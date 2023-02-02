ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia boy who shot teacher Abigail Zwerner told another he wanted to set her on fire: report

A 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly told another educator he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die, according to a report. Last month, the troubled boy nearly made good on his apparent murderous impulses, shooting first grader teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News., Va., officials have said. Zwerner survived. Zwerner and other Richneck teachers said they had shared their fears about the child’s grave behavior with administrators, only to have their concerns downplayed or ignored, The Washington Post reported. Zwerner had asked for support with the boy, and expressed concerns about his...
Video shows 9-year-old Florida girl savagely beaten by two boys in school bus attack

The parents of a 9-year-old Florida girl who was videoed being mercilessly beaten by two boys aboard a school bus plan to pursue criminal charges against her attackers, according to reports. Footage of the stomach-churning assault shows two boys ferociously and repeatedly pummeling the third grader at Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead as she desperately tries to fend them off. No adults intervene during the almost 30 seconds of the attack which was video recorded by a classmate. The mother of the victim told Local 10 she will demand criminal charges against her child’s assailants. She told the outlet that school administrators are...
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her die

The 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly wrote a note to another teacher saying he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. The boy's wish for that teacher was not carried out. However, his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the chest for no apparent reason with a 9mm Taurus handgun on January 6, 2023.
Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket

Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
Mother sneaks into Arlington High School to watch daughter fight; faces possible criminal charges

LAGRANGE – A mother of a freshman student sneaked into Arlington High School on Tuesday to watch her daughter fight with another freshman girl before the first period. The mother, according to Arlington Central School District Superintendent Dr. Dave Moyer, was not authorized to be in the building. The mother can be heard on a video of the fight using vulgar language to encourage her daughter to beat the other girl. The district did not mention the incident to the school community until an email was sent late Tuesday evening. The communication told of the fight and indicated that school officials and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office were investigating the matter.
Dad Pulls His Biracial Daughter Out Of School After Classmate And Her Teacher Cut Her Hair

A Michigan father is outraged at the liberties taken with his child while she was at school. Jimmy Hoffmeyer is father to a 7-year-old little girl, Jurnee. Jurnee, a student at Ganiard Elementary School, came home from school one day with a chunk of her hair missing. He was understandably annoyed to learn a classmate had cut her hair, but he did what parents do and took care of it. He took Jurnee to a local salon, where she got an asymmetric cut to take care of things.
Girl, 1, and Boy 9, Are Fatally Shot in Hostage Situation, Allegedly at Hands of Mother's 'Friend'

Marquez Griffin, 25, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault Two children were killed after an apparent hostage situation at an apartment complex in Mississippi turned deadly on Monday, authorities said. Marquez Griffin, 25, was arrested after a police standoff in Jonestown, during which he allegedly shot two children dead, identified as a 1-year-old girl and 9-year-old boy, and held a third child at gunpoint, according to a press release from the Coahoma County Sheriff's Office.  An off-duty sheriff's deputy who lives in the area responded to...
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schools

Aggressive behavior in Virginia students has been escalating. The story of the 6 year-old-boy who shot his teacher in a Newport News elementary school is troubling and new details that have come forth shine a light on the increase in violent behavior in Virginia Schools. This young boy was said to have written a note to a different teacher saying he wanted to set her on fire and watch her die and that he threw chairs in the classroom. This behavior is becoming normal in the Commonwealth and educators are being verbally, and physically attacked and do not have much recourse.
Virginia School Board Removes Black Superintendent After 6-Year-Old Shoots Teacher

The Newport News School Board in Virginia has dismissed its superintendent following the shooting of a school teacher by a six-year-old student. On Wednesday, a five-to-one vote prompted the decision to remove Black Superintendent Dr. George Parker III from his role, effective February 1, The Hill reported. The move for dismissal was prompted by the community of teachers and parents who called for Parker’s resignation or firing.
Family says six-year-old boy who shot Virginia teacher has ‘acute disability’

The family of the six-year-old boy who shot his teacher in Newport News, Virginia has said that he suffers from an “acute disability”. It’s the first statement the family has made since the shooting took place just after 2pm on 6 January at Richneck Elementary School. The student pulled out a firearm from his backpack and shot Abigail Zwerner, a 25-year-old first-grade teacher, during a lesson. The bullet went through her hand and struck her in the chest. In the statement released by the family’s lawyer James Ellenson, the family shared their sympathy for Ms Zwerner and said...
High school junior dies after cardiac arrest during class

A high school junior died this month after suddenly entering cardiac arrest at the start of a school day. Blaze Jacobs, 17, went into cardiac arrest shortly after classes began on Monday, Jan. 9 at Western Brown High School in Mount Orab, Ohio. He died after being rushed to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, local news outlet WLWT reported.
