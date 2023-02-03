PFL announces 2023 main events like Marlon Moraes vs. Brendan Loughnane, but contracts may not be signed

Read full article on original website
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Eloise Monaghan, Founder of Honey Birdette, Unveils First US Retail Outlet of SGT. Puppa at Fashion Show Las VegasJot BeatLas Vegas, NV
Washington Mystics Acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
"Slip-and-fall" Ponzi scheme targeted Mormons; over $500 million lost leaving lives ruinedPete LakemanLas Vegas, NV
Parents demand answers in wake of mysterious illness outbreak at Las Vegas schoolEdy ZooLas Vegas, NV
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Michael Bisping believes Conor McGregor one win away from a title shot: ‘Prepare yourself mentally for that’
2016 was a good year for Conor McGregor. The Irish athlete suffered his first UFC loss, sure, but he also surged forward to take revenge on Nate Diaz and smoke Eddie Alvarez to become the first-ever UFC double champ. His fame grew to unprecedented levels, setting the ground work for “The Money Fight” against Floyd Mayweather.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Jun Yong Park vs. Denis Tiuliulin turns into bloodbath before submission finish | UFC Vegas 68
Jun Yong Park pushed his middleweight win streak to three last night (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) at UFC Vegas 68 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Iron Turtle” bloodied Denis Tiuliulin before submitting him with a first-round rear-naked choke. LIVE! Stream UFC...
MMAmania.com
Embarrassed UFC fans lament Tyron Woodley’s ‘pathetic’ attempts to fight disinterested KSI
Tyron Woodley really wants to box YouTube sensation KSI. Unfortunately for the former UFC welterweight champion, the feeling is not mutual. In fact, the 29 year-old content creator has already gone on record multiple times to reject a potential boxing match against the not-”Chosen One” until Woodley first proves he can win a fight in the “sweet science.”
MMAmania.com
Fedor Emelianenko at peace with retirement after Bellator 290: ‘My body doesn’t feel the same’
Many in the fight game — including Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White — felt Fedor Emelianenko should’ve retired years ago. He did, actually. “The Last Emperor” called it a day in June 2012 following a knockout win over Pedro Rizzo. His retirement lasted...
MMAmania.com
Monday Morning Hangover: What’s next for Derrick Lewis after losing third straight at UFC Vegas 68?
We has an action-packed weekend of fights last Saturday night (Feb. 4, 2023) with UFC Vegas 68 going down inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Bellator 290 blowing the roof of the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California. Several fighters were feeling the post-fight blues once the dust...
MMAmania.com
Khamzat Chimaev expects to face Robert Whittaker next after Paulo Costa ‘ran away’
Khamzat Chimaev might be off to Middleweight for his next time out. The current No. 3-ranked contender in Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) Welterweight rankings has shown versatility between weight classes during his meteoric rise. Unfortunately for Chimaev, he was too versatile for his last appearance, missing weight by seven and a half pounds for a scheduled showdown versus Nate Diaz.
MMAmania.com
Tony Ferguson got wrecked by Michael Chandler but still considers ‘Iron’ to be ‘easy road’ for Conor McGregor
Longtime UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson claims he was approached by the promotion about coaching the next season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) opposite former 155-pound champion Conor McGregor, a spot that eventually went to all-action lightweight bruiser Michael Chandler. Then again, Ferguson said the same thing about Khabib Nurmagomedov, so...
MMAmania.com
Dana White insists Fedor NOT the GOAT — ‘He got knocked out by middleweight Dan Henderson’
Who is the greatest heavyweight MMA fighter of all time?. It’s not former PRIDE FC champion Fedor Emelianenko, according to UFC President Dana White, because the 40-7 “Last Emperor” — who finished his career for Bellator MMA — never proved himself inside the Octagon and suffered multiple high-profile losses.
MMAmania.com
Dana White backs Derrick Lewis after latest loss: ‘He isn’t going anywhere’
“The Black Beast” isn’t going anywhere. Derrick Lewis suffered another disappointing loss on Saturday night at UFC Vegas 68, getting absolutely run over by Serghei Spivac in the main event. Lewis never even touched Spivac, who took his opponent down and submitted him with an arm triangle choke three minutes into the first round (watch the finish here).
MMAmania.com
Pic: MMA legends unite in Los Angeles to honor Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 290
Fedor Emelianenko didn’t get the win in his retirement fight (highlights), but he did get a proper sendoff. Shortly after getting stopped via strikes by Ryan Bader in the main event of Bellator 290 last night (Sat., Feb. 4, 2022) in Los Angeles, Calif., several legends of the fight game came into the cage to watch “The Last Emperor” put his gloves down, signaling the end of his combat career.
MMAmania.com
‘Mystic Mike’ Chandler predicts how he’ll beat McGregor, Conor responds
Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor are set to fight sometime in fall 2023 after coaching The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 31 this upcoming summer season. That’s awhile away, but Chandler is already visualizing several ways in which he could beat “The Notorious” in the cage. In a new...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 68 bonuses: Rinya Nakamura leads $50K winners with debut KO
Serghei Spivac put the heavyweight elite on notice last night (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) at UFC Vegas 68 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Moldovan contender submitted former UFC title challenger Derrick Lewis in the main event. In addition to the heavyweight main...
MMAmania.com
Embedded! Josh Emmett ‘living the ultimate dream’ ahead of Yair Rodriguez title fight at UFC 284
Josh Emmett has come a long way from the Las Vegas nosebleeds. The No. 5-ranked featherweight title contender is just one victory away from capturing the interim 145-pound title against No. 2-ranked Yair Rodriguez in the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event this weekend at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.
MMAmania.com
Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield full fight preview | UFC 284
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight sluggers Jimmy Crute and Alonzo Menifield will battle this weekend (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Crute may be entering this bout following a pair of losses, but the 26-year-old Aussie remains one of the division’s best...
MMAmania.com
Mass exodus! MMA fans dumping UFC social media channels over ‘stupid’ Power Slap promotion
UFC President Dana White is using the promotion’s social media channels to showcase his new “Power Slap” fighting league, uploading videos of violent knockouts from the controversial sporting activity while promoting upcoming episodes. MMA fans are NOT happy about it, especially with UFC 284 less than a...
MMAmania.com
Dustin Poirier leans toward a Conor McGregor victory against ‘very hittable’ Michael Chandler
Dustin Poirier has a good grasp on how the upcoming fight for season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter’s (TUF) coaches will play out. It was announced this past week (Feb. 3, 2023) that Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are set to collide after coaching opposite each other on TUF 31 this summer. The fight will act as McGregor’s first since breaking his leg against Poirier in their July 2021 trilogy bout (watch highlights). Chandler, on the other hand, last tasted defeat against Chandler in a thrilling Nov. 2022 Madison Square Garden clash, suffering a third-round rear-naked choke submission loss (watch highlights).
MMAmania.com
Bellator 290: Fedor Emelianenko earns $100K in retirement fight, Bader and Eblen both bank $150K
The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) has released the full payouts for the disclosed amounts each fighter made for their respective fight at Bellator 290, which went down last night (Sat., Feb, 4, 2023) in Los Angeles, California. Leading the way was event headliner, Ryan Bader, who earned a $150,000...
MMAmania.com
UFC 284’s Alexander Volkanovski wants credit for fighting up a weight class: ‘I’m the guy taking risks’
Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, goes into UFC 284 in Perth, Australia, this weekend (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) a big underdog against Lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev. According to the bookies, “Volk” is a +300 underdog, while Islam is a -400 favorite ... pretty wild odds considering Volkanovski’s resume compared to Makhachev’s.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Serghei Spivac submits Derrick Lewis in heavyweight showcase | UFC Vegas 68
Serghei Spivac earned the biggest victory of his MMA career last night (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) at UFC Vegas 68 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Polar Bear” iced knockout king Derrick Lewis with a dominant first-round submission (arm-triangle choke). Lewis had...
MMAmania.com
‘Broader’ Jon Jones has 40-pound surprise for curious UFC fans
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who will (finally) make his heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane in the UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) main event, is ready to unveil version 2.0 and it sounds like “Bones” has made significant upgrades to the backend. “One of the hardest things...
