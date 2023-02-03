Analyzing new Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman in Wake Forest bowl win
New Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman had one final act of glory in a Wake Forest uniform in the Gasparilla Bowl.
New Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman had one final act of glory in a Wake Forest uniform in the Gasparilla Bowl.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0