Two face Open Murder and Arson charges in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man last June

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A second person has been arraigned on Open Murder charges in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man last June. Andrew John McCormack was arraigned before the Honorable Judge Kathleen P. Hemingway Tuesday, who denied bond as for McCormack. He is charged with Open Murder, Second Degree Arson, and tampering with evidence in the death of 53-year-old James Travis June 18, 2022.
Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood clinic arsonist sentenced to five years in prison

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Paw Paw man charged with setting fire to a Planned Parenthood clinic in Kalamazoo in July 2022 has been sentenced to five years in prison. Joshua Brereton in October agreed to plead guilty to a federal court of arson. In exchange, federal prosecutors agreed to drop a second charge of damaging property providing reproductive health services.
Kalamazoo RESA to hold open house for students and parents

KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo County middle and high school students and their families are invited to take a look at some of the many free career, college, and arts opportunities through Kalamazoo RESA Career and Technical Education, Education for the Arts, and Early/Middle College programming at the KRESA High School Classes Open House on Tuesday, February 7 at the Air Zoo.
AUDIO: City of Kalamazoo working to provide more day care opportunities

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – City Commissioners will take their next step toward encouraging more affordable day care opportunities in Kalamazoo today. They have scheduled a presentation this afternoon on some of the efforts that are already underway to improve child care. City Commissioner Quianna Decker was the first...
K Wings come up short vs Ft Wayne at Wings Event Center Saturday

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Wings (17-22-3-0) battled hard from behind against the Fort Wayne Komets (20-14-4-2) Saturday on ‘Hockey For Her’ night at Wings Event Center, but couldn’t complete the comeback, falling 4-2. Fort Wayne scored first at the 7:11 mark of the first period and carried the 1-0 lead into the first intermission. The Komets then made it 2-0 with a power play tally at the 6:41 mark of the second.
