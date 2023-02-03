Read full article on original website
KWQC
Rock Island Fire Department promotes 4, including assistant fire chief
A verdict has been reached in a medical malpractice lawsuit for a surgery that took place at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, nearly seven years ago.
KWQC
8 awarded by City of Moline after 53rd Street apartment fire
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - During a Moline city council meeting Tuesday, Fire Chief Steve Regenwether presented eight people with a lifesaving award for their help in an apartment fire. The Jan. 25 apartment fire displaced dozens and sent two people to the hospital. Awarded during the meeting were Asplundh tree...
KWQC
Man pleads guilty in fatal Rock Island shooting
Rock Island Fire Department promotes 4, including assistant fire chief. Updated: 5 hours ago. Tuesday Rock Island Fire Chief Robert Graff announced four new...
KWQC
Multiple departments responded to Moline weekend garage fire
A Georgia man with a nationwide warrant was arrested by Dixon Police on Sunday after the department began an investigation into a report of a missing child.
KWQC
QC Storm and Vibrant Arena finalize lease agreement
A Georgia man with a nationwide warrant was arrested by Dixon Police on Sunday after the department began an investigation into a report of a missing child.
KWQC
Coroner identifies man killed in Moline crash Saturday
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Davenport man killed in a crash in Moline Saturday night has been identified by the coroner as 22-year-old Isaiah Petersen. Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said the preliminary cause of death was found to be multiple traumatic injuries. The investigation is ongoing with the...
KWQC
Rock Island looks to expand Cultural Liaison program
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island is looking to expand a program aimed at helping migrant communities better understand city processes. The city council recently renewed the contract for its Cultural Liaison at the Jan. 23 meeting. Since the 1980s community gardens in Rock Island have been growing all...
Crash, shooting in downtown Rockford, one man dead
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that happened throughout downtown on Wednesday, leading to a crash. A 26-year-old man was killed, police said. At 11 a.m., police advised drivers to avoid the area of E. State Street and 1st Avenue, due to the crash scene investigation, with the site of the […]
WJFW-TV
Names released of those involved in last Thursday's fatal snowmobile accident in Vilas Co.
VILAS CO. (WJFW) - The Vilas County Sheriff's Office released the names of the two individuals involved in last week's fatal snowmobile accident. On Thursday, the Vilas County 911 Center received a call reporting two snowmobiles had crashed on Trail 70 in the Town of Cloverland. Both operators, Robert Groter,...
KWQC
First Alert Forecast
Rock Island Fire Department promotes 4, including assistant fire chief. Updated: 5 hours ago. Tuesday Rock Island Fire Chief Robert Graff announced four new...
starvedrock.media
Separate Semi Crashes Snarl Traffic Outside Ottawa
It was a mess on Interstate 80 both directions near Ottawa. At around 11:45 Tuesday morning, troopers responded to a semi crashing on eastbound I-80. One lane of eastbound traffic was closed for about an hour. Nobody was hurt. About 10 minutes after that crash, a semi driving westbound on...
This Iowa Beach Will Reopen This Summer With A New Inflatable Playground
After being closed last summer, a Scott County beach will open again this year with some new additions. Over 3 years of restoration work has gone into the lakes at West Lake Park. Finally, this summer, the West Lake Beach will reopen. In case you forgot, we were in a...
KWQC
TV6 Investigates: 2022 Davenport shots fired incidents lowest in 3 years
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Shots fired incidents in Davenport were the lowest in 2022 compared to data from the previous three years, according to Freedom of Information Requests sent to the Davenport Police Department. In 2022, Davenport had 171 confirmed shots fire incidents, down from the 208 incidents reported in...
KWQC
Police: One person dead in two-vehicle crash
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Officials say a motorcyclist is dead after a two-vehicle crash Saturday night, between a motorcycle and another vehicle. The intersection at 17th Street and River Drive was closed for an extended time as traffic investigators work the scene, but is now back open according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
KWQC
Dixon Police arrest man on nationwide warrant
The Rock Island-Milan School District held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of it's new $10.8 million dollar addition that began in August 2021.
Davenport man dies in hospital after car-motorcycle crash near Vibrant Arena Saturday night
MOLINE, Ill. — A Davenport man died in the hospital Saturday night after a serious crash near the Vibrant Arena in Moline Saturday night, according to the Moline Police Department. At about 8 p.m. on Feb. 4, officers responded to the area of 17th Street and River Drive after...
ourquadcities.com
Firefighter injured at Moline house fire
A firefighter was injured at a house fire in Moline on Sunday. It happened around 6:19 p.m. in the 1700 block of 11th Street. A fully engulfed unattached garage spread to a duplex. Residents had exited the duplex before emergency crews arrived and firefighters had the fires under control in...
WIFR
Sunday afternoon house fire displaces three people in Rockfrord
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three people are displaced after a Sunday afternoon fire in the 1200 block of Crosby Street in Rockford. Investigators say what started as a coffee table fire spread quickly filling the whole house with smoke. No word yet on the damage totals or cause of the fire but no one was injured. Crews got to the scene around 3:30 Sunday afternoon and was able to contain the fire within minutes.
KWQC
New Rock Island public library and YMCA set to open next week
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The new Rock Island Public Library and YMCA have a new home as city officials and administration held a ribbon tying ceremony Tuesday morning. From reading a book, to working out, to studying for that big test coming up; you can do all that and more under one roof at this new facility.
KWQC
Police: Man rammed multiple squad cars in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is facing charges after police say he rammed multiple squad cars late Monday. Robert Irwin Ware, 55, was booked into the Scott County Jail early Tuesday on five counts of assault on persons in certain occupations, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison, and one count each of interference with official acts-dangerous weapon, a Class D felony, and operating while under the influence-second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.
Comments / 0