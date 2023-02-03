The itty-bitty town of Dwight, Nebraska – population 200, give or take a handful – looks like a lot of other little Nebraska towns. And, like other little Nebraska towns, this one has a down-home, old-fashioned restaurant where folks gather for delicious food, good conversation, and a feeling of community. Cy’s Cafe is so old-fashioned that you won’t find it anywhere online, and the food is just so delicious that you’ll quickly become a return visitor.

