It seems as if Velma is just trolling its viewers at this point. It’s not that the show is a deconstruction of its characters; that’s perfectly fine because it chooses to do so. The problem is that it only barely touches upon the magic of Scooby-Doo nostalgia before dovetailing into something completely different. There are brief moments of fun and brilliance in this show, but it quickly devolves into the same old cheap and preachy drama that doesn’t really fit the brand. The show’s mystery is consistently pushed to the backdrop. Even as it becomes a more prominent part of the plot, it still feels as if it’s playing second place to the character drama that just isn’t as compelling.

2 DAYS AGO