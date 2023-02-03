ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill police are still working to find the suspect in the unsolved killing of an 82-year-old man at his home on New Year's Day in 2021. William "Bill" Mason died from injuries he suffered during a home invasion on the morning of Jan. 1, 2021, police said. Mason was a veteran of the United States Air Force and lived alone after his wife's death.

