Mount Desert, ME

Programs available to help neighbors stay warm this winter

It’s no secret that Maine winters can be cold, though fortunately last weekend’s frigid temperatures are the exception, not the norm. I know that heating a home at this time of year can be a challenge, and for too many Mainers, finding a home is also difficult. Implementing...
CBC celebrates community at Winter Warmup

MOUNT DESERT — Camp Beech Cliff held its 2nd annual Winter Warmup celebration on Jan. 29 and reported that it was a “smashing success,” with over 120 people of all ages showing up to enjoy the snow-covered campus and delicious soups donated by local restaurants and community members.
Whistle Pig Farm cultivates happy endings

MOUNT DESERT — Holly and Jamie Riordan of Whistle Pig Farm received a call on Feb. 1 from a Maine Department of Animal Welfare agent who told Jamie he was in a jam. He asked if the farmer could take in a horse that very same night. When Animal...
Anderson joins AARP as associate director of outreach

PORTLAND — Alf Anderson, former executive director of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce, has been named associate state director for advocacy and outreach with AARP Maine. According to a press release from AARP, Anderson will work on advocacy and outreach initiatives designed to enhance awareness and community relationships, while identifying and engaging volunteers in grassroots advocacy campaigns that support AARP’s policy goals. AARP Maine strives to develop a presence in communities statewide through strengthening visibility, media presence, volunteer capacity, building community partnerships, delivering social impact programs, events, and activities and outreach to AARP members and their families.
