Read full article on original website
Related
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
MSNBC
More than 1,800 dead as two massive earthquakes hit Turkey, Syria
If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!) Download the FOX Sports App & watch the Chiefs take on the Eagles in the Super Bowl.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
MSNBC
IRC’s Elias Abu Ata: ‘The needs are immense’ in Syria and Turkey after 7.8 magnitude earthquake
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake has taken over 2700 lives in Syria and Turkey and. NBC Foreign Correspondent Meagan Fitzgerald and International Rescue Committee’s Elias Abu Ata join Andrea Mitchell with an update on ongoing rescue efforts. “The needs are immense. We've already been talking about having at least 3 million people in need of urgent assistance. And now we're trying to rescue those who are trapped under rubble,” says Abu Ata. “The numbers are just – it's tremendous.”Feb. 6, 2023.
MSNBC
Death toll soars past 5,000 in Turkey and Syria after powerful quake
The death toll from Monday's devastating earthquakes in Turkey and northern Syria has soared past 5,000 and is expected to rise further. NBC News' Matt Bradley has the latest.Feb. 7, 2023.
Comments / 0