Creative Planning Invests $258,000 in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)
Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Several...
Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)
Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.07% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Raymond James & Associates Sells 29,209 Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)
Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,871 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 29,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Raymond James & Associates Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the first quarter worth about $215,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,591,000.
America First Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 35,148 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)
America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,148 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Raymond James & Associates Sells 136 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)
Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $39.87
Several analysts have recently commented on TCFC shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Community Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 390 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade
TTWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.28.
Jupiter Wellness Acquisition (NASDAQ:JWAC) Trading Down 0.1%
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWAC. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,508,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,487,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,980,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,213,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,306,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.80.
Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas
Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Summit Materials were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH)
In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $66,948.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $66,948.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi acquired 295,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $4,233,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,926,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,640,855.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,010,901 shares of company stock worth $14,604,578 and sold 77,357 shares worth $1,145,583. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.
Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI) Stock Price Down 1.1%
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.75. An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sound Equity Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.51% of Sound Equity Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.46
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $89.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.41. Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend. The company also recently declared a quarterly...
Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Trading 8.5% Higher
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. In related news, major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $247,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,789,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,609,477.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oncology Institute news, major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $247,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,789,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,609,477.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew P. Miller bought 73,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $69,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 175,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,558.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 461,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,465.
Clean Earth Acquisitions (NASDAQ:CLINU) Trading Up 0.9%
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Earth Acquisitions. Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLINU. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $7,530,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $4,618,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $4,518,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $3,363,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $3,012,000.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings
The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.64). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
SEP Acquisition (NASDAQ:MEACU) Shares Up 2.9%
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SEP Acquisition stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEACU – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in SEP Acquisition were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) Trading Down 0.4%
Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41. Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEGD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 33,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 83.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter.
