kptv.com
Man found ‘bleeding heavily’ after shooting in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Southeast Portland early Tuesday morning. Just before 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 8300 block of Southeast Bush Street. Police said officers found a man bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers...
kptv.com
Portland woman asked for ride then robbed driver, Gresham police say
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A 24-year-old Portland woman was arrested for armed robbery Sunday evening in Gresham, according to police. Shortly before 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Northeast Burnside Road after the victim reported the robbery. The victim told police the suspect, identified as Daisy Techur,...
Police: Suspects crash into, steal from Fat Tire Farm in Portland
Authorities are searching for two men who allegedly stole from Fat Tire Farm after backing a van into and damaging the Portland bicycle shop early Monday morning.
Vancouver KFC worker arrested for allegedly firing gun during argument with customers
A local KFC employee was arrested on Jan. 24 in connection to an alleged shooting that occurred outside a Vancouver KFC restaurant on the 5500 block of Gher Road on Jan. 4.
Man dies in parking lot from apparent shooting in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died following a shooting in Portland's Mill Park neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to Portland Police. Investigators say the victim was shot in a parking lot on Southeast Division and 112th just after 2:00 a.m. The man died at the scene and the suspect...
Killer in 2019 Portland slaying sent to prison
The man who admitted killing Trayontay Jones in Portland nearly 4 years ago was sentenced to prison Friday in Multnomah County.
Teen arrested after stolen car slams into Vancouver home, child hurt
A 17-year-old girl is facing multiple charges after officials said a stolen car slammed into a Vancouver house Sunday night, causing "significant structural damage" and injuring at least one person.
kptv.com
Victims friends say murder at Intel campus could have been prevented
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Friends came to the Multnomah County Courthouse on Monday to show support for a man found dead inside of his car at an Intel parking garage in Hillsboro. The victim’s attorney said Monday’s status conference was the latest in the ongoing invasion of privacy case that...
kptv.com
Suspect in stolen front loader tries to steal Portland ATM
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A person tried to break into or steal an ATM with a stolen front loader in northwest Portland on Friday morning, according to police. At about 5:30 a.m., police responded to the 1800 block of Northwest Raleigh Street after someone reported seeing a suspect trying to move an ATM with the heavy machinery. When police arrived, they saw the suspect jump into a pickup and escape.
Suspected serial killer found guilty in slaying of teen in 1974
Suspected serial killer Warren Forrest was found guilty by a southwest Washington jury for slaying 17-year-old Martha Morrison of Portland, Oregon, nearly 50 years ago.After about 90 minutes of deliberation Wednesday, the Clark County jury found Forrest guilty of first-degree murder, CBS affiliate KOIN-TV reported.Morrison's remains were discovered Oct. 12, 1974, by members of a hunting party in a densely wooded area of Dole Valley in eastern Clark County. The remains weren't identified until 2015 when her DNA was discovered on the grip of a dart gun found at Forrest's home, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Prosecutors filed the murder charge against...
kptv.com
Man wanted for Amity machete attack on brother found in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man wanted after reports that he attacked his brother with a machete in Amity was found in Portland Friday, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 3 a.m. Friday, police responded to an assault call in Amity at the 300 block...
kptv.com
Highway 217 reopens near SW Allen Blvd after barricaded suspect taken into custody
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 217 has reopened Monday morning after a barricaded suspect was safely taken into custody. Beaverton police said officers were trying to contact a suspect holed up in a porta potty in a construction area. The suspect was claiming to be armed. The Washington County Tactical...
kptv.com
Serial burglar sentenced to 9 years in prison after Washington County arrest
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A suspect linked to multiple burglaries at small businesses in Washington County will serve nine years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Christina Lynn Cordon, 38, burglarized more than 10 businesses between March and September. Deputies say during...
Off-duty security guard receives 5-year sentence for fatal shooting after gang brawl erupts during Portland birthday celebration
An Oregon man whose birthday party ended in bloodshed was sentenced Friday to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide in a 2019 killing. Willie K. Mitchell was marking his 23rd birthday at downtown Portland’s Shake Bar on April 18, 2019, when he, his brother and friends became embroiled in a gang brawl between the Hoovers and Bloods outside the Old Town nightclub, The Oregonian/OregonLive previously reported.
Watch: Police decline to ticket Oregon lawmaker, citing his position, in 2nd stop in 3 days
A Black state lawmaker who was pulled over by Oregon State Police twice in three days last week was told by an officer during the second stop that he couldn’t be cited because he is a state representative. Body cam footage released by the Oregon State Police to The...
kpic
Police: Cougar attacks deer in Sweet Home; authorities unable to locate it
SWEET HOME, Ore. — The Sweet Home Police Department reports that around 1 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 4), they received a report of a cougar attacking a deer in the 1100 block of 29th Avenue. Officers responded to the area and located a cougar in a tree. "The cougar reportedly...
Woman gets 9-year prison sentence after burglarizing over 10 businesses
A woman was sentenced to nine years in prison Thursday after burglarizing more than 10 businesses in Washington County, officials said.
Repeat DUII offender loses license, gets year in Marion County Jail
Oregon man Luis Pineda-Castro was sentenced to a year in Marion County Jail and his driver’s license was suspended for life on Jan. 30, after he pleaded guilty to committing five separate DUII offenses between 2018 and 2022.
Portland woman arrested in AZ months after allegedly murdering ex-boyfriend
After months of eluding law enforcement, a woman accused of murdering her ex-boyfriend in July 2022 was arrested on Friday, according to Portland police.
Three arrested following chase, manhunt in Washington County involving drone, K-9
Suspects from Beaverton, Cornelius and Hillsboro are facing charges after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Hillsboro Police Department used a drone and tracking dog to find them in the dark.
