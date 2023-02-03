Alabama moved up one spot in Monday’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll to No. 3, remaining behind Purdue and Houston. The Boilermakers kept the top spot despite losing by five points on the road Saturday to Indiana. The Cougars won both of their games last week, while Alabama beat Vanderbilt by 57 points and defeated LSU on the road by 10.

