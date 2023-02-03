Penn State wrestling: Lions' prep for two-match road trip; latest rankings update

Penn State wrestler Carter Starocci. (Althouse/BWI)

Penn State wrestling is gearing up for its penultimate double dual meet weekend of the season. However, this Friday and Sunday marks the first time during the 2022-2023 slate that the Nittany Lions will face two Big Ten teams in three days away from home.

The schedule sets up this way annually, of course. Head coach Cael Sanderson’s side has already hosted one such setup at home when Michigan and Michigan State visited State College in January. Now, however, the Lions must juggle the challenge on the road, as they take on Ohio State Friday (7 p.m., BTN) and Indiana Sunday (1 p.m., BTN+).

“Wrestling is a tricky sport,” Sanderson said Tuesday. “Other sports, they’re not managing their weight. And that makes a big difference. Your cycle, and your sleep, and your rest; It’s not like you’re just worrying about jetlag or being tired. You’re being very disciplined, and managing your weight. And it definitely adds something that makes our sport unique.

“It takes a lot of thought, discipline, and hard work. So, yeah, I think weekends like this are great.”

One reason why is that it gives wrestlers, young and old, a reminder of what lies ahead. They must make weight two days in a row at the Big Ten tournament if they hope to progress to the medal round. And, it’s three days at the national tournament to reach the same point.

“It’s good practice for that,” Sanderson said.

Added multi-time national champion Carter Starocci, who is unbeaten at 174 pounds:

“We have six weeks and four days until the big show. So, it’s going by quick. I think getting ready for the postseason, getting ready for Ohio State, it’s just that time of year. Everything else has to be put on the back burner. It’s time to dial in and be clear on what we want and go get it.”

Where are Penn State wrestlers in the latest InterMat rankings?

InterMat rankings for the week of Jan. 29 are out. Penn State is the top dual meet and tournament team in the country. Here is where each wrestler checks in. Here are the individual rankings:

125 pounds: Gary Steen, Not ranked (Last week: Not ranked)

133 pounds: Roman Bravo-Young, No. 1 (1)

141 pounds: Beau Bartlett, No. 5 (4)

149 pounds: Shayne Van Ness, No. 13 (13)

157 pounds: Levi Haines, No. 9 (9)

165 pounds: Alex Facundo, No. 8 (5)

174 pounds: Carter Starocci, No. 1 (1)

184 pounds: Aaron Brooks, No. 1 (1)

197 pounds: Max Dean, No. 4 (4)

285 pounds: Greg Kerkvliet, No. 2 (2)