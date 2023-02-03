Read full article on original website
GoLocalProv
Paolino Properties Buying RDW Building
One of the most visible locations in Providence on Route 95 is being sold. The advertising agency RDW Group is selling its building to Paolino Properties. The price is about $3.1 million. The ad agency transformed a former auto dealership on Smith Street into a working creative space for more...
Uprise RI
The heat in Rhode Island’s largest unhoused warming center failed last night
Early Saturday morning, during an extreme weather event, windows at the Cranston Street Armory blew out, causing the temperatures at the State of Rhode Island’s largest warming center to drop to dangerous levels. Unable to keep the main room in the armory warm, many of the 182 people staying at the Armory were moved to two smaller rooms. Arrangements were also made to transport 25 men to Harrington Hall in Cranston and 20 couples are in the process of being moved to the new Hartford Avenue shelter announced by Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee on January 10. That shelter, to be run by Crossroads on Monday, is opening two days early by Amos House. Some folks are also going to the community room at Crossroads.
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State
As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
GoLocalProv
VIDEO: North Smithfield Mega-Colonial Hits the Market at $899,900
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. This is not your average four-bedroom colonial. This home sits on seven acres and is located at the end of a cul-de-sac. Add in a three-stall barn. The asking price — $899,900. Property Description:. This is the quintessential New England home you have...
School buildings close due to weather-related damage
Smithfield High School and Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket will have distance learning again on Tuesday.
Kingston Collection Evacuates Shoppers & Will Remain Closed
(KINGSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) The Kingston community has been seeing some of the coldest temperatures of the year in the past few days, with lows reaching negative numbers. The local mall, the Kingston Collection, has reportedly fallen victim to the frigid weather, as news has just broke that today, Sunday, February 5th, mall visitors had to be evacuated after a pipe may have burst.
4 Massachusetts towns ranked among 15 safest communities in America
Four Massachusetts towns have been ranked among the top 15 safest communities in America, according to a new report.
Dartmouth
Dartmouth 2023 Winter Carnival to Have Pirate Theme
Ever on the lookout for a theme with universal appeal, the Winter Carnival Council this year seized on “Winter CAAARRRnival: Shiver Me Timbers.”. Young or old, “everybody has some cultural knowledge of pirates,” says Piper Gilbert ’25, the council co-chair. And, as co-chair Lucas Gatterman ’23...
capecod.com
Fire departments urge people to check properties for water leaks as thaw begins
CAPE COD – As the thaw begins, local fire departments are literally being flooded with calls for burst pipes. Officials are specifically asking people to check businesses that have been closed and seasonal residences. Some of the statements from local FDs:. Yarmouth: This cold snap has already affected many...
What’s the shortest distance between two Dunkin’s in Mass.?
We went to the source to find out. There’s a good joke in here somewhere that starts with something like, why did the Masshole cross the road?. To get to the Dunkin’ on the other side. (Sorry.) Kidding aside, in some places around here, it feels as if...
WCVB
Harvey Leonard reflects on the Blizzard of ‘78, the winter storm by which all others in New England are measured
NEEDHAM, Mass. — There was 27.1” of snow in Boston. And 27.6” of snow in Providence. Hurricane-force wind gusts producing drifts over 15 feet high! Approximately 3500 vehicles stuck along route 128. Fourteen of the many people trapped in those vehicles died, presumably from carbon monoxide poisoning, as they left their motors running to try to stay warm as snow piled up above the level of their exhaust systems. A total of 99 deaths were attributed to the storm in MA.. & R.I. There were massive power outages and record high tides with huge waves on top, crumbling sea walls and devastating coastal communities, leaving many homeless. The National Guard was called in to rescue folks and to help with the massive job of snow removal. Southern New England was shut down for a full week!
newbedfordguide.com
Police Union: “New Bedford Police Department once again operates at decreased staffing level”
“Yesterday, February 3rd, the New Bedford Police Department once again operated at a decreased staffing level per order of the Chief of Police. Information regarding updated written policies and procedures or updated, documented plans of action to address current staffing concerns and call response may be directed to the New Bedford Police Department Office of the Chief of Police at 508-991-6300.
LIST: Coldest temperatures recorded in Massachusetts on Saturday
BOSTON -- The arctic blast Friday night into Saturday brought frigid and record-breaking temperatures to Massachusetts. Boston recorded a low of -10° F which breaks the old record low for the day of -2° F set back in 1886.Here are the lowest temperatures in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. Ashburnham: -20Sterling: -18Royalston: -18 (Elevation: 1200 feet)Ashby: -18 (Lowest Wind Chill -40)Worthington: -18Gardner: -17Spencer: -16 (Lowest Wind Chill -30)Hubbardston: -16Fitchburg: -16 (Second spotter report of -15)Spencer: -15West Townsend: -15 (-14.5 as reported by spotter)Fitchburg: -15Lowell - UMASS: -14 (Coldest since 1/22/84, coldest on record - -15 on 1/19/71)Auburn: -14North Brookfield: -14Westford: -13Stow: -13 (Minimum Wind Chill: -33)Pelham, NH: -13Shirley: -13Sudbury: -12Woburn: -12Methuen: -12Swampscott: -12Salisbury Plains: -12Bradford: -12 (Wind Chill -26)Acton: -12 (Wind Chill -37)Sharon: -12Northboro: -12Wakefield: -12Lynn: -11 (2 different spotters with 1 spotter reporting a lowest wind chill of -35)Ipswich: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -36)Sutton: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -34)West Roxbury: -11North Oxford: -11Stoneham: -11 (second spotter report of -10)North Grafton: -11Marlboro: -10Wakefield: -10Lexington: -10Mansfield: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)Webster: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)South Weymouth: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -27)New Bedford: -10 (North-end)
GoLocalProv
Fatima Hospital Now Offering Mako Robotic Technology for Joint Replacement Surgery
Our Lady of Fatima Hospital has introduced robotic arm-assisted surgical procedures for partial knee replacement, total knee replacement, and total hip replacement. Fatima is the only hospital in the Providence metropolitan market to make this available. Fatima Hospital was also the first hospital in this area to offer robot-assisted spine...
Dartmouth Marylou’s Coffee Ready for Opening Day
You may already know that Marylou's is opening a new location in Dartmouth. Signs have been visible on Faunce Corner Road for many months. Now, we know when it will open. Marylou's claims to have "The Best Coffee In Town" but until now DSouthCoast residents could only get the flavor locally in Rochester, Lakeville and points beyond. Those days are done.
Why is a Boston, Massachusetts, Company Literally Trying to Ruin the World?
Okay, so the headline for this article is supposed to be taken tongue-in-cheek. I'm not out here trying to run a company down at all. But that said, while the advancements being made at this company in Massachusetts are impressive, they're also terrifying. And probably just asking for trouble, really.
GoLocalProv
Providence-Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau Moving to Financial District
The Providence-Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau (PWCVB) is moving to the heart of downtown Providence in the financial district. The tourism group is known for everything from Providence Restaurant Weeks to promoting the region globally as a destination for conventions. Now, it is moving to 100 Westminster Street — a...
capecod.com
Updated: Blaze in Wareham escalates to 3 alarms
WAREHAM – From Wareham Fire: On Saturday, February 4th, shortly after 3:00 PM, the Wareham Fire Department responded to 11 Knowles Avenue for a report of smoke coming from the house. Assistant Chief Mark Rogers arrived on scene and declared a working fire, after seeing heavy smoke and fire...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Blizzard of ’78: Memories & Reflections, Part 2
We asked readers for their stories about the Blizzard of 1978 – when Providence got a record 27.6 inches of snow between Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7 – and readers came through! Here is a story from our sometime-correspondent and favorite curmudgeon, who provided his vintage illustrations to boot. If you missed the first installment, click HERE. Check back soon for Part 3. And, thanks to everyone who contributed.
GoLocalProv
Bally’s Lincoln Opens New Spa
This week Bally’s Corporation officially opened a new Korean Spa, located within the hotel at the Lincoln, Rhode Island casino. According to Tony Rohrer, Vice President & General Manager of Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort, the new SpaLight - International Spa will feature a host of services, including massages, facials, skincare, beauty services, luxurious geodesic dome saunas and a Korean-style bathhouse with a variety of temperature pools.
