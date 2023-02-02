Three quick observations from Saturday night’s 116-100 loss to the Phoenix Suns at Little Caesars Arena. BACK-TO-BACK BLUES – If it seems logical that the youngest teams would feel the least effect of playing on consecutive nights, the evidence often suggests otherwise. It certainly did Saturday. Pistons rookies Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren, their two youngest players, came off terrific outings in Friday’s exhilarating comeback win over Charlotte. But when the Pistons played the veteran Phoenix Suns – themselves coming off a rousing upset win at Boston on Friday – it was the younger team that couldn’t light the fuse. The rookies – the Pistons youngest players, Duren 19 and Ivey 20 – won’t be pasting this box score into their scrapbooks. Ivey, coming off quite likely his finest NBA game with 24 points on 11 shots to go with seven assists and only one turnover, finished with 13 points and six assists. He hit 1 of 5 free throws in a first half in which Duren was limited to nine minutes by foul trouble, an infrequent occurrence for him. Phoenix big man Deandre Ayton took advantage to punish the Pistons with 19 points and 10 boards to stake the Suns to a 58-49 halftime lead. To Ivey’s credit, he bounced back from a rough first half – in which he had five points and one assist on 2 of 7 shooting – to pick it up, racking up five assists and hitting 4 of 8 shots. Duren, though, finished with one point and six rebounds in 28 minutes. Ayton finished with 31 points and 16 rebounds and the Suns dominated the interior, outrebounding the Pistons 46-30, scoring 54 points in the paint and shooting 56 percent.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO