The Spun

Former Alabama Quarterback Reacts To The Coordinator Hires

After failing to make the College Football Playoff for only the 2nd time in its existence, Alabama has hired two new coordinators to work under Nick Saban.  Tommy Rees will work as offensive coordinator, while Kevin Steele will handle duties on the defensive side of the ball. Former Alabama QB ...
AL.com

Where Alabama basketball ranks ahead of Saturday trip to Auburn

Alabama moved up one spot in Monday’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll to No. 3, remaining behind Purdue and Houston. The Boilermakers kept the top spot despite losing by five points on the road Saturday to Indiana. The Cougars won both of their games last week, while Alabama beat Vanderbilt by 57 points and defeated LSU on the road by 10.
tdalabamamag.com

Group of teams standing out to Travaris Banks with commitment date set

Northridge’s junior defensive back, Travaris Banks has his commitment date set for June 18 with a group of schools trending upwards in his recruitment after recent visits. Banks is rated as a four-star recruit, and he is considered one of the state of Alabama’s top overall 2024 prospects. He holds multiple D1 offers, including offers from Alabama. Auburn and Florida.
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for disappointed Alabama fans

Lane Kiffin has a message for Alabama fans who may be disappointed with the football team’s coaching staff hires. Bama lost offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to the New England Patriots, while defensive coordinator Pete Golding left for Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels. Apparently some Tide fans had their eyes on a tandem of say Kliff Kingsbury... The post Lane Kiffin has message for disappointed Alabama fans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
tdalabamamag.com

Breaking: Alabama hires Kevin Steele as its defensive coordinator

Alabama has its new defensive coordinator. Nick Saban has hired Kevin Steele to replace Pete Golding. ESPN’s Chris Low has confirmed the news as Steele returns to the University of Alabama to work under Saban. The 64-year-old served as the Crimson Tide’s defensive play-caller in 2007. He coached...
tdalabamamag.com

Florida WR Joey Temen accepts preferred walk on offer from Alabama

Joey Temen accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Alabama Friday. Temen is a 5-foot-11, 165-pound wide receiver out of Ridge Community High School in Davenport, Florida. He had two other opportunities to play football at the collegiate level with offers from Presbyterian College and McPherson College.
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Jalen Hurts Transfer News

Despite losing his starting job after the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Jalen Hurts continued to take the advice of head coach Nick Saban. And it served him well when he was ready to transfer. In an interview with The 33rd Team, Saban revealed that when Hurts wanted to ...
