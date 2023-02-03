Read full article on original website
Now here you go again, you say you want your freedom. The Husky women’s basketball team earned a season-defining win by overcoming #2 Stanford 72-67 on Sunday. Freshman Elle Ladine, a Bay Area native averaging under 5 points per game, broke out with 21 for the Dawgs. The win is the best of Tina Langley’s two year stint as UW head coach and could catapult an improved team to a higher status for the rest of the season and going forward.
The Tina Langley era hasn’t gotten off to the greatest of starts for the Washington women’s basketball program. But in year 2 under Langley the Huskies managed their biggest victory in a long time by upsetting #2 Stanford 72-67. True freshman Elle Ladine set a career high for the second consecutive game and led all scorers with 21 points. The win moves the Huskies to 13-9 (5-7) on the season.
