PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A person tried to break into or steal an ATM with a stolen front loader in northwest Portland on Friday morning, according to police. At about 5:30 a.m., police responded to the 1800 block of Northwest Raleigh Street after someone reported seeing a suspect trying to move an ATM with the heavy machinery. When police arrived, they saw the suspect jump into a pickup and escape.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO