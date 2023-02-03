ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Shot fired during dispute by North Carolina mall shoe store, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A frantic scene developed for shoppers and staff at Northlake Mall on a busy Sunday afternoon following a reported shooting outside a shoe store at Charlotte’s Northlake Mall. Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. inside the mall by DTLR Shoe […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Sketch released of suspect in murder of 82-year-old Air Force veteran

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill police are still working to find the suspect in the unsolved killing of an 82-year-old man at his home on New Year's Day in 2021. William "Bill" Mason died from injuries he suffered during a home invasion on the morning of Jan. 1, 2021, police said. Mason was a veteran of the United States Air Force and lived alone after his wife's death.
ROCK HILL, SC
Queen City News

Fort Mill man charged with murdering his sister

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Fort Mill man has been charged with murdering his sister, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Fort Mill resident Adam Pesce, 55, was charged with murder in the death of his sister, Rachel Pesce. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident on Thursday at a home […]
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

CMPD investigating shots fired at Northlake Mall

The changes are intended to improve on-time performance. CMPD provides update on shooting at Northlake Mall. Police believe one shot was fired inside the mall following a dispute between two people. No gunshot injuries reported after shooting inside Northlake Mall, police say. Updated: 18 hours ago. Police said the shooting...
qcnews.com

Shoe store shooting dispute by Northlake Mall: PD

Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon at Northlake Mall, emergency officials confirmed. Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon at Northlake Mall, emergency officials confirmed. Chinese spy balloon shot down by F-22 fighter off …. Chinese spy balloon shot...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Shooting investigation underway at Northlake Mall, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting took place at the Northlake Mall on Sunday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. On Sunday around 1:48 p.m., officers were called to the mall for a report of shots fired at the mall. Police say a single shot was fired during an altercation...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Lancaster police searching for missing teen

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Trisha Palmer was last seen at 7 p.m. at Lancaster High School Thursday night. She’s described as having red hair and green eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call...
LANCASTER, SC
WBTV

Police find missing Mecklenburg County man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has located a Mecklenburg County man previously reported missing. Phillip Hammond, 85, was last seen leaving his home along Sardis Road around 7 p.m. on Thursday. By Friday morning, officers reported he was found. Download the free WBTV News app for the...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis home damaged by fire

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters in Kannapolis were busy on Sunday night and early Monday dealing with a house fire. According to the Kannapolis Fire Department social media page, firefighters were called to a house off West C St. in the 800 block of Sellers St. The first firefighters on the scene reported heavy flames from the attic of the house.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Exploring the Lovers Art Trail

The Mecklenburg County Natural Resources staff conducted a controlled burn on Tuesday at the Rural Hill Nature Preserve. WBTV’s Mary Calkins followed one family as they went through the International Center. CMPD investigating shots fired at Northlake Mall. Updated: 11 hours ago. This is the second incident in about...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Woman Faces Larceny Charge In Alexander County

Ashley Nichole Baker, age 39 of Hickory, was taken into custody on Thursday, February 2nd by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with larceny following an incident at a business in Bethlehem. Baker has been released under a bond set at $1,000. Her court date is March 6th.
HICKORY, NC
Queen City News

North Charlotte shooting leaves one with life-threatening injuries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person is seriously injured after a shooting in west Charlotte. Medic says they responded nearby 3800 Brookshire Boulevard in north Charlotte around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. They say one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. PCharlotte-Mecklenburg Police have not said if they are looking for […]
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy