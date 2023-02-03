ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Man found ‘bleeding heavily’ after shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Southeast Portland early Tuesday morning. Just before 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 8300 block of Southeast Bush Street. Police said officers found a man bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland woman asked for ride then robbed driver, Gresham police say

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A 24-year-old Portland woman was arrested for armed robbery Sunday evening in Gresham, according to police. Shortly before 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Northeast Burnside Road after the victim reported the robbery. The victim told police the suspect, identified as Daisy Techur,...
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Victims friends say murder at Intel campus could have been prevented

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Friends came to the Multnomah County Courthouse on Monday to show support for a man found dead inside of his car at an Intel parking garage in Hillsboro. The victim’s attorney said Monday’s status conference was the latest in the ongoing invasion of privacy case that...
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Suspect in stolen front loader tries to steal Portland ATM

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A person tried to break into or steal an ATM with a stolen front loader in northwest Portland on Friday morning, according to police. At about 5:30 a.m., police responded to the 1800 block of Northwest Raleigh Street after someone reported seeing a suspect trying to move an ATM with the heavy machinery. When police arrived, they saw the suspect jump into a pickup and escape.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS News

Suspected serial killer found guilty in slaying of teen in 1974

Suspected serial killer Warren Forrest was found guilty by a southwest Washington jury for slaying 17-year-old Martha Morrison of Portland, Oregon, nearly 50 years ago.After about 90 minutes of deliberation Wednesday, the Clark County jury found Forrest guilty of first-degree murder, CBS affiliate KOIN-TV reported.Morrison's remains were discovered Oct. 12, 1974, by members of a hunting party in a densely wooded area of Dole Valley in eastern Clark County. The remains weren't identified until 2015 when her DNA was discovered on the grip of a dart gun found at Forrest's home, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Prosecutors filed the murder charge against...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man wanted for Amity machete attack on brother found in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man wanted after reports that he attacked his brother with a machete in Amity was found in Portland Friday, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 3 a.m. Friday, police responded to an assault call in Amity at the 300 block...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Off-duty security guard receives 5-year sentence for fatal shooting after gang brawl erupts during Portland birthday celebration

An Oregon man whose birthday party ended in bloodshed was sentenced Friday to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide in a 2019 killing. Willie K. Mitchell was marking his 23rd birthday at downtown Portland’s Shake Bar on April 18, 2019, when he, his brother and friends became embroiled in a gang brawl between the Hoovers and Bloods outside the Old Town nightclub, The Oregonian/OregonLive previously reported.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy