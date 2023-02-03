ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroeville, OH

'Once and Eagle, always an Eagle'

By JOE CENTERS jcenters@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nqGon_0kbXorPg00

MONROEVILLE — Monroeville High School senior Peyton Barnhart announced on Wednesday he will continue his football career and academics at NCAA Division II Ashland University.

The announcement was made on national football signing day, with Barnhart flanked by his parents and coaches.

With his mother, Stephanie, and father, Tony, at his side, they all opened their jackets at the same time to reveal his college choice.

Also with Peyton at his announcement were head coach Tylor Nestor and assistants Brad Dunlap and Jason Kamann, as well as many of his teammates who packed the small meeting room.

"I'd like to thank all of you for being here and sharing this moment with my family and I," he said. "I'd also like to thank God for this opportunity paving a way in my life. I also would like to thank my coaches for believing in me and never giving up when times got tough."

He had these words for his head coach.

"Thank you for never giving up on me when times were frustrating," he said. "The tough love you showed me has built toughness in me to know I can face anything and come out a stronger person. You also showed me you genuinely care about each kid that comes into your life.

"I'd like to thank my parents for always being my biggest supporters and loudest cheerleaders. I don't know where I would be without them."

Barnhart is entering an Ashland program that finished with a No. 14 ranking and won a playoff game with a 10-2 record in the final season for longtime coach Lee Owens. One of his assistants, Doug Geiser, is the new AU head coach.

As an offensive lineman this past fall, Barnhart was named to the All-Firelands Conference and NCOFCA second teams; as well as Div. VII Northwest district honorable mention.

"With wrapping up my time as a Monroeville Eagle, I am looking forward the next four years as an Ashland Eagle," Barnhart said. "Once an eagle, always an Eagle."

