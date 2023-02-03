ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

4-Star TE Martavious Collins de-commits from Alabama

Martavious Collins announced his de-commitment from Alabama Monday via Twitter. Collins attends Rome High School in Georgia, and he is rated as a four-star recruit. His de-commitment leaves the Tide with four 2024 commits and without a tight end pledge. The 2024 recruiting cycle has just come to the forefront...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tommy Rees has a pinned tweet that says “Run the [email protected] ball” that Alabama fans should love

He is not a sexy hire, name-wise, but Tommy Rees may be what Alabama needs as an offensive coordinator. Rees started to gain positive attention from Crimson Tide fans after they saw his pinned tweet on social media. Alabama football fans have been screaming one statement for two years: “Run the [email protected] ball.” They have said it so much that a clothing line has been created for it. Well, Rees’ offensive attack at Notre Dame was based on a power run game and transition to shots downfield.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Video of Tommy Rees cursing out Notre Dame quarterback has Alabama fans buzzing

Following the departure of Bill O’Brien, Alabama’s offense will be receiving a new jolt of energy this season under former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. Much has been made about Rees’ youth and a new approach to offensive philosophies, but what’s really got the Crismon Tide fanbase excited is how hard he coaches his players.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Breaking: Alabama hires Kevin Steele as its defensive coordinator

Alabama has its new defensive coordinator. Nick Saban has hired Kevin Steele to replace Pete Golding. ESPN’s Chris Low has confirmed the news as Steele returns to the University of Alabama to work under Saban. The 64-year-old served as the Crimson Tide’s defensive play-caller in 2007. He coached...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama fans approve of Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator

Alabama fans have approved Tommy Rees as the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator. Rees replaces Bill O’Brien as he returns to the National Football League. Rees, 30, spent the last six years (2017-22) as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Notre Dame. As a former quarterback for the Fighting Irish, he looks forward to working with Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson, and Alabama’s quarterback room.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Florida WR Joey Temen accepts preferred walk on offer from Alabama

Joey Temen accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Alabama Friday. Temen is a 5-foot-11, 165-pound wide receiver out of Ridge Community High School in Davenport, Florida. He had two other opportunities to play football at the collegiate level with offers from Presbyterian College and McPherson College.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

