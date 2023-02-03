Michigan welcomed many prospects to campus in the month of January for a couple major recruiting Junior Days, which featured several of their top targets this cycle and future cycles as well. The Maize and Blue looked to impress these prospects and their families and they did just that as it resulted in two of the visitors that stepped foot on campus committing in Harper Woods (Mich.) 2024 four-star defensive back Jacob Oden and Cincinnati (OH.) St. Xavier 2024 four-star defensive lineman Ted Hammond.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 30 MINUTES AGO