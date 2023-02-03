Read full article on original website
False report of active shooter at Portage Northern High School Tuesday morning
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Portage Northern High School Tuesday morning was one of several in the state that were targeted in a prank, claiming there was an active shooter at the building. At 9:35 a.m. Tuesday a call came into the Portage Department of Public Safety Information Center...
Man arrested following violent Calhoun County assault involving ex-girl friend
LEROY TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department says a man is in custody after a violent assault early Sunday morning at the home of his former girl friend. Deputies responded at 12:35 a.m. to the 2000 block of B Drive South in Leroy Township where...
Two face Open Murder and Arson charges in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man last June
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A second person has been arraigned on Open Murder charges in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man last June. Andrew John McCormack was arraigned before the Honorable Judge Kathleen P. Hemingway Tuesday, who denied bond as for McCormack. He is charged with Open Murder, Second Degree Arson, and tampering with evidence in the death of 53-year-old James Travis June 18, 2022.
Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood clinic arsonist sentenced to five years in prison
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Paw Paw man charged with setting fire to a Planned Parenthood clinic in Kalamazoo in July 2022 has been sentenced to five years in prison. Joshua Brereton in October agreed to plead guilty to a federal court of arson. In exchange, federal prosecutors agreed to drop a second charge of damaging property providing reproductive health services.
Kalamazoo RESA to hold open house for students and parents
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo County middle and high school students and their families are invited to take a look at some of the many free career, college, and arts opportunities through Kalamazoo RESA Career and Technical Education, Education for the Arts, and Early/Middle College programming at the KRESA High School Classes Open House on Tuesday, February 7 at the Air Zoo.
AUDIO: City of Kalamazoo working to provide more day care opportunities
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – City Commissioners will take their next step toward encouraging more affordable day care opportunities in Kalamazoo today. They have scheduled a presentation this afternoon on some of the efforts that are already underway to improve child care. City Commissioner Quianna Decker was the first...
Rozewicz named chief executive officer for for new Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Bronson Healthcare and Acadia Healthcare Company have named Deb Rozewicz, RN, as chief executive officer for Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital, the 96-bed inpatient behavioral health hospital being built in Battle Creek. Bronson officials say the hospital is on track to open by mid-2023...
Kalamazoo City Commissioners hear options, but make no decisions in debate over childcare options
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo has a pre-school problem, but local experts have very different ideas about how to solve it. Kalamazoo City Commissioners had a far ranging discussion Monday to talk about whether they can help, and the number one request they got was to spend money to fix it.
Kalamazoo Humane Society receives $200,000 grant to provide basic veterinary care
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Officials at the Kalamazoo Humane Society say their organization has received a $200,000 grant from PetSmart Charities. Aaron Winter, executive director at KHS, said that the grant will assist in helping those who need basic veterinary care. Winter also said that it will allow...
K Wings come up short vs Ft Wayne at Wings Event Center Saturday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Wings (17-22-3-0) battled hard from behind against the Fort Wayne Komets (20-14-4-2) Saturday on ‘Hockey For Her’ night at Wings Event Center, but couldn’t complete the comeback, falling 4-2. Fort Wayne scored first at the 7:11 mark of the first period and carried the 1-0 lead into the first intermission. The Komets then made it 2-0 with a power play tally at the 6:41 mark of the second.
