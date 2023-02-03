ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

An animal clinic in Lincoln partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation, putting together a way to remember a pet and help the environment at the same time. Sixth grader, Lumi Kim from Lux Middle School came out on top and seventh grader Lindsey Parrot from Irving Middle School, took second.
LINCOLN, NE
OnlyInYourState

This Humble Little Restaurant In Small-Town Nebraska Is So Old Fashioned It Doesn’t Even Have A Website

The itty-bitty town of Dwight, Nebraska – population 200, give or take a handful – looks like a lot of other little Nebraska towns. And, like other little Nebraska towns, this one has a down-home, old-fashioned restaurant where folks gather for delicious food, good conversation, and a feeling of community. Cy’s Cafe is so old-fashioned that you won’t find it anywhere online, and the food is just so delicious that you’ll quickly become a return visitor.
DWIGHT, NE
KETV.com

'The girls have been working really hard': Millard North Dance Team returns home with two national championships

OMAHA, Neb. — The Millard North Dance Team returned home with two national championships in tow Monday night. KETV NewsWatch 7 was at Omaha's Eppley Airfield as families welcomed the students back from Orlando, where they competed in the National Dance Team Competition. They competed against talent from around the country as well as 20 other teams from Nebraska.
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Gov. Pillen: Every kid deserves school choice

Every Nebraska kid should be given the opportunity to have their educational needs met, whether they live in Omaha or Scottsbluff. Every parent regardless of socio-economic status should have the ability to decide what is the best school to meet their child’s need. Currently, Nebraska remains one of only...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

PLSHS Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren named Nebraska Athletic Director of the Year

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An athletic director at a Papillion area high school was named the Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year. According to Papillion La Vista Community Schools, La Vista South High School Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren was named the 2023 Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year by the Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.
PAPILLION, NE
klkntv.com

36 new Lincoln restaurants open in 2022 amid economic challenges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln had several new restaurants open in 2022 but numerous eateries across the city closed before the year ended. Grow Lincoln’s Robin Eschilman said the city had a high restaurant failure rate last year. In 2022, 36 restaurants opened, but 27 others closed. “What...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

4-7-8 breathing method could help you fall asleep if anxiety keeps you up

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — If anxiety makes it hard for you to fall asleep, here are a few tips from the experts. They recommend the 4-7-8 breathing method. This method is supposed to help reduce anxiety and can make it easier to fall asleep. It forces your mind and...
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Huskers likely only getting one more year of Brian Ferentz

Nebraska football fans who have enjoyed watching Iowa’s offense play abysmal ball might only be treated to those sights for one more season. Brian Ferentz is living a charmed life. The man doesn’t appear to be a very competent offensive coordinator or quarterback coach. But he has the same last name as Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. That is of course because he’s the Hawkeyes’ coach’s son.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Schaefer: Of fathers and sons

The author’s father, Jim Schaefer, passed away on Monday, January 30. Sunday would've been his 71st birthday. Around the time Dane Todd took out a pair of Texas Longhorns on a Brandon Jackson touchdown, it dawned on me that I could be witnessing something special. No. 5 Texas came...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

CBPD: Missing woman found dead in Omaha

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — A missing Council Bluffs woman was found dead in Omaha, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD). She was found in Omaha, and the police department does not consider her death suspicious. The woman, Janet Lee North, was last seen on February 1...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Inmate serving for charges out of central Nebraska, found

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate that was serving time for charges in central Nebraska has recently been found. Officials said 54-year-old George Piper turned himself in on Tuesday after he didn't return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Feb. 2. He has been taken to the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
