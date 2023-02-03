Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: VideoBridget MulroyJersey City, NJ
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Wanted to Prove the Shelter was Fine For Migrants By Doing ThisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
Hoopfest raises $100k for scholarships; Bayonne St. Patrick’s Parade grand marshal | Journal Entries
High School Hoopfest raises $100K for inner-city scholarship fund. The Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children’s (SFIC) 19th Annual High School Hoopfest raised over $100,000 to fund partial tuition assistance scholarships for underprivileged students attending Archdiocese of Newark schools. This year’s Hoopfest was held in the Roselle Catholic High School...
Jersey City seventh-grader named champion of 2023 Hudson County Spelling Bee
A seventh-grade student at Middle School 4 in Jersey City bested a crowded field of top young spellers Saturday to be named champion of the 2023 Hudson County Spelling Bee. Kavya Jakasania, 13, correctly spelled “internecine” (meaning “marked by great slaughter; deadly”) in the 12th round to win the 64th annual bee, which returned to the live stage for the first time since the pandemic began.
hudsontv.com
Mayor Nick Sacco Announces Re-Election Bid with New Members for May Election in North Bergen
North Bergen, NJ – Mayor Nick Sacco has announced his intention to run for re-election in the upcoming May nonpartisan election. Mayor Sacco has served the residents of North Bergen since he first took office and has made a significant impact on the Township through his commitment to improving the quality of life for residents.
Newark Tech Unveils Sweeping $32 Million Makeover
NEWARK, NJ — Essex County’s Newark Tech has officially reopened after a $31.7 million makeover, including a new three-story addition to accommodate its growing enrollment. Gov. Phil Murphy joined county Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr., school officials and students for the Wednesday, Feb. 1st ceremonial ribbon cutting. Newark Tech, at 91 West Market St., is the third building in the Essex County Schools of Technology District to undergo major renovations in the past five years. “New Jersey is quickly becoming the center of a technological revolution happening in so many industries. As the jobs of tomorrow are being built all around us, the...
hudsontv.com
5th Ward Hoboken Councilman Phil Cohn’s Latest Newsletter: Cleaning Neighborhood By Viaduct
Here is the latest newsletter from Hoboken’s 5th Ward Council, Phil Cohen:. Happy Black History Month! Here is what is happening around Hoboken. When I ran for the City Council in 2019, I made clear that my number one priority was ensuring that Hoboken was a resilient City. Having lived through Superstorm Sandy and seen the devastation that climate change and stronger, wetter storms have brought to our community, I have proudly worked on the Citizens Advisory Board for the Rebuild by Design flood resiliency project since 2017 and chaired the Rebuild by Design ad hoc subcommittee in 2020, my first year on the City Council.
hudsontv.com
WNY Boxer Prepares For Golden Gloves With Pennsylvania Win
UPPER DARBY, Pa. — West New York boxer Jean Pierre Valencia began his road to the N.J. Golden Gloves on Saturday, defeating Deron Elias by decision at the Must Fight Boxing Club in Upper Darby, Pa. The 23-year-old amateur prospect Valencia pressured the switch-hitting Elias from the opening bell,...
insidernj.com
Uniter Councilwoman Dwumfour Looked Forward ‘to a Glorious Year’
Former Sayreville Mayor Kennedy O’Brien has met a lot of people in his life, but the late Eunice Dwumfour made a special impact, as she did to those in her midst back in the South Ward of Newark before she moved to Sayreville and ran for public office. “She...
Tell the whole story of NJCU, please | Opinion
When I go to the grocery store in Bayonne, I had better look somewhat presentable because I might run into one of my former students from New Jersey City University. In Bayonne, Jersey City, Hoboken, Secaucus, Union City, West New York, North Bergen and Cliffside Park, in my capacity as a teacher-educator at NJCU, I have observed teachers in many different schools. After the teachers finish their workday, I have taught some of our NJCU courses right in school classrooms. On the NJCU campus and via Zoom, I have been blessed to teach dynamic and talented Jersey City teachers taking our classes through grant-sponsored partnerships we have with the district.
insidernj.com
Cirillo Officially Announces Candidacy for Mayor of West New York
Commissioner Cosmo A. Cirillo on Friday night formally announced his intention to run for mayor of West New York along with running mates Assemblywoman Angelica M. Jimenez, Commissioner Margarita Guzman, longtime residents Hiram Gonzalez and Walter Lopez. Their slogan?. West New York Forward. Cirillo and his running mates will kick-off...
Franklin Township: Central Jersey College Prep Will Move to Remote Learning 'Most of Next Week'
SOMERSET, NJ - Central Jersey College Prep Charter School will remain closed at the start of next week per directives from Franklin Township officials, according to a message from CJCP Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan. The closure is the result of an accident involving a 38-year-old unnamed Watchung resident who works for the school, according to reports. During the closure CJCP students will receive remote eduction. Central Jersey College Prep Charter School Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan issued the following messages to CJCP families: Friday Message Dear Parents and Caregivers: Thank you for your understanding, patience, prayers, and engagement these last 24 hours. As many of you might have already heard,...
$50K Lottery Ticket Sold in Bayonne
TRENTON, NJ - A Bayonne lottery player is $50,000 richer after matching four out the five white balls and the Powerball in the NJ Lottery drawing held on Saturday February 4. The ticket was sold at the Quick Chek on 53rd Street. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 02, 08, 15, 19 and 58. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 2X. The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s drawing now stands at $747 million.
High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer
WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
insidernj.com
Essex County Commissioner Johnson to Retire
Essex County Commissioner Rufus Johnson (above, left) will not run for reelection this year, according to sources in Essex County. A long-time ally of state Senator Ronald L. Rice (D-28), Johnson had looked into retirement three years ago but opted to run again. This time, however, he does not intend...
Montclair State University Announces $1M Gift to Launch 'One Square Mile' Initiative in Paterson Public Schools and the City of Paterson
PATERSON, NJ – Montclair State University will receive a $1 million gift from The Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation that will be used to develop “One Square Mile”, a comprehensive initiative designed to aid in the City of Paterson’s community development efforts, officials announced on Thursday. To begin the initiative, Montclair will work with Paterson Public Schools to transform Eastside High School into a University assisted community school. “The need is great,” Superintendent of Schools Eileen Shafer said. “For anybody looking for a single square mile, where they can improve as many lives as possible, it’s Eastside High School. On any given day...
First African-American Students at WOHS Fondly Remembered
The history of West Orange High School dates to 1893 when the first high school class graduated from the St. Mark's School on Main Street. A historical roadside marker placed by the Downtown West Orange Alliance now marks that location at 80 Main Street. Prior to 1893 West Orange students wishing to continue their education beyond 8th grade attended high school in Orange and paid tuition. Prior to occupying the first building for a new high school that opened on Gaston Street in 1898 West Orange High School graduated its first black student. The distinction goes to Anna Easter Brown. She...
The Manor in West Orange is closing, leaving vendors and couples in limbo
News 12’s Ali Reid spoke with Jessica Piegaro, the chief operating officer of Brian Delia Photography, about the closing and what couples can do if they need a new venue.
Hudson County Community College’s Jersey City campus evacuated following gas service line damage
The culinary conference center on the college’s Journal Square campus at 161 Newkirk Street had to be evacuated due to the damage.
Do you know them? Newark carjackers sought by police
NEWARK, NJ – A pair of carjackers have been wanted since December for a carjacking on Bloomfield Avenue. Police have not given up on their investigation to identify those suspects. According to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé, the victim double-parked his black 2016 Audi A4 in the 400 block of Bloomfield Avenue in order to run an errand at a business. “The vehicle was left running with two juvenile passengers inside. Two male suspects entered the vehicle, locked it from the inside, and drove off,” Frage said. “The suspects then ordered the juveniles to get out of the The post Do you know them? Newark carjackers sought by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC public school calendar: When is mid-winter break?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City students in public schools will soon get a break from school this month. Students will be able to enjoy time off during a week-long mid-winter recess from Feb. 20-24, which includes time off for President’s Day. The last day of classes...
Another hit-and-run: Woman seriously injured in Jersey City incident
A woman was seriously injured Friday night in a hit-and-run crash in Jersey City, authorities said, the second in the city in three days and third in less than two weeks. Shortly after 8 p.m., Jersey City police were notified of a pedestrian struck in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Woodlawn Avenue. Responding officers located a victim, later identified as a 48-year-old Union City woman, with an injury to a lower extremity, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Comments / 0