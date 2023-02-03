Now here you go again, you say you want your freedom. The Husky women’s basketball team earned a season-defining win by overcoming #2 Stanford 72-67 on Sunday. Freshman Elle Ladine, a Bay Area native averaging under 5 points per game, broke out with 21 for the Dawgs. The win is the best of Tina Langley’s two year stint as UW head coach and could catapult an improved team to a higher status for the rest of the season and going forward.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO