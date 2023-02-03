ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan football adding second analyst from Power Five program

The Michigan football program is adding Nicholas Gilbert as an offensive analyst ahead of the 2023 season, the Wolverines officially announced Tuesday. Gilbert most recently worked as an offensive quality control specialist at Colorado, where he focused on the offensive line. He previously worked as offensive line coach at Idaho and in a quality control role at Memphis, among other stops.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Ten January Recruiting Visitors That Michigan Improved Their Standing With

Michigan welcomed many prospects to campus in the month of January for a couple major recruiting Junior Days, which featured several of their top targets this cycle and future cycles as well. The Maize and Blue looked to impress these prospects and their families and they did just that as it resulted in two of the visitors that stepped foot on campus committing in Harper Woods (Mich.) 2024 four-star defensive back Jacob Oden and Cincinnati (OH.) St. Xavier 2024 four-star defensive lineman Ted Hammond.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Basketball Insider: Hunter & Kobe step up; Defense shows up

Every week during the college basketball season, and every other week during the offseason former Michigan Basketball standout Tim McCormick joins TMI’s Sam Webb for a podcast called ‘The Michigan Basketball Insider.’ Each show offers a deep dive into the X’s & O’s and statistical analysis from Michigan’s games, commentary on college basketball in the Big Ten and beyond, and interviews with subjects from Tim’s vast array of contacts.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Rutgers basketball coach Steve Pikiell praises team's toughness, sends respect to Michigan State, Tom Izzo

Rutgers basketball remains in second place in the Big Ten standings with eight games left, and the Scarlet Knights do not appear to be a fluke. Coach Steve Pikiell has coached his team up toward the top of one of the toughest conferences in college basketball, and that continued Saturday in a 61-55 win over Michigan State and coach Tom Izzo at Madison Square Garden in New York.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
