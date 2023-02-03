Read full article on original website
Dallas Observer
Until Wednesday, Dallas Is Waiving Misdemeanor Warrant Fees for People Donating Socks
Every year, the Dallas Municipal Court gives people the chance to deal with their outstanding Class C misdemeanor warrants and have associated fees waived. Dallas calls this its Ticket Track Down initiative. It generally lasts only two weeks and was expected to end on Sunday, Feb. 5. But the city extended the initiative to this Wednesday, Feb. 8. People hoping to get their warrant fees waived will need to donate a package of three or more pairs of socks. The socks must be dropped off with a county clerk before seeing a judge.
Dallas Observer
Houses Catch Fire in Tenth Street, Dallas' Historic Freedman's Town
Several houses have caught fire in Dallas’ Tenth Street Historic District in recent months. The Tenth Street Historic District was established by the city in the early ’90s. Freed slaves began to occupy the area in East Oak Cliff after the Civil War. Many of them were likely former slaves of William Brown Miller, a prominent Dallas cotton farmer. Some of them are buried in a section of the Oak Cliff Cemetery that sits in the heart of the neighborhood on East Eighth Street.
Dallas Observer
An Arlington Exhibition Honors Texas Musicians Including Both Selenas, Willie and Beyoncé
As a big Texas music fan, Mark Joeckel has managed to get close to his idols by working behind the scenes in the industry. “I've just always been the festival guy, special events guy, general manager over at Arlington Music Hall before the pandemic hit,” he says. “So my background has always been special events. We do the West Main Street Festival over there that's in its eighth year this year.
Dallas Observer
Lucky's Hot Chicken Opens on Lemmon Avenue
Dallas-based Lucky's Chicken opened a new location in Oak Lawn on Feb. 7, in the old Einstein Bros. Bagels on Lemmon Avenue. This is the brand's third restaurant, with three more slated to open this year. The menu here is pretty straightforward — tenders and sandwiches at four different levels:...
Dallas Observer
Vishnuji Ki Rasoi: the World of Indian Food Uncovered
If there’s one thing to be learned from this Indian restaurant in Allen, it’s that Dallas’ food scene merely scratches the surface of Indian cuisine. With Mahrastrian, Punjabi and even Indian-Chinese food coming out of kitchen doors, Vishnuji Ki Rasoi is on a mission to offer vegan and vegetarian plates from every corner of the Indian subcontinent.
Dallas Observer
The Coolest, Best Cheap Things To Do in Dallas for Valentine's Day
Every year, Valentine’s Day seems to sneak up on our unsuspecting bank accounts as we're pressured to partake in an abundance of expensive romantic traditions such as fancy dinners and tried-and-true (and, again, expensive) gifts. So, yeah, your options on V-day are you can be either single or broke. If you're tired of the corporate, corny Valentine’s Day culture and still want to celebrate love with your friends or partner, try these less expensive and far cooler options.
Dallas Observer
Curry Pizza House in Frisco Brings Curry to the Pizza World
There are no tricks or games involved in this restaurant’s name: Curry Pizza House serves exactly what it says. With origins in the Bay area, the pizza chain is one of many blending traditional Indian flavors in the world of pizza. But curry-topped pizzas are just the beginning of the creativity here. A sign that reads “Fresh and Spicy” is painted in bold letters across the back wall of the store. Gratifying whiffs of baking bread mixed with Indian tandoori spices from the kitchen lend ample proof to the “fresh” part. As for the “spicy” part, stop by sometime. You’ll know what they mean.
