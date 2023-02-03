Read full article on original website
Shot fired during dispute by North Carolina mall shoe store, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A frantic scene developed for shoppers and staff at Northlake Mall on a busy Sunday afternoon following a reported shooting outside a shoe store at Charlotte’s Northlake Mall. Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. inside the mall by DTLR Shoe […]
Sketch released of suspect in murder of 82-year-old Air Force veteran
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill police are still working to find the suspect in the unsolved killing of an 82-year-old man at his home on New Year's Day in 2021. William "Bill" Mason died from injuries he suffered during a home invasion on the morning of Jan. 1, 2021, police said. Mason was a veteran of the United States Air Force and lived alone after his wife's death.
Fort Mill man charged with murdering his sister
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Fort Mill man has been charged with murdering his sister, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Fort Mill resident Adam Pesce, 55, was charged with murder in the death of his sister, Rachel Pesce. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident on Thursday at a home […]
Police: Grandmother faces charges after child overdoses on fentanyl
An Upstate grandmother is facing charges after police said a child overdosed on fentanyl.
Lancaster police searching for missing teen
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Trisha Palmer was last seen at 7 p.m. at Lancaster High School Thursday night. She’s described as having red hair and green eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call...
Crews respond to vehicle fire on I-85 in Gaffney, troopers say
Troopers said three people were hurt and one was killed following a head-on crash along Hudson Road.
Rock Hill man struggles to heal after surviving shooting nearly a year ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Life for 28-year-old Travis Rowell changed forever after going to help a friend in March of 2022. “She called me and said she didn’t feel safe at her house,” Rowell shared. “She said, ‘could you come over? I don’t feel safe.’”
Police find missing Mecklenburg County man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has located a Mecklenburg County man previously reported missing. Phillip Hammond, 85, was last seen leaving his home along Sardis Road around 7 p.m. on Thursday. By Friday morning, officers reported he was found. Download the free WBTV News app for the...
Kannapolis home damaged by fire
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters in Kannapolis were busy on Sunday night and early Monday dealing with a house fire. According to the Kannapolis Fire Department social media page, firefighters were called to a house off West C St. in the 800 block of Sellers St. The first firefighters on the scene reported heavy flames from the attic of the house.
Exploring the Lovers Art Trail
Person stabbed to death at home in Fort Mill gated community, deputies say
Rachael Pesce, 59, was identified as the victim deceased.
Hickory Woman Faces Larceny Charge In Alexander County
Ashley Nichole Baker, age 39 of Hickory, was taken into custody on Thursday, February 2nd by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with larceny following an incident at a business in Bethlehem. Baker has been released under a bond set at $1,000. Her court date is March 6th.
16-year-old found safe in Rock Hill after being reported missing, police say
The Lancaster Police Department has found a teenager who was reported missing Thursday night.
Police: Brother stabbed sister in first York County homicide of 2023
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - York County detectives are investigating the first homicide of the year, which happened Feb. 2 off Merion Lane in Fort Mill, S.C. Deputies say they responded to a home in the Beacon Knoll Villas gated community. When they arrived, they found one person with multiple...
North Charlotte shooting leaves one with life-threatening injuries
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person is seriously injured after a shooting in west Charlotte. Medic says they responded nearby 3800 Brookshire Boulevard in north Charlotte around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. They say one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. PCharlotte-Mecklenburg Police have not said if they are looking for […]
