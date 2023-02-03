Read full article on original website
The Grind: Nick Pringle's Basketball Journey
Nothing about Nick Pringle's experience in basketball was easy, but the Crimson Tide forward has learned from his past to make the most of his opportunities.
David Pollack believes Alabama is trying to dethrone Georgia as the king of college football
During the national championship broadcast, former Georgia linebacker David Pollack proclaimed the Bulldogs to be the standard of college football directly in front of Alabama head coach Nick Saban nonetheless. Georgia proved worthy of those statements that night when it throttled TCU to claim its second consecutive championship title and...
2024 4-Star ATH Martavious Collins Decommits from Alabama
Collins has visited Auburn twice since committing to the Crimson Tide last July.
Former Alabama Quarterback Reacts To The Coordinator Hires
After failing to make the College Football Playoff for only the 2nd time in its existence, Alabama has hired two new coordinators to work under Nick Saban. Tommy Rees will work as offensive coordinator, while Kevin Steele will handle duties on the defensive side of the ball. Former Alabama QB ...
High profile Auburn target Martavious Collins decommits from Alabama
Collins, a four-star athlete, has just decommitted from the Crimson Tide.
Where Alabama basketball ranks ahead of Saturday trip to Auburn
Alabama moved up one spot in Monday’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll to No. 3, remaining behind Purdue and Houston. The Boilermakers kept the top spot despite losing by five points on the road Saturday to Indiana. The Cougars won both of their games last week, while Alabama beat Vanderbilt by 57 points and defeated LSU on the road by 10.
Nick Saban Still Got What He Wanted With Alabama's New Coordinators: All Things CW
If you ignored the names and only looked at the resumes of the two new Crimson Tide coordinators, they're almost exactly what the coach wanted to add to Alabama football.
Putting Alabama Basketball's 10-0 SEC Start in Perspective: Just a Minute
For the second time in the last three seasons under Nate Oats, the Crimson Tide has gotten out to a 10-0 record in conference play.
Alabama offers 4-Star OL with ‘incredible footwork’ William Satterwhite
William Satterwhite reported an offer from Alabama football in January during a busy month for his recruitment. Satterwhite is a four-star recruit out of Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio. He holds 23 D1 offers, including offers from Alabama, Auburn and Colorado. The Ohio product pulled in 10 of his...
Group of teams standing out to Travaris Banks with commitment date set
Northridge’s junior defensive back, Travaris Banks has his commitment date set for June 18 with a group of schools trending upwards in his recruitment after recent visits. Banks is rated as a four-star recruit, and he is considered one of the state of Alabama’s top overall 2024 prospects. He holds multiple D1 offers, including offers from Alabama. Auburn and Florida.
College Football World Reacts To Alabama Coordinator Announcement
The Alabama Crimson Tide have reportedly found their new defensive coordinator and it's a familiar face. Per ESPN's Chris Low: "Kevin Steele has accepted the job as Alabama's defensive coordinator. noting that "this will be Steele's third different stint under Nick Saban at Bama." "Steele, a ...
Lane Kiffin has message for disappointed Alabama fans
Lane Kiffin has a message for Alabama fans who may be disappointed with the football team’s coaching staff hires. Bama lost offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to the New England Patriots, while defensive coordinator Pete Golding left for Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels. Apparently some Tide fans had their eyes on a tandem of say Kliff Kingsbury... The post Lane Kiffin has message for disappointed Alabama fans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
How to Watch: No. 3 Alabama Basketball vs. Florida
Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's upcoming game vs the Gators at Coleman Coliseum.
Kevin Steele Leaving Miami, Rejoining Nick Saban at Alabama
Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator Kevin Steele returning to Nick Saban and Alabama.
Nick Saban Stopped Jalen Hurts From Transferring To 2 Schools
When Jalen Hurts decided to transfer out of Alabama, following the emergence of Tua Tagovailoa, he had two schools in mind. Hurts, now starring with the Philadelphia Eagles, wanted to transfer to Miami or Maryland. But Nick Saban stopped that. Alabama's head coach told Hurts to transfer to ...
Alabama Basketball: Across college basketball it was a wild Saturday
It was a musical chairs Saturday in college basketball – at least in terms of projected NCAA Tournament seeding. Alabama Basketball took care of business in Baton Rouge, despite LSU getting to the line for more than double the free throw attempts as the Crimson Tide. Not that covering...
Breaking: Alabama hires Kevin Steele as its defensive coordinator
Alabama has its new defensive coordinator. Nick Saban has hired Kevin Steele to replace Pete Golding. ESPN’s Chris Low has confirmed the news as Steele returns to the University of Alabama to work under Saban. The 64-year-old served as the Crimson Tide’s defensive play-caller in 2007. He coached...
Florida WR Joey Temen accepts preferred walk on offer from Alabama
Joey Temen accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Alabama Friday. Temen is a 5-foot-11, 165-pound wide receiver out of Ridge Community High School in Davenport, Florida. He had two other opportunities to play football at the collegiate level with offers from Presbyterian College and McPherson College.
Look: Football World Reacts To Jalen Hurts Transfer News
Despite losing his starting job after the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Jalen Hurts continued to take the advice of head coach Nick Saban. And it served him well when he was ready to transfer. In an interview with The 33rd Team, Saban revealed that when Hurts wanted to ...
Former NFL player Reggie Torbor to lead Brasfield & Gorrie subsidiary Pylon Building
Birmingham’s Brasfield & Gorrie has launched a wholly-owned subsidiary in the Magic City area. Pylon Building Group launched in January as a full-service general construction company, and work is already underway on its first project - a restaurant within the Red Mountain Theatre campus. The company is helmed by...
