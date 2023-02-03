Read full article on original website
Related
comicon.com
Static Is Back For A Second Season In ‘Static: Shadows Of Dakota’ #1 Preview
Though Virgil and his friends might have been able to stop the government’s off-the-books prison operations in Dakota, a powerful new threat lurks in the shadows. The mysterious Ebon is cutting a bloody swath through the underworld on a single-minded quest to find his brother. Against this backdrop of exploding violence, innocent people are finding themselves in the crossfire. The breakout creative team of Nikolas Draper-Ivey and Vita Ayala have returned to make Static’s life, and Dakota City, very complicated indeed—you’ve never felt shocks like these!”
comicon.com
Enter Namor: Previewing ‘Black Panther’ #14
ENTER NAMOR! Battered and beaten after his grueling battle with Captain America, T’Challa has everything to prove and nothing left to lose. So when Namor arrives on the scene, Black Panther is determined to make him pay for the pain he’s inflicted on Wakanda in the past. But the terrorists of his making still loom large, and Namor never goes anywhere without a plan—and an angle…”
comicon.com
Advance Review: Hunters Become The Hunted In `Stranger Things- Tales From Hawkins’ #1
This new series may not break any new ground, but it’s an ample filler as we wait another year and a half for the final season of the Netflix show. This first issue may feature a familiar story, yet it’s one that fans will enjoy as they learn some more about the spooky happenings in the small town.
comicon.com
Preview: Addictions And Hallucinations Raise Suspicions In ‘Know Your Station’ #3
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Know Your Station #3, the next issue in a five-issue limited series from writer Sarah Gailey, artist Liana Kangas, colorist Rebecca Nalty, and letterer Cardinal Rae. Due to her addiction and hallucinations, Elise grapples with the worst possibility–is she the killer? Her bouts...
comicon.com
There’s A New Goblin In Town In ‘Red Goblin’ #1 Preview
“THE NEWEST – AND DEADLIEST – RED GOBLIN! SPINNING OUT OF THE PAGES OF VENOM!. Normie Osborn receives his own symbiote at last! As a new Red Goblin, will Normie fulfill his destiny as an Osborn – or will he and his symbiote be able to make a difference for the better?”
comicon.com
Preview: ‘Godzilla- Monsters And Protectors—All Hail The King!’ #5
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Godzilla: Monsters & Protectors—All Hail the King! #5, out tomorrow from writer Erik Burnham, artist Dan Schoening, colorist Luis Antonio Delgado, and letterer Nathan Widick. It’s King Caesar and Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah for the fate of the world! Both humanity and...
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Miracle Man: The Silver Age’ #4 By Neil Gaiman And Mark Buckingham
“What are the Black Warpsmiths? Young Miracleman’s journey continues, and he finds companions on his quest to learn more about the world and about himself. They may not be the companions that Miracleman would have chosen, but will they be who Young Miracleman needs? Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham continue to reinvent not only this world, but all of comics while they’re at it.”
comicon.com
Then And Now – Previewing ‘Namor The Sub-Mariner: Conquered Shores’ #5
“Who will survive in this fallen world? Who will rebuild it? Atlantis? The machines? A long-suffering humankind? Namor faces off against the Original Human Torch one last time…and then his own underwater empire. In the end, will anything be left to rule on these conquered shores?”. Namor the Sub-Mariner:...
comicon.com
Advance Review: Time Is Running Out In `Blood Stained Teeth’ #9
There are a lot of plot threads taking place in this penultimate issue, but the story is straightforward enough to keep up with everything. Visually, Heather Moore’s eye-popping colors truly define the look of the entire series. Overall. 8.5/10. The clock is ticking for Atticus Sloane. Sloane, a member...
comicon.com
Preview: A Dream Job Quickly Turns Into A Nightmare In ‘Space Job’ #1
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Space Job #1, out tomorrow from writer David . Gorman, artist Alvaro Sarraseca, and colorist Jordi Excuin Llorach. After five long years of soul-crushing servitude as a chef’s assistant, Danny Sheridan is getting his dream job in space as First Officer aboard the SS George H.W. Bush. But on his first day he finds himself crashing back to reality. Nothing seems right, the crew is subpar . . . something’s going on, and First Officer Danny Sheridan is going to get to the bottom of it or die trying.
comicon.com
Preview: Face-To-Face With The Past In ‘Koshchei In Hell’ #2
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Koshchei In Hell #2, releasing Wednesday from writer Mike Mignola, artist Ben Stenbeck, and colorist Dave Stewart. After reaching the ruins of Pandemonium, Koshchei the Deathless comes face-to-face with someone from Hellboy’s past. Hope grows thin when they reveal their plans for the ruined realm, and Koshchei once again finds himself in the fight of his life or death, as the case may be.
comicon.com
House Of X: Previewing ‘Storm & The Brotherhood Of Mutants’ #1 And ‘X-Men: Legends’ #6
This week we preview Storm & the Brotherhood of Mutants #1 and X-Men: Legends #6, both out Wednesday 8th February from Marvel. “BACK FROM THE FUTURE! OMEGA SQUAD will die. And it’s all BISHOP’s fault. BISHOP makes a fateful decision that will spell the end of life as he knew it! Presaging his appearance in the classic UNCANNY X-MEN #282, witness legendary Whilce Portacio’s vision for his co-creation as we finally detail the truth behind the X.S.E.’s time-travel mission gone wrong!”
comicon.com
Comics From A Galaxy Far, Far Away… Previewing This Week’s ‘Star Wars’ Comics
“THE BATTLE OF JEDHA HAS BEGUN! As the Herald of the Open Hand stokes the fires of Jedha, Vildar Mac and Matty Cathley are overcome by uncontrollable fear. Tey Sirrek is a prisoner of the Guardians of the Whills. Can he use the chaos to escape? And who are the mysterious strangers ransacking the Temple of the Kyber? Is nowhere safe?”
comicon.com
Cap Takes On The Falcon In ‘Captain America: Symbol Of Truth’ #10 Preview
CAP VS. FALCON! When Falcon arrives in Mohannda, delirious and rampaging from the effects of White Wolf’s chemical attack, it’s up to Captain America to save his friend—or to stop Falcon from hurting anyone else. In this heartbreaking showdown between partners, Sam Wilson must make a choice about who he wants to be—and what he is willing to sacrifice for the mantle of Captain America.”
comicon.com
Advance Review: A Disappointing Family Reunion In `Time Before Time’ #20
After telling more contained stories lately, this series seems to be back with complicated tales strewn across the timeline. It makes it sometimes difficult to know who is who and what their motivations are. Overall. It probably makes sense that a family reunion billions of years in the making wouldn’t...
comicon.com
The Avengers Break Into The Baxter Building In ‘The Avengers: War Across Time’ #2 Preview
“Thor! Iron Man! Captain America! Giant-Man & the Wasp! The original Avengers invade the Baxter Building and break the barriers between worlds! Will Willie Lumpkin unleash a dangerous menace? Can Thor lose Mjolnir? Will Eisner Hall of Famer Paul Levitz and legendary X-artist Alan Davis successfully channel the classic heroes’ adventures? Come check it out!”
comicon.com
Doom Returns To Fix Reed Richards’ Horrifying Mistake In May’s ‘Fantastic Four’ #7
The relaunch of Marvel’s first family has shown the Fantastic Four unlike we’ve ever seen the team before- broken and no longer a family. In Fantastic Four #7, Doctor Doom returns to the title, and has taken it upon himself to fix the tragedy that broke the Four.
comicon.com
Nightmare Horror Features Large In ‘Ghost Rider’ #11 Preview
“HELLFIRE AND DANNY KETCH! The F.B.I. has cast out Johnny Blaze and Talia Warroad, maybe because they’re too destructive and unmanageable…or maybe because there is some corruption present that reaches inside the very institution meant to protect us. As Johnny and Talia head down to Savannah to investigate a necropolis, there are hints of old friends and new foes on the horizon. A new chapter of horror is beginning for the Ghost Rider, and Danny Ketch is roaring up to speed in the rearview mirror.”
comicon.com
‘Velma’ Season 1, Episode 7 Review
It seems as if Velma is just trolling its viewers at this point. It’s not that the show is a deconstruction of its characters; that’s perfectly fine because it chooses to do so. The problem is that it only barely touches upon the magic of Scooby-Doo nostalgia before dovetailing into something completely different. There are brief moments of fun and brilliance in this show, but it quickly devolves into the same old cheap and preachy drama that doesn’t really fit the brand. The show’s mystery is consistently pushed to the backdrop. Even as it becomes a more prominent part of the plot, it still feels as if it’s playing second place to the character drama that just isn’t as compelling.
comicon.com
Dark Horse Books Announces “The Last Days Of Black Hammer”
Black Hammer is back at Dark Horse in The Last Days of Black Hammer: From the World of Black Hammer. Spinning straight out of the Black Hammer series is this must-read prequel by writer Jeff Lemire and artist Stefano Simeone, detailing the events that occurred prior to Black Hammer Volume 1.
Comments / 0