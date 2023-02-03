Read full article on original website
Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair
Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
WFMZ-TV Online
How Big of a Clue Is That Photo in the Future? ‘How I Met Your Father’ Bosses Weigh In
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for How I Met Your Father Season 2 Episode 3, “The Reset Button.”]. In the February 7 episode of How I Met Your Father, Sophie (Hilary Duff) and Jesse (Christopher Lowell) hit the “reset button … sort of,” but did one question in Future Sophie’s (Kim Cattrall) conversation with her son provide a major clue as to what’s to come for them? Not necessarily.
WFMZ-TV Online
Ask Matt: ‘Resident’ in Limbo & ‘Night Court’s Dour Dan
Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
WFMZ-TV Online
Harry Styles' Grammys performance went in the 'wrong direction'
Harry Styles' Grammys performance went in the "wrong direction" due to a technical glitch. The former One Direction star's dancers have claimed the turntable stage started spinning the wrong way during the performance of 'As It Was' at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday (05.02.23), causing the pop star and his backup dancers to perform in "reverse".
WFMZ-TV Online
Losing weight has changed my life, says Marie Osmond
Marie Osmond's weight loss has changed her life. The 63-year-old singer lost 50 pounds after she embarked on a weight-loss journey, and Marie admits that it's totally transformed her life. She shared: "Losing the weight was the biggest thing for me. When I hit my 50s I changed. I’m 63...
