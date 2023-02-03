A 7.8 magnitude earthquake has taken over 2700 lives in Syria and Turkey and. NBC Foreign Correspondent Meagan Fitzgerald and International Rescue Committee’s Elias Abu Ata join Andrea Mitchell with an update on ongoing rescue efforts. “The needs are immense. We've already been talking about having at least 3 million people in need of urgent assistance. And now we're trying to rescue those who are trapped under rubble,” says Abu Ata. “The numbers are just – it's tremendous.”Feb. 6, 2023.

1 DAY AGO