imitate the sound of the Beatles by acquiring the exact same models and vintages of gear that they used, good luck. The guitar and amp models the Beatles played are some of the most collectible and expensive items on the vintage market today, especially items that match the same exact years, like their 1962 and ’64 Gibson J-160E acoustic-electrics, 1957 Gretsch Duo Jet, or a 1963 Rickenbacker 325.
Nirvana, Nile Rodgers and Heart's Ann and Nancy Wilson honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards at the Grammys
The Lifetime Achievement Award is given to those who have made “creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording”. It was a successful evening for guitar-based artists at the 65th Grammys ceremony this past Sunday (February 5), with the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, Bonnie Raitt, Edgar Winter, Wet Leg, Madison Cunningham and Molly Tuttle all scooping awards.
Ever wondered what John Mayer and Tim Henson playing each other’s music would look and sound like? This YouTuber has the answer
Thanks to some sharp editing chops, this inquisitive creator has created an alternate universe in which Mayer masterminded Polyphia’s Neuvo Flamenco hit, and Henson penned the acoustic fingerstyle workout. “In the style of” videos are some of the most intriguing pieces of guitar-related content you can find online. Why?...
Walter Trout: "You don't need pedals. If you get a kickass amp, why would you put it through a $100 pedal?"
Walter Trout explains and demonstrates why he doesn't use pedals: it's all in his volume control and pickup selection. Welcome to a Pedalpocalypse with a difference, as Walter Trout shows us exactly why he doesn't need pedals. "What I use for pedals is my vintage Mesa/Boogie Mark IV," he says. "I just don't see any need for pedals. I have this theory that if you get a kickass amplifier, why would you put it through a $100 pedal?
How to combine one and two-string melodies with drones for more melodically inventive approaches
A great challenge for exploring new soloing ideas is to play improvised lines up and down a single string. There are a variety of benefits to this approach: primarily that it pushes one out of playing “learned” positional lines and patterns based on muscle and visual memory. We’d...
A piece of bass history has been listed on Reverb
Jack Bruce was one of the most accomplished bass players ever to walk the Earth, and although he later played a Gibson EB-3 and his own signature Warwick Thumb, he made his bones with a Gibson EB-1. Now, an all-original EB-1, which proved to be a worthy competitor to Höfner’s Violin bass, has been listed for sale on Reverb.com.
