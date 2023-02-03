FedEx Freight to enact additional furloughs

FedEx Freight will furlough additional workers.

In an email with The Daily Memphian on Friday, Feb. 3, a representative of FedEx confirmed the company is enacting additional furloughs from the ones it announced in November 2022.

“In response to business conditions continuing to impact volumes, FedEx Freight is enacting another temporary furlough in some U.S. markets to align our workforce with operational requirements,” the representative said.

According to FedEx, some eligible employees will be offered permanent transfer opportunities to other markets that have hiring needs.

FedEx Freight will maintain health benefits and provide other financial incentives for furloughed employees.

In November 2022, following a particularly bleak earnings release two months prior, FedEx Freight announced it would furlough an unknown number of its workforce throughout the holiday peak.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, FedEx said it will lay off 10% of its officer and director teams as the company continues to enact billions in cost-cutting initiatives.

“Saying goodbye to longtime colleagues and friends whom we value and respect is extraordinarily difficult,” FedEx president and CEO Raj Subramaniam said Wednesday. “Unfortunately, this was a necessary action to become a more efficient, agile organization.

It was not known Friday exactly how many employees are to be affected, as well as which markets will see the furloughs.

“The company will continue to evaluate the environment and bring back furloughed employees as business circumstances allow,” the representative said.