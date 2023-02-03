ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteside County, IL

KWQC

Rock Island Fire Department promotes 4, including assistant fire chief

A verdict has been reached in a medical malpractice lawsuit for a surgery that took place at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, nearly seven years ago.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

8 awarded by City of Moline after 53rd Street apartment fire

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - During a Moline city council meeting Tuesday, Fire Chief Steve Regenwether presented eight people with a lifesaving award for their help in an apartment fire. The Jan. 25 apartment fire displaced dozens and sent two people to the hospital. Awarded during the meeting were Asplundh tree...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Man pleads guilty in fatal Rock Island shooting

Tuesday Rock Island Fire Chief Robert Graff announced four new...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Multiple departments responded to Moline weekend garage fire

Multiple departments responded to Moline weekend garage fire
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

QC Storm and Vibrant Arena finalize lease agreement

QC Storm and Vibrant Arena finalize lease agreement
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Coroner identifies man killed in Moline crash Saturday

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Davenport man killed in a crash in Moline Saturday night has been identified by the coroner as 22-year-old Isaiah Petersen. Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said the preliminary cause of death was found to be multiple traumatic injuries. The investigation is ongoing with the...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Rock Island looks to expand Cultural Liaison program

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island is looking to expand a program aimed at helping migrant communities better understand city processes. The city council recently renewed the contract for its Cultural Liaison at the Jan. 23 meeting. Since the 1980s community gardens in Rock Island have been growing all...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Crash, shooting in downtown Rockford, one man dead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that happened throughout downtown on Wednesday, leading to a crash. A 26-year-old man was killed, police said. At 11 a.m., police advised drivers to avoid the area of E. State Street and 1st Avenue, due to the crash scene investigation, with the site of the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
KWQC

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast
MOLINE, IL
starvedrock.media

Separate Semi Crashes Snarl Traffic Outside Ottawa

It was a mess on Interstate 80 both directions near Ottawa. At around 11:45 Tuesday morning, troopers responded to a semi crashing on eastbound I-80. One lane of eastbound traffic was closed for about an hour. Nobody was hurt. About 10 minutes after that crash, a semi driving westbound on...
OTTAWA, IL
KWQC

TV6 Investigates: 2022 Davenport shots fired incidents lowest in 3 years

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Shots fired incidents in Davenport were the lowest in 2022 compared to data from the previous three years, according to Freedom of Information Requests sent to the Davenport Police Department. In 2022, Davenport had 171 confirmed shots fire incidents, down from the 208 incidents reported in...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Police: One person dead in two-vehicle crash

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Officials say a motorcyclist is dead after a two-vehicle crash Saturday night, between a motorcycle and another vehicle. The intersection at 17th Street and River Drive was closed for an extended time as traffic investigators work the scene, but is now back open according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Dixon Police arrest man on nationwide warrant

Dixon Police arrest man on nationwide warrant
DIXON, IL
ourquadcities.com

Firefighter injured at Moline house fire

A firefighter was injured at a house fire in Moline on Sunday. It happened around 6:19 p.m. in the 1700 block of 11th Street. A fully engulfed unattached garage spread to a duplex. Residents had exited the duplex before emergency crews arrived and firefighters had the fires under control in...
MOLINE, IL
WIFR

Sunday afternoon house fire displaces three people in Rockfrord

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three people are displaced after a Sunday afternoon fire in the 1200 block of Crosby Street in Rockford. Investigators say what started as a coffee table fire spread quickly filling the whole house with smoke. No word yet on the damage totals or cause of the fire but no one was injured. Crews got to the scene around 3:30 Sunday afternoon and was able to contain the fire within minutes.
ROCKFORD, IL
KWQC

New Rock Island public library and YMCA set to open next week

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The new Rock Island Public Library and YMCA have a new home as city officials and administration held a ribbon tying ceremony Tuesday morning. From reading a book, to working out, to studying for that big test coming up; you can do all that and more under one roof at this new facility.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Police: Man rammed multiple squad cars in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is facing charges after police say he rammed multiple squad cars late Monday. Robert Irwin Ware, 55, was booked into the Scott County Jail early Tuesday on five counts of assault on persons in certain occupations, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison, and one count each of interference with official acts-dangerous weapon, a Class D felony, and operating while under the influence-second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.
DAVENPORT, IA

