PORTLAND — Alf Anderson, former executive director of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce, has been named associate state director for advocacy and outreach with AARP Maine. According to a press release from AARP, Anderson will work on advocacy and outreach initiatives designed to enhance awareness and community relationships, while identifying and engaging volunteers in grassroots advocacy campaigns that support AARP’s policy goals. AARP Maine strives to develop a presence in communities statewide through strengthening visibility, media presence, volunteer capacity, building community partnerships, delivering social impact programs, events, and activities and outreach to AARP members and their families.

MAINE STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO