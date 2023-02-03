Read full article on original website
Shohei Ohtani Rumors: MLB Experts Predict His Top 5 Landing Spots, and None are the Angels
No good news here for Angels fans.
Yardbarker
Ex-Giants Silver Slugger Could Be Worthy Signing For Red Sox To Improve Infield Depth
Spring training is right around the corner but that doesn't mean the Boston Red Sox don't have any more moves up their sleeves. Boston already has been extremely busy, but Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora both recently insinuated that the squad may not be done making additions. One player that could be an intriguing depth piece for Boston could be journeyman second baseman, Donovan Solano.
Giants 1B Ronald Guzman attempting to become two-way player
A couple of weeks ago, it showed up in the transaction logs that the Giants had signed first baseman Ronald Guzmán to a minor league deal. The club Monday announced to reporters, including Grant Brisbee of The Athletic, a batch of players that would be in camp as non-roster invitees.
Yardbarker
The Yankees may be surprised by Anthony Volpe in Spring Training
Not many expect New York Yankees top prospect Anthony Volpe to win the starting shortstop job, given his lack of experience at the AAA level. While faith and his ability to translate during spring training may be low, Volpe is ready to put on a clinic, working this off-season diligently to prepare for this opportunity.
Breaking Down the Mets and Yankees Starting Rotations
The Founder of Pitcher List Nick Pollack talks about the Mets and Yankees rotations and the Cy Young Award misspelling
NBC Sports
Former Phillies reliever ends up with the Mets
Former Phillies reliever Sam Coonrod was claimed off waivers Monday by the Mets. Coonrod was designated for assignment last week when the Phillies officially signed utilityman Josh Harrison to a one-year deal. Coonrod spent two years with the Phillies and was re-signed earlier this offseason to a one-year, $775,000 contract....
Mets adding controversial former star to their front office
Some three years after their earlier attempt at a partnership fell apart, the New York Mets are circling back to a familiar figure. The New York Post reported Sunday that the Mets are hiring retired former All-Star Carlos Beltran to a front office role. Beltran will be working under Mets general manager Billy Eppler. Beltran... The post Mets adding controversial former star to their front office appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Yankees still have a chance to clear over $10 million off the books
If the Yankees want to make any additional moves this off-season, offloading some bad contracts is a priority. It is no secret the general manager Brian Cashman has been trying to offload Josh Donaldson for months now, at the very least saving a portion of his salary and allocating it toward another position.
Ex-Red Sox Utility Man Reportedly Signs With Diamondbacks After Short Stint With Club
Arizona added a former Red Sox utility man to a minor-league deal
MLB
What to know about Yankees Spring Training
TAMPA, Fla. -- It is the dawn of a new era in Yankees camp as pitchers and catchers prepare to descend upon George M. Steinbrenner Field in the coming days. No "C" will be affixed to the largest uniform jersey in camp, but none is necessary. This marks the beginning of Aaron Judge’s captaincy, the 16th in franchise history.
WXIA 11 Alive
Ranking the top 5 National League pitchers who debuted in 2022 | Locked On MLB Prospects
PHOENIX — Last season there were five key rookie pitchers who made their debuts in the National League and Lindsay Crosby, host of the Locked On MLB Prospects podcast took a look and gave his ranking of the five top pitching prospects who were introduced to Major League Baseball in 2022.
Yardbarker
Chicago Cubs' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup, Pitching Rotation, Bullpen
The Chicago Cubs are less than two months away from Opening Day. After a very active offseason in which the club added Dansby Swanson, Jameson Taillon, Tucker Barnhart, Eric Hosmer, Cody Bellinger, Trey Mancini and Brad Boxberger. Nico Hoerner is expected to be the club's regular second baseman, with Nick...
David Cone on where Yankees stand heading into spring training
David Cone is not sure whether the Yankees have finally closed the gap on the Astros. He has lauded general manager Brian Cashman’s offseason moves, but he thinks there is probably still more work to do. “Maybe a trade or two, even by the trade deadline, will change the roster a little bit here or there,” Cone, the YES Network broadcaster, said Saturday. “I don’t think Cash is done yet.” Cone, a standout starter for both the Yankees and Mets during a 17-season MLB career, said getting Aaron Judge back “was huge.” The Yankees also re-signed Anthony Rizzo, and landed free agents...
A handful of interesting platoon bats remain available on MLB market
Free agency is slim pickings at this point, with very few potential everyday players left unsigned. There are only 13 hitters who appeared in 100+ games last season that remain available. Only 10 of those names topped 400 plate appearances, and only three topped 500. Jurickson Profar and Elvis Andrus...
Yardbarker
Braves place 7 on MLB Network’s Top 10 Position Rankings
I’ve covered every single of these rankings individually, so be sure to check those out:. The Braves also had a few players that very likely could’ve made a list or potentially make it in 2023. Rasiel Iglesias posted a 4.04 ERA in 35.2 innings with the Angels before...
Yardbarker
Why a Yuli Gurriel-Astros reunion could work
Yuli Gurriel's return to the Houston Astros remains uncertain. The 2021 Gold Glove winner and AL batting champ gained interest from several other teams, but a reunion with his former team could still work. The 2022 World Series champions didn’t waste time adding to their already powerful lineup in the...
3 Phillies players who’ll be better in 2023, and 2 who won’t
These three Philadelphia Phillies players will have a better year in 2023 while these two others will look a little bit worse. Despite several players underperforming in 2023, the Philadelphia Phillies found themselves two wins away from a championship. The core remains the same with the addition of Trea Turner as the most significant to the roster.
Mariners Sign Former Yankees First-Round Pick to Minor League Deal
The pitcher that was selected one draft pick after Aaron Judge in 2013 is still striving to make his MLB debut
Tony Gonsolin News: Dodgers Star Reveals What Purchase He's Planning On Making First With His New Contract
After Gonsolin's contract was finalized, the All-Star pitcher shared what he's going to splurge his paycheck on.
fishstripes.com
Projected 2023 Marlins payroll entering Spring Training
Let me begin by shouting out two invaluable tools for keeping up with MLB payroll details: Roster Resource and Cot’s Baseball Contracts. Wherever you have fishstripes.com bookmarked (you do have fishstripes.com bookmarked...right?!), add those sites to that same folder. Invaluable as they may be, they’re also imperfect. I think...
