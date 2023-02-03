PFL announces 2023 main events like Marlon Moraes vs. Brendan Loughnane, but contracts may not be signed

Dustin Poirier has a good grasp on how the upcoming fight for season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter’s (TUF) coaches will play out. It was announced this past week (Feb. 3, 2023) that Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are set to collide after coaching opposite each other on TUF 31 this summer. The fight will act as McGregor’s first since breaking his leg against Poirier in their July 2021 trilogy bout (watch highlights). Chandler, on the other hand, last tasted defeat against Chandler in a thrilling Nov. 2022 Madison Square Garden clash, suffering a third-round rear-naked choke submission loss (watch highlights).

