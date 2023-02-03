There are no tricks or games involved in this restaurant’s name: Curry Pizza House serves exactly what it says. With origins in the Bay area, the pizza chain is one of many blending traditional Indian flavors in the world of pizza. But curry-topped pizzas are just the beginning of the creativity here. A sign that reads “Fresh and Spicy” is painted in bold letters across the back wall of the store. Gratifying whiffs of baking bread mixed with Indian tandoori spices from the kitchen lend ample proof to the “fresh” part. As for the “spicy” part, stop by sometime. You’ll know what they mean.

FRISCO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO