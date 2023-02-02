Read full article on original website
Winston-Salem school bus involved in crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem Forsyth County School (WSFCS) bus was involved in a crash early Tuesday morning, according to police. Officers were notified about the crash just before 7 a.m. A car was making a too large of a right turn from Collins Street onto eastbound West 25th...
North Carolina lawmakers looking to change school start dates in 7 school districts surrounding the Triad
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — North Carolina lawmakers proposed a bill to give certain school districts more leeway when it comes to starting dates for the 2023- 2024 school year. The change would impact seven districts including, Randolph County, Asheboro City, Surry County, Mount Airy City, and Elkin City Schools.
Burlington man chances $2 Fast Play ticket and wins thousands
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Steven Bradshaw took a chance on a $2 Fast Play ticket and won a $101,665 jackpot. Bradshaw bought his lucky 10X The Cash ticket Sunday night at Sam's Mini Mart 2 on East Parker Street in Graham. He collected his price Monday. The Fast Play rolling...
Greensboro police investigate death on St. Croix Place
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating a death in Greensboro Monday. Officers arrived at St. Croix Place around 7:30 a.m. and found a body. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. This story is developing. Stay with WFMY News...
Lexington murder solved: Mary Davis' killer identified
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington police say a murder case from 1987 has been solved. Mary Davis’ killer has been identified through DNA testing. Davis went missing on May 30, 1987. She was last seen at Lanier Hardware, where she worked. The next day, investigators found her body behind a Winn Dixie store on East Center Street.
Randolph County man bags $1 million lottery prize
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Donah Wright took a chance on a $10 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize. Wright bought his lucky 50X The Cash ticket from Ready Mart 4 on East Salisbury Street in Asheboro. Wright had to make a decision. He could choose to get...
Guilford County students pack over one thousand meals for kids fighting hunger
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Don't let the kids running across the cafeteria fool you, Thursday at Sternberger Elementary, these kids were on a mission – a mission to fight hunger in Guilford County in what they call "A Day of Kindness". "The students collected food for the month of...
Crash on Salem Parkway temporarily closes part of US-421 S in Forsyth County
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Update: The wreck has since cleared. A crash is causing significant traffic delays in Winston-Salem Monday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It happened on US-421 south on Salem Parkway near US-52. NCDOT says a portion of the road is expected to be...
Crash involving GTA bus leaves victims with injuries
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Transit Agency (GTA) released a statement after one its buses was involved in a crash Monday evening. The Greensboro Police Department got the call about the crash at around 6 p.m. GTA said according to video obtained from the bus, a Kia Sedan failed to...
Seagrove firefighter's wife granted $1 million bond, defense says it plans to prove innocence
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Heather Hicks Auman, wife of longtime Seagrove firefighter 'MJ' Mishael James Auman, appeared in court Monday, where she was granted a $1 million bond. She is charged with first-degree murder in MJ's death. The judge decided that as a term of her release, she must...
Urgent need for foster parents in Guilford County: Here's how to help
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Right now there is an urgent need in North Carolina for more foster parents. In fact, things so dire in Guilford County, it’s forcing the Department of Social Services to house some kids in the DSS office building. If you’re interested in helping, the state...
Pastor Drumwright acquitted of all charges arising from 2020 March to the Polls in Alamance Co.
GRAHAM, N.C. — North Carolina activist Rev. Greg Drumwright was acquitted Monday of all charges related to the Oct. 2020 "I am Change" March to the Polls. The march was held to encourage voters to get to the polls before the 2020 election ended. Drumwright and several other demonstrators...
Man found dead inside burning house on Germanton Road in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police confirmed that a 64-year-old man died in a house fire on Germanton Road in Winston-Salem Tuesday morning. The fire happened on the 4700 block of Germanton Road. The house fire forced roads in surrounding areas to shut down from Cherry Street north toward US...
Saving Lives: Julie Luck advocates for screenings after colon cancer diagnosis
GREENSBORO, N.C. — At this time last year, WFMY News 2 evening anchor Julie Luck started chemotherapy after she was diagnosed with colon cancer. She was vocal about her battle from the very start to raise awareness about the importance of screenings. She's now cancer-free with a mission during remission: to help save lives. She recently met some people impacted by cancer screenings.
One of the sculptors behind the Greensboro Four coffee cups dies at 89
GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are eight bronze sculptures around Greensboro commemorating the historic sit-in movement. They are designed differently but all are shaped like coffee cups to symbolize when the four African American men were declined service as they tried to order coffee. Recently, one of the artists, Jay...
Man arrested in deadly Southside Johnny's shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said they've arrested a man in the Southside Johnny's shooting. Police charged Dasean Aaron Hunter, 26, of Winston-Salem, with second-degree murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Police...
Triad family is racing for SIDS awareness
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — If you go to a race at the Caraway Speedway, many people will recognize one team in Particular. It is Team Kimery. The team is known for winning a lot of their races, but that's not the only thing they are known for, but rather the story that's driving their passion.
Charlotte FBI offers two $25K rewards in substation shootings
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — FBI Charlotte is offering up to $25,000 each in rewards for information on two different substation shootings in North Carolina. Investigators are looking for the persons responsible for two separate substation shootings in Moore County and Randolph County. Two Duke Energy substations were damaged after a...
Ditch the dating apps and meet people in public
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dating websites and dating apps are a very popular way to meet other single people these days. After the pandemic, many people are hopping offline to find love. We're. There's a strong appeal to real-world dating because you don't have limited interactions as you do on...
Make sure your contractor is insured. A Kernersville woman learned the hard way
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Every time Lisa Kennedy walks out of her house, she sees the giant tree in her front yard. The massive oak towers over the property and Kennedy was getting concerned it could fall. “It’s a big boy and it could do much damage,” Kennedy said....
