Yardbarker

Ex-Giants Silver Slugger Could Be Worthy Signing For Red Sox To Improve Infield Depth

Spring training is right around the corner but that doesn't mean the Boston Red Sox don't have any more moves up their sleeves. Boston already has been extremely busy, but Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora both recently insinuated that the squad may not be done making additions. One player that could be an intriguing depth piece for Boston could be journeyman second baseman, Donovan Solano.
Yardbarker

The Yankees may be surprised by Anthony Volpe in Spring Training

Not many expect New York Yankees top prospect Anthony Volpe to win the starting shortstop job, given his lack of experience at the AAA level. While faith and his ability to translate during spring training may be low, Volpe is ready to put on a clinic, working this off-season diligently to prepare for this opportunity.
NBC Sports

Former Phillies reliever ends up with the Mets

Former Phillies reliever Sam Coonrod was claimed off waivers Monday by the Mets. Coonrod was designated for assignment last week when the Phillies officially signed utilityman Josh Harrison to a one-year deal. Coonrod spent two years with the Phillies and was re-signed earlier this offseason to a one-year, $775,000 contract....
Larry Brown Sports

Mets adding controversial former star to their front office

Some three years after their earlier attempt at a partnership fell apart, the New York Mets are circling back to a familiar figure. The New York Post reported Sunday that the Mets are hiring retired former All-Star Carlos Beltran to a front office role. Beltran will be working under Mets general manager Billy Eppler. Beltran... The post Mets adding controversial former star to their front office appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker

Yankees still have a chance to clear over $10 million off the books

If the Yankees want to make any additional moves this off-season, offloading some bad contracts is a priority. It is no secret the general manager Brian Cashman has been trying to offload Josh Donaldson for months now, at the very least saving a portion of his salary and allocating it toward another position.
MLB

What to know about Yankees Spring Training

TAMPA, Fla. -- It is the dawn of a new era in Yankees camp as pitchers and catchers prepare to descend upon George M. Steinbrenner Field in the coming days. No "C" will be affixed to the largest uniform jersey in camp, but none is necessary. This marks the beginning of Aaron Judge’s captaincy, the 16th in franchise history.
Yardbarker

Chicago Cubs' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup, Pitching Rotation, Bullpen

The Chicago Cubs are less than two months away from Opening Day. After a very active offseason in which the club added Dansby Swanson, Jameson Taillon, Tucker Barnhart, Eric Hosmer, Cody Bellinger, Trey Mancini and Brad Boxberger. Nico Hoerner is expected to be the club's regular second baseman, with Nick...
New York Post

David Cone on where Yankees stand heading into spring training

David Cone is not sure whether the Yankees have finally closed the gap on the Astros. He has lauded general manager Brian Cashman’s offseason moves, but he thinks there is probably still more work to do. “Maybe a trade or two, even by the trade deadline, will change the roster a little bit here or there,” Cone, the YES Network broadcaster, said Saturday. “I don’t think Cash is done yet.” Cone, a standout starter for both the Yankees and Mets during a 17-season MLB career, said getting Aaron Judge back “was huge.” The Yankees also re-signed Anthony Rizzo, and landed free agents...
Yardbarker

Braves place 7 on MLB Network’s Top 10 Position Rankings

I’ve covered every single of these rankings individually, so be sure to check those out:. The Braves also had a few players that very likely could’ve made a list or potentially make it in 2023. Rasiel Iglesias posted a 4.04 ERA in 35.2 innings with the Angels before...
Yardbarker

Why a Yuli Gurriel-Astros reunion could work

Yuli Gurriel's return to the Houston Astros remains uncertain. The 2021 Gold Glove winner and AL batting champ gained interest from several other teams, but a reunion with his former team could still work. The 2022 World Series champions didn’t waste time adding to their already powerful lineup in the...
FanSided

3 Phillies players who’ll be better in 2023, and 2 who won’t

These three Philadelphia Phillies players will have a better year in 2023 while these two others will look a little bit worse. Despite several players underperforming in 2023, the Philadelphia Phillies found themselves two wins away from a championship. The core remains the same with the addition of Trea Turner as the most significant to the roster.
fishstripes.com

Projected 2023 Marlins payroll entering Spring Training

Let me begin by shouting out two invaluable tools for keeping up with MLB payroll details: Roster Resource and Cot’s Baseball Contracts. Wherever you have fishstripes.com bookmarked (you do have fishstripes.com bookmarked...right?!), add those sites to that same folder. Invaluable as they may be, they’re also imperfect. I think...
