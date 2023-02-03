Read full article on original website
Creative Planning Invests $258,000 in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)
Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Several...
Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Albany International were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)
Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.07% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Raymond James & Associates Sells 29,209 Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)
Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,871 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 29,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas
Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Summit Materials were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.80.
Raymond James & Associates Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the first quarter worth about $215,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,591,000.
Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH)
In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $66,948.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $66,948.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi acquired 295,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $4,233,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,926,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,640,855.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,010,901 shares of company stock worth $14,604,578 and sold 77,357 shares worth $1,145,583. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.
Raymond James & Associates Sells 136 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)
Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Trading Down 6.4% on Analyst Downgrade
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.
Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Trading 8.5% Higher
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. In related news, major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $247,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,789,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,609,477.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oncology Institute news, major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $247,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,789,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,609,477.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew P. Miller bought 73,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $69,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 175,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,558.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 461,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,465.
ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
Several research analysts have weighed in on CNVVY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 225 ($2.70) to GBX 230 ($2.76) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 227 ($2.73) to GBX 235 ($2.82) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.31) to GBX 381 ($4.58) in a report on Friday, November 18th.
COVA Acquisition (OTCMKTS:COVAU) Shares Down 1.4%
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of COVA Acquisition by 26.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in shares of COVA Acquisition by 5,314.1% in the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $66,000.
Jupiter Wellness Acquisition (NASDAQ:JWAC) Trading Down 0.1%
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWAC. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,508,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,487,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,980,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,213,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,306,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.
Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts
SDXAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sodexo from €90.00 ($96.77) to €97.00 ($104.30) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sodexo from €90.00 ($96.77) to €101.00 ($108.60) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sodexo from €94.00 ($101.08) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sodexo from €90.00 ($96.77) to €100.00 ($107.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings
The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.64). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Ternium (TX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday
Ternium stock opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.55. Ternium has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $50.36.
Tekkorp Digital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TEKKU) Trading Down 0.1%
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEKKU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 1,238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 38,724 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000.
Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) Stock Price Down 1.1%
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13. Institutional Trading of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF. Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 283.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 44,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 33,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.
AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Trading 0.1% Higher
AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF Price Performance. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83. Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF. An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation...
